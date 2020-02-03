Sama Phase II Drill Program Underway

The partnership first initiated a position in Sama Resources through a private placement in late 2016. From a share price perspective, it was a rocky year for SME – with the share price falling as low as C$0.15 in early October after beginning 2019 north of C$0.30. We used this weakness to add to our position at C$0.17, which increases our cost basis to C$0.14 per share.

The culprit for this share price weakness has been a distinct lack of news flow since the Phase I drill program was completed last spring. In fact, there have only been three press releases issued since I last wrote about SME six months ago. Perhaps understandably, the market has interpreted this as a sign that the project has stalled and that earn-in partner HPX may have lost interest. However, those of us following the story closely know that this is far from the case.

Sama has spent the past few months putting HPX’s proprietary Typhoon technology to good use on its sprawling Ivory Coast land package. In Q4 2019, two Typhoon loops were completed at the Grata target as well as a “tight loop” in the corridor between Samapleu Main and Samapleu Extension. The Typhoon rig is currently at the Yepleu target – with two loops completed and two to go. The rig will then be moved back to Samapleu Main and Samapleu Extension, which suggests that the Sama/HPX technical team were encouraged by the results of the “tight loop” done previously.

As shown in the below map, the Typhoon rig is expected to revisit the Yepleu and Grata targets in the coming months, while also traveling to the Samapleu West and Mathiaspleu targets for a first pass assessment. The map also shows expected drill dates for the more established targets like Samapleu Main + Exentension, Bounta, and Yepleu.

Source: Sama Press Release. 29 Jan 2020. Sama intersects 4.6 meters of massive sulphide grading 1.98% Nickel, 0.92% Copper and 2.54 gpt Palladium in first Typhoon target at Samapleu

There are only three operating Typhoon rigs on the planet, and the fact that one of them continues to run non-stop in the Ivory Coast demonstrates HPX’s commitment to the project. This commitment was made doubly clear on December 19th when Sama announced that HPX had exercised 17,857,143 SME share purchase warrants at C$0.28 for gross proceeds of C$5m. (Independent of the earn-in agreement, HPX also owns 27% of Sama on a fully diluted basis.) This C$0.28 warrant exercise was significant as the share price opened December 19th at C$0.19 – a full 30% below the warrant exercise price. The SME share price reacted to the news, rising as high as C$0.29 in the days after the announcement. But Sama has since pulled back to C$0.24 and now sits ~15% below the C$0.28 level.

On January 29th, Sama announced results from the first drill hole of the 2020 campaign. Hole SM2020-1 tested a shallow target defined by the recent Typhoon “tight loop” in the corridor between Samapleu Main and Extension – intersecting 4.6m of 1.98% nickel, 0.92% copper, 2.54 g/t palladium. This hole was drilled 200m to the southwest of the current Samapleu Extension mineral resource, hence extending the mineralized trend at the deposit. While the grades look good, the length of the intersection is unlikely to impress the market – though the Sama/HPX technical committee remains encouraged that the Typhoon survey data continues to be validated by drilling.

But more importantly, the news release notes that “a second drill rig is currently set to test the 700m deep Typhoon target at Samapleu”. This is referring to the high-powered diamond drill capable of drilling to a depth of 1500m that is on route to site (expected to arrive in February). Once the high-powered rig arrives, it will begin at Samapleu Main and Samapleu Extension where three 1000m holes are planned. Assays from these three holes will be announced sometime in Q2 2020. Depending on the results, the rig will either continue turning at Samapleu Main and Samapleu Extension or be moved to one of the other numerous deep targets on the property. According to Sama’s most recent corporate presentation, a minimum of 6000m of drilling is planned for 2020.

I’ve included below the milestones that Sama shareholders can expect over the coming months. Given the company’s outsized ownership position in SRG Mining, major milestones expected at Lola have been included as well. The most significant catalyst for SME shareholders is assay results from the three deep holes at Samapleu Main + Extension, which should be announced in Q2 2020.

High-powered drill rig (capacity to drill to 1500m depth) arrives on site by end February 2020

Additional typhoon loops completed at Samapleu Main + Extension by end February 2020

Offtake announced for remaining 40% of production at SRG’s Lola Project by end Q1 2020

Drill results from high-powered drill at Samapleu Main + Extension by end Q2 2020

First typhoon loop(s) completed at Mathiaspleu by end Q2 2020

First typhoon loop(s) completed at Samapleu West by end Q2 2020

Construction financing finalized at SRG’s Lola Project by end Q2 2020

Break ground at SRG’s Lola Project by end Q3 2020

Two additional PR licenses granted by end 2020

EIS approval at Samapleu by end 2020

First production at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2021

With a fully diluted share count of 246m, Sama has a market capitalization of roughly C$59m at the current share price. The company has an outsized working capital position with C$7m in cash and C$17.5m in shares of SRG Mining (TSXV: SRG). This implies a valuation of just under C$35m for Sama’s stake in the joint venture with HPX – an enticing speculation given the quality of the technical talent involved, the financial backing by Robert Friedland, and the sheer size of the prize that HPX and Sama are chasing. We will continue to be patient with our investment in SME, which is particularly easy with the Phase II drill program now in full swing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAMMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.