Retirement Advisor: 'Embarrassed' (Podcast)
A 58-year-old man with no retirement savings asks a USA Today financial-advice columnist for help, noting he was embarrassed to consult with a financial planner.
Planner Peter Dunn provided the man with good advice, mainly focused on aggressively shrinking his current monthly income in order to expand his income in retirement.
Most advisors would suggest something similar, financially, but worthy of elaboration is dealing with the embarrassment that this pre-retiree and so many others face.
This podcast (6:32) suggests that many of the people advisors meet with, specifically prospective clients, are not receiving the peace-of-mind benefits enjoyed by clients who have a relationship with an advisor and a framework within which to tackle what may be the No. 1 stressor, financial stress.