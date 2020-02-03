Adriatic Metals Scoping Study Outlines 107% After-Tax IRR

Adriatic Metals (ASX: ADT, OTC: ADMLF) remains a core MJG partnership holding. We first initiated the position in September 2018 at A$0.39 on the heels of the discovery hole at Rupice. Our average cost per share sits at A$0.53 when factoring in subsequent purchases in late 2018. While we did take some profits in December 2019, the partnership still holds the majority of its original ADT position and has no plans for further sales until we see A$3.00 per share or higher.

It's been an action-packed six months since I last wrote about ADT. On Sept 18th, the company announced that Paul Cronin had formally become Managing Partner and CEO of Adriatic. This didn’t come as a surprise to anybody following Adriatic closely – Paul is a founder of the company, one of the largest shareholders, and had been serving as de-facto CEO for many months prior. I know Paul well and feel very comfortable with him at the helm of the company.

On Sept 25th, Adriatic Metals announced the first metallurgical results at its crown jewel Rupice deposit. Given that Rupice is a polymetallic deposit with no less than six potentially payable metals (gold, silver, zinc, lead, copper, barite), metallurgy remained a key question mark and a potential risk. The initial results exceeded market expectations – with Zn, Ag, Au and Pb recoveries of 82%, 93%, 68% and 90% reporting to a copper/lead concentrate with high silver/gold grades and a zinc concentrate with some gold credits. Also produced was a barite concentrate grading 94.1% with recoveries of 71.7%.

ADT followed up on these met results last week - when the company confirmed that it is possible to produce a separate copper concentrate through froth flotation, in addition to the previously announced zinc, lead, and barite concentrates. According to CEO Paul Cronin, the addition of a copper concentrate “will have a very positive effect on the aggregate revenues generated from concentrate sales… increasing potential copper, silver and gold payability significantly.” The company also noted that, when compared to the results of the previous metallurgical test work, the levels of deleterious elements are lower and while these “may still incur minor smelter penalties, these are not expected to be material”. While met optimizations will of course continue, ADT shareholders can expect a flowsheet yielding separate copper, zinc, lead, and barite concentrates in the upcoming Prefeasibility Study expected in mid 2020.

On the exploration front, four rigs remain active at the overall Vares Project (see map below) – with the current focus on Rupice South, Jurasevac-Brestic, and the Veovaca satellite prospects. On Jan 16th, the company announced that hole BR-49-19 had intercepted a stunning 11.3m @ 4.37g/t Au, 406g/t Ag, 16.1% Zn, 9.8% Pb, 1% Cu, 50% BaSO4 to the south of known mineralization at Rupice. In the press release, ADT notes that hole BR-49-19 was “the highest grade intercept drilled at Rupice to date” and that the mineralization “still remains open along strike to the south towards the Jurasevac-Brestic prospect”. This one-kilometer corridor between Rupice South and Jurasevac-Brestic will be a keen area of interest for the company moving forward.

Source: Adriatic Corporate Presentation. January 2020.

We can also expect drilling to commence shortly at the Borovica prospect, which is located in the southern portion of the Rupice license. This target has yet to be drilled by Adriatic Metals, though the company does have access to some Soviet-era historical results with only zinc and lead assayed. After conducting soil geo-chemistry and an IP survey at Borovica in 2019, ADT now has sufficient confidence to poke its first drill holes into the target – with initial results expected in the coming months.

But by far the most significant development was the release of the much-anticipated Scoping Study in late November. This was the company’s first opportunity to assign economics to its Vares Proejct in Bosnia, and the results (see headline numbers below) did not disappoint.

Source: Adriatic news release. 19 Nov 2019.

In a previous ADT update, I speculated that in the Scoping Study “an after-tax IRR of well over 50% and an after-tax NPV 3-4 times higher than the initial capex are within the realm of possibility”. In hindsight, this was far too conservative - with the Scoping Study outlining an after-tax IRR of 107% and an after-tax NPV to total capex ratio north of five. By any standard, these are world-class economics that are very rarely associated with an undeveloped mineral deposit.

For some context, SilverCrest Metals announced the results of a PEA at its Las Chispas Project in May 2019. At $1450 Au and $19 Ag, the study outlined an initial capex of $100 million, an after-tax NPV 5 of $507 million, and an after-tax IRR of 91%. With these economic numbers, Las Chispas is undoubtedly a world-class project in its own right – with a similarly high IRR and an after-tax NPV to capex ratio also north of five. And the market has noticed – with SilverCrest Metals currently valued at a fully-diluted market capitalization of over $800 million, or 158% of the after-tax NPV 5 outlined in the May 2019 PEA.

Adriatic meanwhile has a fully diluted market capitalization of $225 million, or only 25% of the after-tax NPV 8 outlined in the November 2019 Scoping Study. Or put another way, Adriatic Metals has a market capitalization that is less than one-third of SilverCrest’s – despite the Vares Scoping Study showing an after-tax NPV that is 82% larger than the $507 million NPV outlined in the Las Chispas PEA.

Does SilverCrest deserve to be valued at a premium to Adriatic? Probably yes. Las Chispas is (1) a more advanced asset, (2) located in Mexico instead of Bosnia, and (3) led by the serially successful Eric Fier. But I think that even the staunchest SilverCrest bull would concede that the valuation discrepancy between the two companies is extreme and that, on a relative basis, Adriatic Metals and its Vares Project look to be substantially undervalued.

I’ve provided below the company milestones that can be expected over the coming 12 months. The most significant near-term catalyst is the expected receipt of the Veovaca Exploitation Permit in Q1 2020. Permitting remains a key risk for ADT shareholders and, despite the fact that the Veovaca deposit won’t begin producing until year ten of the envisioned mine plan, timely receipt of the Exploitation Permit will reassure the market (and potential acquirers) that follow-on permitting at Rupice is possible.

Exploitation Permit granted at Veovaca by end Q1 2020

First drill results at Orti prospect by end Q2 2020

First drill results at Borovica prospect by end Q2 2020

New regional land concessions granted by end Q2 2020

Prefeasibility Study announced by end Q2 2020

Exploitation Permit granted at Rupice by end Q2 2020

Feasibility Study announced by end Q1 2021

Completion of Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) by end Q1 2021

Due to the sensational economic numbers and clear district-scale potential of the Vares Project, I’m now of the opinion that Adriatic Metals should be valued at 0.5x of the after-tax NPV outlined in the recent Scoping Study. This is slightly more aggressive than the 0.425x NPV multiple at which Mariana Resources and its high-grade, polymetallic Hod Maden Project was taken out by Sandstorm Gold in mid 2017, but that was in a weaker metals market. It is nowhere near the current SilverCrest multiple discussed earlier.

Conveniently, a 0.5x NPV multiple comes out to exactly A$3.00 per fully-diluted ADT share – a healthy 86% premium to the current share price. Barring an unexpected permitting snag, we do not plan to take further profits until this share price level is reached at the very minimum. I will reevaluate once either (1) the Prefeasibility Study is released in mid 2020 or (2) the company makes an economic discovery at Orti, Borovica, or Veovaca West. With a working capital position of just over A$30 million, Adriatic Metals is fully funded through a construction decision and remains a very easy hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADRIATIC METALS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.