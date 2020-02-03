Salazar To Complete Up To 6 Drill Programs In 2020

Salazar Resources (TSXV: SRL, OTC: SRLZF) was highlighted as the featured investment in the MJG partnership’s mid 2019 investor letter. We first initiated a position in SRL in April 2019 and today have a cost basis of roughly C$0.17 per share. While the SRL share price has risen nearly 20% over the past six months, it has actually been a slow and disappointing period for the company – though for reasons completely out of its control. I expect the news flow to pick up significantly in the coming months, with seven significant catalysts expected by year end 2020.

The source of the frustration is that drill permits country-wide have been held up by a bureaucratic blockage at the Ecuador Water Board. Ecuador doesn't have a culture of formal mining and, even within the federal government, there can be significant conflict between pro-mining and anti-mining factions. In this case, a rogue water minister was blocking the water permits necessary for drilling in a bid to stifle mining activity nationwide. This ploy worked for most of 2019 and exploration drilling across the country slowed to a crawl for both majors and juniors alike.

However, a shuffle of the Water Board in the fall by the pro-mining Moreno Administration seems to have remedied the issue. In late September, Salazar and Adventus jointly announced that “the partners recently received a water permit for a key concession that is part of the Pijili project”. With this water permit in hand, a drill program is set to commence at Pijili imminently. (Salazar has a 20% free-carried interest at Pijili through a construction decision.) Shortly thereafter, the final water permits were granted for a much higher profile project – Lundin Gold’s Fruta Del Norte. Lundin Gold declared first production at Fruta Del Norte to much fanfare just one week later. This movement on the permitting front is good news for all mining outfits active in Ecuador.

For the time being, Salazar still remains beholden to the Water Board for the issuance of water permits before the company can drill any of its 100%-owned properties (Rumiñahui, Los Osos, and Macara). It’s the same situation at the PEA-stage Curipamba Project under development by Adventus Mining where SRL has a 25% free-carry to production. So the company is not out of the woods just yet.

However, the Salazar management team remains supremely confident that the remaining water permits will be forthcoming soon. On January 14th, the company issued a press release with CEO Fredy Salazar stating that “Salazar Resources plans to drill Rumiñahui, Los Osos and Macara on a 100% basis in 2020 and evaluate strategic options as the projects advance”. As outlined in the press release, a total of US$2.6m has been allocated to the 2020 drilling budget which should allow for 8500 meters of drilling. The plan is to drill 3000 meters at Rumiñahui, 3000 meters at Los Osos, and 2500 meters at Macara as soon as the necessary water-use permits are in hand.

Drilling is also expected shortly at the Adventus joint venture properties. A large exploration drill program of 10,000 meters is expected at Curipamba where Adventus/Salazar will look for additional VMS lenses to supplement the El Domo deposit. According to a January 21 news release, fifteen new targets will be tested in this drill program. El Domo alone was shown to have an after-tax NPV 8 of ~C$375 million as outlined in the May 2019 PEA. Any further discoveries on the greater Curipamba land package have the potential to take the economics of this project, which are already quite robust, to the next level. This drill program will commence as soon as the necessary water-use permits are in hand.

As mentioned earlier, the necessary approvals have already been received for Adventus/Salazar to begin a maiden drill program at the early stage Pijili Project. Pijili “has never been explored with modern exploration techniques, such as geophysics, nor has there been any systematic geological mapping, geochemical sampling, trenching and/or drilling undertaken” as noted on the Adventus website. On January 21, Adventus and Salazar jointly announced that up to 5000 meters of exploration drilling is budgeted between Pijili and Santiago for 2020. The drilling is expected to commence imminently at Pijili with first assays expected in Q2 2020. A similarly sized drill program will be conducted at Santiago later this year, assuming successful receipt of the water-use permit.

A final potential catalyst for SRL shareholders would be the reopening of the Ecuador Mining Cadastre, which has been shuttered for over 18 months now and is responsible for the issuance of new mining concessions. Salazar mentions in the January 14 news release that “Salazar Resources has four project applications pending, and it is hoped that at least one of these new projects will be awarded when the register reopens. In addition, the Company will submit several further applications for new projects and concession areas when the mining register opens.”

The prospects of the Mining Cadastre reopening soon were handed a big boost when, on January 14, it was announced that a Salazar employee named Enrique Gallegos was leaving the company to become Vice Minister of Mines in Ecuador. Mr. Gallegos has a close relationship with the current Mines Minister Augusto Briones, and it is well-known that his first priority is to get the Mining Cadastre reopened. This bodes well for Salazar’s chances of receiving new exploration concessions this year, and also demonstrates the caliber of the team that CEO Fredy Salazar has assembled in Ecuador.

I’ve provided below the Salazar milestones that can be expected over the coming 24 months. It’s important to note that the company is well-financed with a current working capital position of ~C$4 million. In addition, Salazar receives a minimum of $600,000 per annum in advanced royalty income from Curipamba, as well as management fees for exploration services provided to the Exploration Alliance for work on Pijili and Santiago. Despite the company’s ambitious plans to drill 8500 meters across its 100%-owned properties over the next twelve months, there is no need for the company to finance for the foreseeable future – an enviable position not shared by the vast majority of junior mining companies.

Drill results (3000m) at Pijili by end Q2 2020

Reopening of Ecuador Mining Cadastre by end Q2 2020

Ratification of the 100%-owned Alisales license in Columbia by end Q2 2020

Drill results (3000m) at Los Osos by end Q3 2020

Drill results (10,000m) from exploration drilling at Curipamba by end 2020

Drill results (3000m) at Rumiñahui by end 2020

Drill results (2500m) at Macara by end 2020

Drill results (2000m) at Santiago by end 2020

Feasibility Study at Curipamba announced by Adventus by end Q2 2021

Submission of draft EIA to Ecuadorean authorities for Curipamba by end Q2 2021

To conclude, I want to remind readers that Salazar is undervalued based solely on its 25% free-carried interest in the Curipamba Project. This can be seen by looking at the fully-diluted market capitalization of Adventus Mining, which currently sits at C$96 million. (A key assumption here is that the vast majority of Adventus Mining’s market valuation can be attributed to Curipamba, which I believe is fair given that Curipamba is far and away the company’s most advanced asset.) Logic implies that Salazar’s 25% free-carried stake in the project should be worth at least one-third of this C$96 million figure, or roughly C$32 million. Meanwhile, Salazar carries a fully-diluted market capitalization of C$30 million at the current share price.

In a December 2019 interview with CRUX investor, Salazar director Merlin Marr-Johnson provides a second way to quantify Salazar’s 25% free-carried interest in Curipamba. He notes that in early January 2019 Adventus sold a 2% NSR on Curipamba to the well-respected royalty group Altius Minerals for US$10m. Merlin notes that Salazar’s 25% free-carried stake can be valued at ~$40 million (or ~C$52 million) when using the rule of thumb that a 1% NSR is equal to a 3% project interest. I personally think that this assumption underweights the value of a royalty relative to project equity and am more comfortable assuming that a 1% NSR is equal to a 5% project interest. This more conservative ratio values the 25% free-carried interest at $25 million (or C$33 million), which implies that SRL should be valued at a C$0.25 share price for its stake in Curipamba alone.

Both of these valuation exercises suggest that Salazar is modestly undervalued for its 25% free-carry on Curipamba. This means that the rest of the company comes for free, including the 100%-owned Rumiñahui, Los Osos, and Macara properties (all of which will be drilled this year), the three company-owned drill rigs, and the in-house geological IP assembled by CEO Fredy Salazar. I will continue to monitor the permitting situation in Ecuador closely, and will become particularly worried if we don’t see water-use permits granted at Curipamba, Santiago, Rumiñahui, Los Osos, and/or Macara in the coming few months. But for the time being Salazar remains an easy hold, both due to its valuation as well as its potential for a re-rating in 2020 – with no less than seven major catalysts expected over the coming 12 months (i.e. drill results at six different projects & the reopening of the Mining Cadastre).

