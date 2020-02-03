Federal Reserve Meeting - Probably No Interest Rate Change This Year

The macroeconomic background to our investing, therefore, looks stable. The only change is a possible - not likely - cut if inflation fails to rise.

The Federal Reserve meeting tells us that there will probably be no interest rate change this year.

The Federal Reserve's task

Ultimately, the task of the Federal Reserve is to provide a stable background against which everyone else can go on and do their economic stuff. In specific terms, this means low unemployment consistent with inflation rate around 2% - that famed double target the Fed has.

If they're achieving this, then, clearly, there's no need for them to change what they're doing. That's the background against which to judge the likelihood of an interest rate change. The best interpretation for this year, currently, is that there is not going to be an interest rate change.

This is then that stable macroeconomic background against which everyone gets to go do their economic stuff. That includes us, as investors, of course.

For our investing strategies, this means that macroeconomic patterns and changes in them aren't going to be much use to us in the near future. There's going to be no change in the monetary policy stance. It's also true that the economy itself looks stable in how it's doing. We'd not expected either a resurgence in nor collapse of growth, for example.

Our strategy, therefore, is going to be about particular situations, specific stocks, and technologies, not larger shifts in the base nature of the economy.

FOMC release

The Fed's own release of what's important from their meeting is here. Much of it is the usual boilerplate, but the interesting part is this:

The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective.

Central-bank speak is always rather boring because it's always rather precise. Part of the point of what they're doing to make sure that everyone understands their views, there's no room for getting it wrong.

In a more vernacular sense, they're saying "Policy right now is just right, so we're not going to change it". With the obvious corollary that if circumstances change so that the policy is no longer correct for the times, then the policy will change.

What this means for policy

The background here is that unemployment is down at those generational lows last seen in the late 1960s. The employment to population ratio isn't quite so record breaking, but then, this is rather expected as the baby boomers age into retirement. Inflation is below target but is expected to rise to that target.

As an aside, CPI inflation is above 2%, but the Fed has long said that's not the one they pay most attention to. Rather, to core PCE (i.e., the core is minus food and energy) and that's still below 2% but not by far.

GDP growth is about what we can expect given the wider structure of the US economy. This 2 and a bit percent is just the rate at which we're introducing new technology, improving productivity, and so on. Much faster than this and we'd expect inflation to rise, less than this and we'd be losing out on growth we could be having.

While GDP growth isn't a formal Fed target, the best that monetary policy can do is get us to around and about potential. To increase what the potential growth rate is we've got to use other policy tools, perhaps fiscal, perhaps changing the underlying structure of incentives or regulations. The central bank can't be held responsible for these.

So, monetary policy is doing about as well as monetary policy can be doing. So, no change to monetary policy, therefore.

This also includes changes to the size of the Fed balance sheet:

(Federal Reserve balance sheet from Moody's Analytics)

My view

Monetary policy is doing about what monetary policy can do. We've growth at about potential, unemployment is about as low as it can go, inflation is rising slowly to target. Why change what's working?

The investor view

Accept that the macroeconomic background is going to be very boring this year. If growth plunges, then there might be a rate cut. If inflation soars, then a rise. Maybe, just maybe, a bit if inflation doesn't rise to target. But if things carry on as they are - which is what is generally assumed is going to be happening - then we're not going to see any policy change from the Fed.

Sure, a coronavirus induced collapse in the economy might change this, as might any other out of the blue event. But in the absence of these, don't look to macroeconomic policy to change our investing environment. All investment decisions are currently about microeconomic matters, specific companies, specific situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.