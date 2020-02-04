Hersha Hospitality: 'Treasure Hunt Pick' For The Week

We’re upgrading it to a Strong Buy, recognizing there’s enhanced opportunity for shares to return 25%-plus during the next 12 months.

There are three great reasons to invest in Hersha today.

Hersha's ownership philosophy is keenly focused on assets in the most sought-after locations across the U.S. It buys up a unique combination of category-killing branded hotels and independent lifestyle ones.

Each week on iREIT, we’ll be publishing our weekly Treasure Hunt "pick." And this week, we’ve decided to focus on Hersha Hospitality (HT).

This isn’t a real estate investment trust (or REIT) that makes the news every other day, admittedly. (Also admittedly, it wouldn’t be much of a treasure hunt if it was.)

It’s not Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), which always seems to be snapping up another piece of land. Nor is it a mall owner that’s either struggling with real problems or struggling with perceived problems.

If you go onto its Yahoo Finance page as of Feb. 3, all you’ll find is rather nondescript headlines. “Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2019,” for instance, and, “Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 24, 2020.”

The ads in and around those titles definitely seem more interesting, at least at first glance.

But that’s the thing about a treasure hunt…

Sometimes, you’ve got to dig.

Let’s Start Exploring

The last time we took a hard look at Hersha Hospitality (HT) was in late 2018. That was when shares were trading at $20.98.

As you can see in the chart below, it’s not at $20.98 anymore.

We had owned shares. But we decided to exit our position due to valuation and fear of a recession – to our distinct credit considering what happened next.

Source: Yahoo Finance

To be sure, we continue to maintain a more tactical approach to lodging. That’s by favoring REITs with close connections to the dominant hotel brands, like Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott.

We believe these REITs offer a competitive advantage in terms of their recognizable product offerings and loyalty programs, which drive recurring sales.

Right now, our top conviction buys in that category include Park Lodging (PK) and Apple Hospitality (APLE).

Hersha, meanwhile, owns hotels that operate on the opposite side of that spectrum. By that, I mean it focuses on high-quality, upscale, and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway and coastal destinations.

Another differentiator is that it pursues “clustered” properties located in “transient” markets, such as Boston, New York, D.C., Philadelphia, Miami and similar spots along the West Cost.

That’s important to note, since, as I’ve said in previous articles, Hersha has a bi-coastal focus.

Source: HT Presentation

Today, the portfolio stands at 49 high-quality hotels totaling 7,644 rooms.

Hersha's ownership philosophy is keenly focused on assets in the most sought-after locations across the U.S. – a unique combination of category-killing branded hotels and independent lifestyle hotels.

In addition, the segmented clusters enable it to leverage local consumer insights and scale to capture a differentiated mix of leisure and business transient customers, all while boasting assets that respond to the tastes and preferences of today's traveler.

In this case, we find that intriguing.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Some Risks

As implied before, we’re usually not so enthusiastic about owning shares in lodging REITs that focus on independent branding. In addition, hotels typically don’t perform well during recessions, as evidenced by 2009, when Hersha cut its dividend by more than 50%.

Therefore, consider yourself warned.

Source: FAST Graphs

With that said, the next recession – whenever it hits – should be much less severe than the last one. We’ll even officially predict it will be of the “garden-style” variety. In which case, it shouldn’t have too severe an impact on business travelers.

For all of you closely following the doom-and-gloom news, I’m not discounting the coronavirus. According to the life-sciences and health-focused STAT:

“Health officials in China tracked many of the initial cases to a large seafood market in Wuhan, a city in central China, that also sold wild animals as meat. The leader of an expert committee working on the outbreak has said some type of game is the most likely source.”

Also writing on the topic, CNBC said:

“China has restricted travel for at least 35 million people across 15 cities, suspended tour groups, and closed major tourist destinations, which creates a challenging environment for some U.S. hotels.”

Given the more recent pullback, however, we believe that shares in Hersha have become enticingly attractive. It’s currently sporting an 8.4% yield with a price to funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple of 6.5x.

For reference’s sake, its five-year average is 10x.

Knowing that, could it be a “back up the truck” situation? We certainly believe there are three great reasons to invest in Hersha today.

Keep reading to hear the “whats” and “whys”…

Source

Reason 1: Strong Insider Ownership

Hersha's management team is filled with sharp shooters who know how to target value in the hotel sector. Its history tells that tale loud and clear.

The company was a private REIT until listing in a small $13 million IPO in 1999. Since then, as of Dec. 31, 2019, it has transformed itself into a $2.1 billion company.

Source: FAST Graphs

Much of that transformation has revolved around its recycling initiatives. It sold off its suburban hotels to focus in central business district (or CBD) markets such as Miami and Southern California.

Partially as a result of that, Hersha’s revenue per room (RevPAR) went from around $40 in 1999 to around $196.97 in its last reported quarter, Q3-19.

Also worth noting is how HHM (management company), “Hersha” Hospitality manages 44 of its 48 hotels. This creates an aligned owner/operator strategy – which then leads to timely, portfolio-wide implementation of revenue and expense management adjustments that drive EBITDA.

In addition, Hersha management owns around 11% of its own outstanding shares.

HT Presentation

There’s also its fairly aggressive buyback policy to mention. During Q3-19, the company repurchased 659,898 common shares. That was for an aggregate repurchase price of approximately $9.6 million at a weighted average price of $14.50 per share.

Since Jan. 1, 2014, Hersha has repurchased $255.3 million in common shares, representing 24.7% of its Jan. 1, 2014 float. And, for the nine months ended Q3-19, the diluted weighted average common shares and partnership units outstanding was 43,386,630.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Reason #2: Prudent Asset Recycling

Now in 2020, Hersha is well positioned to benefit from stronger convention and event calendars – such as this past weekend’s Super Bowl down in Miami. We look forward to seeing how it profited from that enormous event.

In the regard, Hersha has been focused on repositioning hotels, with seven recent acquisitions and two redevelopments. It has invested $77 million into legacy assets by adding new rooms, restaurants, and event space.

These hotels posted a weighted average RevPAR growth of 8.1%, with 110 basis points of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin growth in the third quarter.

Back to Miami for a moment – as management noted on the Q3 earnings call – that city was recently labeled as having “the second-highest growth economy in the country.” It’s also among the “most significant in terms of job creation.”

That same management saw its Cadillac Hotel open right as the ramp-up of the Miami Beach Convention Center expansion began. That latter effort should drive more meaningful growth over the next several years.

In 2015, the Miami market‘s peak year (so far), the Cadillac generated approximately $9.5 million in EBITDA. And Hersha expects it to stabilize at close to $15 million in the future.

Photo Source

Only the Most Profitable Places

Another key market for Hersha is Washington, D.C. That posted strong RevPar growth of 9.2% in Q3-19.

Hardly anything to sneeze at.

A few years ago, I stayed at its St. Gregory down there, which underwent a universal transformation during 2018. And that transformation paid off, turning it into a four-star lifestyle product with great gains.

In Q3-19 alone, the hotel generated 15.5% RevPAR growth, driven by 9.8% ADR growth.

Move about 30 miles eastward, and you’ll find another Hersha property, this time in Maryland. The Annapolis Waterfront hotel generated more than 1,200 basis points of occupancy growth in Q3-19, resulting in 19.4% RevPAR growth for the quarter.

Moving forward, 2020 should be a strong year for lodging in D.C. given the upcoming presidential election.

HT Presentation

Philadelphia and Boston also are solid markets for Hersha. And it appears the New York hotels are still experiencing supply pressure that will continue to influence average daily rates (or ADR).

As CEO Jay Shah explained on the latest earnings call:

“(The NYC) portfolio generated a 2.9% RevPAR loss, which was impacted by elevated supply deliveries, decelerating demand from the international traveler and from rate-sensitive leisure travelers, generating more states than historically price-agnostic business travelers.”

He added that the company “remains constructive for the West Coast hotels in 2020.” And, from his insider’s position, there have been:

Positive results thus far from RFPs

Significantly strong group calendars in Los Angeles and San Diego

Continued absorption of new supply in Seattle.”

The recent acquisitions, significant investment in capital expenditure (or CAPEX) projects, and re-openings of the two largest EBITDA-generating hotels in South Florida are forecast to inspire significant EBITDA growth, as illustrated below:

HT Presentation

Reason #3 Stronger Balance Sheet

As Hersha’s CEO explained on the latest earnings call,

“Over the last several years, we upgraded our portfolio to one of the highest-quality platforms in the industry. We did this by recycling close to $1 billion of hotel assets into new investments in the most sought-after markets in the country by allocating approximately $200 million to reposition our highest potential hotels, and by transforming two of our largest EBITDA-producing assets following Hurricane Irma.”

During Q3-19, Hersha took advantage of the debt market’s strength by refinancing its $300 million senior unsecured term loan. That thereby eliminated its entire debt maturities until 2021.

HT Presentation

It also allowed it to continue improving its financial flexibility. Today, Hersha has ample capacity, with cash on hand and its $250 million revolver to execute business plans.

Its weighted average interest rate is 3.97% across all borrowings with an approximately four-year life to maturity. Also, 89% of debt is either fixed, capped, or swapped.

The company’s 2019 payout reflects an approximate 55% adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) payout. And Hersha believes that ratio “can remain close to, if not below 50% even with the planned disposition, reduce cap spending, stabilization of assets and interest expense savings from the recent refinancing activities.”

In addition, “These items provide us a significant amount of cushion as we look at our dividend profile.”

My, Oh My. Another Strong Buy.

In Q3-19, Hersha tightened the range of its forecasted comparable portfolio RevPAR growth to between 0.75% and 1.25%. It also announced the expectation of FFO per share to be $1.94-$1.99, and full-year EBITDA range to be $165.5 million to 167.5 million.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see (above), analysts forecast Hersha to generate FFO/share growth in 2020 of 10% or more – a signal that its dividend is safe and that the company could even begin moving that needle again. Another point to note is how Hersha hasn’t traded below 6.6x since January 2010, as viewed below.

Source: FAST Graphs

Visibility also looks good. The company has a lower capex load for the foreseeable future, and strategic leverage reduction is completed.

Shares are now trading more than 30% below Hersha’s internal net asset value (or NAV) with one of the lowest payout ratios in the sector. In short, let me dummy this one down by simply stating it this way.

“My, oh my, but Hersha is a screaming buy.”

We’re actually adding shares to both our New Money Portfolio and the all-new High-Yield Portfolio. We’re also upgrading them to a Strong Buy, recognizing that there’s enhanced opportunity for 25%-plus returns over the next 12 months.

Just check out the data below.

Source: FAST Graphs

And don’t worry. We’ll be watching the Q4-19 and year-end 2019 earnings results closely.

Stay tuned!

Source (Tuesday, February 25th at 9:00)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Turning Up The Heat At iREIT Driven by popular demand, we are launching the all-new "Ultimate High Yield REIT Portfolio". We have hand-picked each company utilizing fundamental research tools and our years of experience analyzing REITs. Keep in mind that you can lock in last year's rates by acting now and subscribing for our 2-week free trial. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (where you can activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long HT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.