Oil Market In Full Panic Mode And OPEC Is Expected To Respond With Emergency Meeting

Welcome to the full panic mode edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Sentiment in the oil market flipped 180 over the last month. From the "we are about to go to World War 3" sentiment and $100+ oil if we do go to war to "China's demand is going to fall off a cliff" and WTI falling below $50/bbl.

The overly bullish scenario turned out to be false, but the concern over demand destruction in China appears to be gripping everyone's attention now.

While everyone continues to guess the real impact of the coronavirus, the physical oil market has gone from one of the highest backwardations in years to full-on contango. This is likely the result of Chinese refineries trying to resell the contracted cargoes for March+.

The physical oil market is also feeling the jitteriness of the demand concern, and OPEC+ looks likely to respond with an emergency meeting in the next 2-weeks.

The JTC (joint technical committee) is set to meet this week to discuss the oil market fundamentals. While the data is very preliminary, the Saudis should be able to see what Asian refinery demand is from the usual monthly buying demand. So far, the actual impact is said to be around ~500k b/d, but Bloomberg came out over the weekend saying that "industry sources" are quoting a drop in demand of ~20%.

In our view, no one has a clear picture of just how much demand dropped, but if OPEC were to respond, it should respond decisively and overcut the potential demand decline.

According to the latest leaks, OPEC+ is considering 500k b/d and a 6-month extension, but Saudis are likely going to act unilaterally if demand is truly weak. Similar to 2009 when the Saudis took the brunt of the OPEC production cut, weak demand is usually done by the Saudi side alone as customer demand falls, and Saudi reduces production.

To combat the current negative sentiment in the market, Saudi may also unilaterally cut much more than the rumored ~1 mb/d. This comes as Brent is now below $55/bbl.

If the Saudis do cut unilaterally by ~1 mb/d or more, this will push Saudi crude exports to the low ~5 mb/d range.

The timing of all of this will happen around the JTC meeting this week. Tomorrow will be the discussion on the fundamentals with the following day deciding whether or not to hold an emergency meeting. If an emergency meeting is proposed, then you can almost bet that a higher cut is coming.

The agreement may entail ~500k b/d from OPEC+ with Saudi stating to the market on the side that it may cut more than that to give it room to bring back up production without having to meet again. The additional cut will also depend on market situations.

We went long UWT as a result as we believe the higher OPEC+ cut will be designed to jolt the market higher. We are looking for Brent to trade back up to $60/bbl or WTI back to $54/$55.

