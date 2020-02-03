Asia Becoming Increasingly Important For Apple

Coronavirus could have meaningful short-term negative conseqences for Apple's manufacturing launch plans in the next two quarters and to its revenues.

The importance of Asia to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) remains a key factor for future growth for the company. This is not just for the sales of iPhones, a number analysts often focus on. As my article in April last year detailed, there is great strength for the company provided by the increasing installed user base. The potential importance of Asia to the company was forecast in an article I wrote as long ago as September 2014. That article was met with a great deal of disbelief then. Results since then show how important Asia has become.

India should be the next Asian country to produce significantly increased revenues for Apple. It has though proved a hard nut to crack. I detailed the background to this in my article in November last year. India is also quite rapidly now becoming more and more important to Apple as a manufacturing hub.

Observers tend to look at Apple's revenue growth potential in terms of product area. They focus on iPhones, other hardware, software or streaming services. That is true in mature markets. However the less mature markets of Asia offer generic growth simply on the back of growing populations and growing economies.

The possible effects of the coronavirus on manufacturing as well as on sales show how integral Asia has become to the Apple story. Negative effects of this have in my opinion been under-estimated. These effects will only be short-term but are likely to cause a meaningful decline in the Apple stock price in the short term.

Apple Q1 Results

The company produced another set of sparkling results as per the 8K here. Across Asia there was double-digit revenue growth.

Year-on-year Greater China revenue grew 3% to US$13.58 billion from US$13.17 billion. This represented a return to growth there.

China revenues are on a long-term upward trend, but have been very up and down for mainly political reasons. The graph below illustrates this:

3 out of the 4 top-selling smartphones in China are Apple models. China represents 14.8% of Apple's total revenue worldwide. There was double digit growth in iPhones, wearables and services. Three-quarters of Mac customers were new customers. Two-thirds of iPad customers were new customers.

Japan did see a decline in revenues of ~US$700 million, but this was for temporary market specific reasons.

The 8K shows the breakdown by region:

Asia represents 30% of the company's revenues and almost all of its manufacturing capacity. Given population growth and expected GDP growth rates in Asia, the region represents a growth opportunity going forward that does not necessarily require much increase in market share percentage.

Economic growth expectations for Asia for 2020 have been taken down a bit, but the ADB (Asian Development Bank) still expects an average of 5.5% GDP growth for countries across the region this year.

The non-stop GDP growth of Asia is illustrated by the graph below:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) states that in 2020 the GDP of Asia will exceed the rest of the world combined. They expect 2.4 billion people to enter what is termed to be the "middle-class" in 2020, of which 90% will be from Asia. That shows how Asia represents a secular growth area for Apple from organic growth. They do not need to get a larger slice of the pie as in Europe or North America.

One area it is surprising that Apple has moved slowly on is retail locations in Asia. Europe represents 25% of revenue and has 35% of stores worldwide. Asia with its 30% of revenue only has 11% of stores worldwide. Japan with its 7% of revenue has only 2% of stores worldwide. Recent store openings in Asia include in Bangkok in Thailand, in Suzhou in China and in Kyoto and Kawasaki in Japan.

A third store is slated to be opening shortly in Singapore. This was addressed when Tim Cook was in the country recently. The Apple profile and service capability has been greatly enhanced by the current two very busy stores in the country. This is an example of the huge advantages Apple retail stores provide in Asia even in these days of online shopping. The flagship stores are seen as service centres as much as retail outlets. They greatly enhance the company's profile in Asian cities wherever they come up. A further ramping up of stores across Asia should help accelerate revenue growth throughout the continent.

A further catalyst for a strong growth of Apple revenues in Asia should be provided by the imminence of 5G networks. In many cases these will be coming online in Asia more rapidly than in North America or Europe.

China

As my article in June last year warned, trade war conflicts with the Trump administration would always be a possible negative for the stock price. The campaign against Huawei could also have had negative consequences in turn for U.S. products. The latest figures for Apple are very impressive against this backdrop.

The coronavirus is a new unexpected problem. It can most affect Apple in 3 ways:

Cloud data centres: these are however not that reliant on large numbers of people travelling to work in order to operate.

Retail: this has already been quite seriously hit. It will hit competitors as much as Apple so it is not a market share problem. In conjunction with the Q1 results, Tim Cook had acknowledged that retail operations had already been hit in China. Things have moved fast. As of 1st February it was confirmed that all 42 retail stores and all offices have been closed. Initially this is just until 9th February. It is hard not to see that period of closure being extended if the outbreak worsens.

Manufacturing: Apple has a significant manufacturing presence around China. This is primarily in partnership with Foxconn (OTC:OTC:FXCOF). The largest Foxconn factory is in Zhengzhou, some way from Hunan. If the coronavirus issue remains for a period of time, it could have serious implications for Apple's ability to get product to market worldwide. For instance, the new SE2 or iPhone 9 is rumoured to be starting production in February for a March launch. The coronavirus could delay this schedule and thus cause Apple's revenues to decline worldwide in the next couple of quarters.

The effect on Apple's component suppliers may equally lead to delays in new Apple products. For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) is thought to be supplying the A14 chip for the iPhone 12. Its factories in China may not be able to act on time for an expected launch in mid-year if they are shuttered for a period of weeks or even months.

Well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo sent out a note a few days ago warning of various possibilities. These included delays in rumoured new products such as an ultra sideband tracking tag and a high-end Bluetooth headphone. These are somewhat marginal products in the context of medium-term revenues though.

If Apple decides to pull some manufacturing out of China long-term, it would almost certainly re-locate to other Asian countries such as Vietnam. So Asia would retain its importance to the company. Apple does already have a "dual-sourcing strategy" whereby it tries to avoid having all its eggs in one basket.

The importance of Asia to the company was further exemplified by the fact that company guidance for Q2 was wider than usual. They estimated between US$63 billion and US$67 billion dependent upon the length and severity of the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, to me that US$4 billion spread is not wide enough to cover potential losses from the coronavirus.

Apart from the surprise strong sales of iPhones in China, the analyst call emphasised the strength of the whole ecosystem in China. The Mac and iPad figures showed this. One interesting development in 2020 is the use of Apple Pay in many new areas, including for use on public transit in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

India

2020 is likely to be a key year for Apple in its efforts to grow substantially in the country. This applies both to its manufacturing footprint and its sales. The cloying bureaucracy and "Make in India" policy have provided obstacles to the expected growth targets. Tim Cook first met with Prime Minister Modi in May 2016 to discuss these issues.

Sales in the country seem to have spiked up recently. According to reports from Canalys, in Q4 2019 Apple sold 925,000 iPhones in India. If accurate, that would represent a 200% increase year-on-year. The company is reportedly offering some products at a discounted price compared to most markets. Examples of this are for the "Home Pod" and for Apple Music subscriptions.

There have been numerous reports concerning Apple's plan for switching more manufacturing from China to India. Long-term collaborator Foxconn has been increasing its manufacturing footprint in a country where labour rates are a lot lower than China. Wistron has been doing the same. Negotiations with the Indian government concerning allowing Apple to set up its own retail operations have also been the subject of numerous rumours.

It is believed that the Indian government agreed to set off exports of Apple products manufactured in India against the 30% local sourcing rule which would allow for Apple-owned retail operations. It is thought that there are about 100,000 Apple 6S, SE and XS phones being exported monthly from India. The first Apple store will be in Mumbai and is expected to comprise about 25,000 square feet. Its largest franchisee store in the country is currently 8,000 square feet. Further stores would then be earmarked for New Delhi and Bangalore. Preparations are also thought to be underway for Apple to commence online direct sales in the country. These had a target date of July this year. Latest reports indicate it will happen in Q3. It should be noted that there is a constant pipeline of differing news about Apple in India.

Latest developments indicate that this series of false dawns may be coming to an end. Caution is still advised though.

Japan

Japan remains Apple's best market in the world it terms of market share. It represents 7% of company revenue worldwide as per Q1 figures. This is in fact down on previous quarters, apparently from short-term market specifics.

At the analyst call, CFO Luca Maestri addressed this. He said that iPhone sales were down on the back of new government regulations on carrier discounts. The company still, remarkably, had 6 out of 7 of the best-selling smartphones in the country. They enjoyed double-digit growth in wearables and services in Japan.

Japan is an example of what Apple can aspire to elsewhere in Asia. Chinese brands such as Oppo and Huawei have not had much success penetrating the market. Recent quarterly figures show Apple has about 45% of the smartphone market. This is way ahead of local brand rivals such as Sharp (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:SHCAY), Fujitsu, Kyocera and perennial competitor Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF).

Tim Cook visited Japan in December. It was noticeable he concentrated specially on developers and games makers, as illustrated below:

That was perhaps an indication of the maturity of the market for Apple in Japan.

Elsewhere in Asia

"Rest of Asia Pacific" represented about 8% of worldwide revenues in the latest quarter. Some details were provided at the analyst call. There was an all-time record in revenues with especially strong growth in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. The iPad enjoyed especially strong growth in India, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Growing economies with a young population are a constant in much of Asia, especially in ASEAN and East Asia. This represents fertile ground for Apple products. Previously somewhat untapped markets such as Taiwan (behind a paywall) have boomed on the back of the iPhone 11. Historically strong markets such as Singapore have continued to grow. They are experiencing boosts from Apple's somewhat tardy opening up of new retail outlets around the continent. Retail operations have always been few and far between in comparison to sales revenues in Asia. This is something the company is expected to correct in coming quarters.

Conclusion

The coronavirus scare in Asia shows the risks more likely to be faced in developing economies in comparison to mature Western economies. As happened with the SARS virus back in 2002, stock prices tend to bounce back strongly after what are temporary events.

Apple will be strongly affected both in its manufacturing and its sales operations. To me the market has under-appreciated the revenue implications of this. In the last quarter, 14.8% of sales came from China. 61% of worldwide revenues come from the iPhone which is almost completely manufactured in China. The problem is a short-term one though. There will be further stock price dips I am sure. So it could present a buying opportunity once the virus is brought under control.

Long-term, in both manufacturing and sales, Asia continues to become more important to the company. As the larger macroeconomic trends show, this process will only increase in the coming years. Apple is very successful at growing market share in product areas such as smartphones, smart watches and earbuds. Asia gives further growth opportunities because of the macroeconomic advantages that North America and Europe do not possess.

