Coronavirus Weighs On Oil Market

China's influence in the global economy has grown since the SARS outbreak, highlighting a bigger hit to the more highly-interconnected global outlook.

As OPEC weighs oil production cuts owing to the coronavirus outbreak this week, the impact of China’s weight in the global economy becomes more illuminated. It gives me no pleasure to called this a black swan event. One difference between this time and the SARS outbreak is China’s impact in the global economy, which has grown since the period of that late 2002 to 2003 event. Accordingly, U.S. and global stock markets have been hit as firms alter their operations. China’s oil demand is in shock territory undoubtedly. Bloomberg says China’s oil demand has dropped by 20%, or 3 million barrels a day.

For context, China is the largest oil importer in the world. According to Bloomberg, the country consumes 14 million barrels per day. Refining capacity also is being curtailed, an estimate of 15%-20% was cited by one executive. Sinopec will reduce runs by 13-15% and assess its next steps Feb. 9.

The Saudis, according to a recent Wall Street Journal reporting, are debating a 500,000 barrel a day cut in their upcoming ministerial meeting of OPEC-plus. Adding that to the already agreed upon December cuts would total 2.2 million under restriction. A one-million barrel a day “shock” to the market was another idea floated. The measure would be temporary. A larger group will meet in Vienna in mid-February to decide on their collective measures.

The mere suggestion of that possibility hasn’t been enough to reverse the trending down of the global benchmark Brent or U.S. West Texas Intermediate on Monday morning, Feb. 3. Crude oil “has stumbled 16% in price since China identified the coronavirus,” notes the Journal. China reported the coronavirus in late December.

Aramco (ARMCO), Saudi Arabia’s state-controlled oil company, has lost 3.3% of its value since Jan. 9. The Saudis are more prone to responsiveness in crisis times than ever before, given their economic strategies and desire to diversify the oil-dependent economy. They need prices above $60 per barrel, the Journal says. Brent was hovering at the $54 mark Monday with the news of OPEC’s plans. According to the IMF, Saudi Arabia’s fiscal breakeven point was forecast at $83 for 2020.

Few firms, whether energy or technology, have been immune to the virus’ rippling effect. Apple (AAPL) is closing its stores and corporate offices in China until Feb. 9. The number of confirmed cases numbered over 17,200 on Sunday, Feb. 2. Interestingly, the majors, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have taken bigger hits to stock prices compared to more U.S.-concentrated oil and gas players like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG).

Still the one?

As this crisis proves, OPEC with its leader Saudi Arabia, is still called upon to do the heavy lifting. Managing the oil market is still a finicky business though, with U.S. shale serving increasingly as a crude oil exporter. Pioneer Natural Resources exports to China and other Asian nations.

The Energy Information Administration forecasts U.S. oil’s continued growth in January of 9%, but that was predicated on WTI averaging $59 in 2020 and $62 in 2021. Growth is expected to slow to 3% in 2021. Furthermore, they suggest:

Changes in Lower 48 crude oil production typically follow changes in crude oil prices and rig counts with about a four- to six-month lag. Because EIA forecasts WTI prices will decline during the first half of 2020 but begin increasing in the second half of the year and into 2021, EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production will grow slowly until the end of 2020.

One would expect the forecast to be slightly lower in the coming months, but there's still the prospects of an OPEC cut raising prices in the short term. China is injecting liquidity into its financial system, which may soften some of the blow of the coronavirus’ impacts to their markets. Presently, it's difficult to say when the virus wanes - it's a very reactionary and fluid time. The toll to the Chinese and global economy is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, U.S. stock exchanges were up Monday. My final thoughts regarding energy players: Hold on to firms with quality assets, sensible strategies, and sound balance sheets.

