Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/31/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/31/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi (UFI)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Opko Health (OPK)

Intl Flavors (IFF)

Century Bancorp (CNBKA)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

Anthem (ANTM)

Pfizer (PFE)

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM)

Uniqure (QURE)

Moody's (MCO)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Cardlytics (CDLX)

Blackrock (BLK)

Advent Convertible & Income Fund (AVK)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $9,945,888 2 Boudreaux Gail CEO, DIR Anthem ANTM B $2,004,152 3 Highbridge Capital Mgt BO Parker Drilling PKD B $1,626,942 4 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $386,038 5 Langone Kenneth DIR Unifi UFI B $261,840 6 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO Opko Health OPK B $147,000 7 Matthews William E V CFO Centerstate Bank CSFL B $114,443 8 Creaturo Craig A VP, CFO Unifi UFI B $107,600 9 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $98,078 10 Gottlieb Scott DIR Pfizer PFE B $36,997

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Fink Laurence CB, CEO Blackrock BLK S $25,081,918 2 Hewson Marillyn A CB, CEO, DIR Lockheed Martin LMT S $9,594,670 3 Flynn James E BO Homology Medicines FIXX S $8,015,845 4 Blickenstaff Kim D CB, DIR Tandem Diabetes TNDM S $3,796,125 5 Kapusta Matthew C CEO, CFO, MD, DIR Uniqure QURE AS $3,083,939 6 Ambrose Richard F VP Lockheed Martin LMT S $3,007,282 7 Goggins John J VP, GC Moody's MCO AS $1,994,059 8 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS $1,563,831 9 Ceran Jennifer CFO, TR Smartsheet SMAR AS $1,208,541 10 Seizert Gerald L TT, DIR Advent Convertible & Income Fund AVK S $926,594

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.