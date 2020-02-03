Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/31/20

|
Includes: CNBKA, IFF, OPK, UFI
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/31/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Opko Health (OPK)
  • Intl Flavors (IFF)
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Centerstate Bank (CSFL)
  • Anthem (ANTM)
  • Pfizer (PFE)
  • Tandem Diabetes (TNDM)
  • Uniqure (QURE)
  • Moody's (MCO)
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT)
  • Homology Medicines (FIXX)
  • Cardlytics (CDLX)
  • Blackrock (BLK)
  • Advent Convertible & Income Fund (AVK)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$9,945,888

2

Boudreaux Gail

CEO, DIR

Anthem

ANTM

B

$2,004,152

3

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$1,626,942

4

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$386,038

5

Langone Kenneth

DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$261,840

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$147,000

7

Matthews William E V

CFO

Centerstate Bank

CSFL

B

$114,443

8

Creaturo Craig A

VP, CFO

Unifi

UFI

B

$107,600

9

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$98,078

10

Gottlieb Scott

DIR

Pfizer

PFE

B

$36,997

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Fink Laurence

CB, CEO

Blackrock

BLK

S

$25,081,918

2

Hewson Marillyn A

CB, CEO, DIR

Lockheed Martin

LMT

S

$9,594,670

3

Flynn James E

BO

Homology Medicines

FIXX

S

$8,015,845

4

Blickenstaff Kim D

CB, DIR

Tandem Diabetes

TNDM

S

$3,796,125

5

Kapusta Matthew C

CEO, CFO, MD, DIR

Uniqure

QURE

AS

$3,083,939

6

Ambrose Richard F

VP

Lockheed Martin

LMT

S

$3,007,282

7

Goggins John J

VP, GC

Moody's

MCO

AS

$1,994,059

8

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$1,563,831

9

Ceran Jennifer

CFO, TR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$1,208,541

10

Seizert Gerald L

TT, DIR

Advent Convertible & Income Fund

AVK

S

$926,594

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.