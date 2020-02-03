Even Assuming Full Production Capacity From 2 Factories, Tesla Shares Are Too Expensive

With such extrapolated earnings and perfect execution and assuming a generous P/E of 12 rational investors should pay at most $217 per share.

I wanted to see how profitable Tesla could be under ideal circumstances. To investigate this I have extrapolated last quarter's profit to a full year with 2 factories.

Tesla shares have gone up much after the recent earnings release. Despite reporting a small profit I think Tesla shares are way too expensive.

Note: the last bullet is not accurate. I have to choose a marketing bullet from a drop-down list. Unfortunately, none of the available options is accurate. I do not discuss ideas like this one at Global Deep Value Stocks.

Last Wednesday Tesla (TSLA) announced results for the fourth quarter of 2019. See here for the earnings report. After the earnings report the stock price increased with over 10% to $650. This added about $10 billion to the market cap. Here I will explain why the new results do not justify such a stock price increase.

I got the idea for this article from a tweet of Jim Chanos. Last quarter Tesla produced cars at maximum capacity. While established car manufacturers are very profitable in such circumstances Tesla did not make money from producing and selling cars. Tesla showed positive quarterly net income but after adjusting for subsidies it made a loss. Could it increase profits much by adding more factories? That is the question I try to answer in this article.

In the recent conference call the CEO, Elon Musk, more or less said cars from the new Shanghai factory will not be more profitable than cars produced in Fremont:

And so if you add all of this up our internal estimates are a pretty significant reduction in the cost of Model 3 in China relative to Fremont, but I think it's also important to keep in mind that the cost of the Standard Plus in that we're selling out of Shanghai is of lower than that of the similar car coming out of Fremont from price perspective. And so and I've said this on previous earnings calls, I think it's fair to expect margin coming out of the Shanghai facility to match the same margin for the vehicle in Fremont.

I think he means it is cheaper to produce a model 3 in Shanghai than in Fremont. But because Chinese consumers also want a lower price the gross margin percentage stays flat. That even implies the profit per car is lower for China made cars than for cars made in the US.

At the moment the capacity of the Chinese factory is much lower than the capacity of the factory in the US. So Tesla needs to expand the capacity in Shanghai before it will generate a meaningful contribution to profit. Suppose Tesla expands the factory in Shanghai to the point it can produce the same number of cars per quarter as the factory in California. Then how much extra profit will the factory in Shanghai generate?

To answer this question I will extrapolate last quarter's numbers to a full year. This is extremely optimistic since it implicitly assumes both factories will run at maximum capacity going forward. So to start I assume Tesla will produce and sell for each factory 4 times the number of last quarter's deliveries: twice about 450,000 cars makes a total of 900,000 cars.

During last quarter automotive revenue excluding regulatory credits was $6.235 billion and automotive costs of goods were $4.934. That would imply a gross margin of 26%. But Tesla says automotive gross margin was only 22.5%. I suppose this means some of the profits and costs of "Services and other" can be attributed to selling and manufacturing cars. I make a simplification here but I do not think my error is large when I assume a profit on the car operations of $1.145 billion (equal to 6.235 -6.235/1.225) per quarter.

I think it is conservative to assume Tesla spends at least $3000 per car on sales expenses for every car produced, irrespective of the production location. This is less than dealer margins of 10-15% other car manufacturers have to pay. Therefore as soon as the factory in Shanghai is expanded Tesla will earn about 4 * 2 * 1.145 -2 * 0.45 * 3 = $6.46 billion. Now subtract 4 * 0.345 = $1.38 billion of research and development expenses. That leaves Tesla with $5.08 billion of profits. Then subtract general costs, which is the Sales, General, & Administrative costs from the earnings report minus about $225 million of sales costs, so 699 -225 = $474 million per quarter. The result is $3.184 billion. Then add back $532 million of regulatory credits or $133 million per quarter. The result is $3.716 billion.

Last quarter Tesla paid $42 million of tax. I think the Chinese operations will be subject to much more tax than the US operations because in China Tesla cannot compensate earnings with previous losses. So I assume $500 million of annual tax costs. That results in a net profit of $3.216 billion.

See the table below for an overview of this computation:

Profit on cars from 2 factories in 4 quarters (1) 4 * 2 * 1.145 = $9.16 billion Research and development costs (2) 4 * 0.345 = $1.38 billion Cars produced (3) 2 * 450,000 = 900,000 Sales costs (4) 2 * 0.45 * 3 = $2.7 billion General and Administrative costs (5) 4*(0.699 -0.225) = $1.896 billion Regulatory credits (6) 4 * 0.133 = 0.532 billion Profit before tax: (1) -(2) -(4) -(5) +(6) $3.716 billion Tax $0.5 billion Profit after tax $3.216 billion

I think Tesla is way overpriced when comparing this number with Tesla's market cap of about $117 billion at a share price of $650. The forward P/E is still more than 36. And this is all assuming perfect execution, production capacity that does not exist yet, and that income from regulatory credits will stay the same. With this P/E investors should not expect a good return. Under these idealized assumptions rational investors could expect a decent return at a P/E of 12, so at a share price of $217 or less.

Of course, some investors argue Tesla is going to build a profitable third car factory, in Germany. But that factory will most likely be less profitable than the factories in Fremont and Shanghai (mainly because Tesla bought the factory in Fremont on the cheap and because labor costs in Germany are high, much higher than in Shanghai). And do not expect this factory to be completed any time soon. German permitting procedures are "gründlich" (thorough) and therefore extremely slow.

Bottom line

Tesla is a bubble stock for many reasons. Nobody knows when the bubble will deflate. It could deflate when Tesla reports lower deliveries, revenue and earnings over the current quarter.

That seems likely considering government incentives in The Netherlands and the US have decreased starting this quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2019 these 2 countries were the 2 most important markets for Tesla. Last quarter sales in these countries have been boosted by the prospect of decreasing government incentives. In these 2 countries buyers of Teslas wanted to take advantage of incentives before the deadline on them expired.

Also the coronavirus from Wuhan won't help Tesla sales and production, in particular not in China. Even production in Fremont might be affected. The CFO admitted this in the conference call. He said the following just before the Questions & Answers session:

We are also closely monitoring whether there will be interruptions in the supply chain for cars built in Fremont. So far we're not aware of anything material, but it's important to caveat that this is an evolving story.

So taking everything into account my opinion: strong sell!

Take a free trial to my newsletter Global Deep Value Stocks on Seeking Alpha. High returns through small positions in stocks with favorable statistical properties.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Global Deep Value Stocks is a long only newsletter. I do not discuss stocks like Tesla in Global Deep Value Stocks.