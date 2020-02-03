Searching For Value Among Dividend Growth Stocks

The market has moved off the recent highs, but it is still near all-time highs. Once the health scare has subsided and we get back to somewhat normal economic events, there is reason to believe stock prices will continue its march higher. Searching for quality dividend growth stocks to invest in is a challenge; however, one of the areas I focus on are stocks that are currently undervalued based on “current metrics” to “historical average metrics”.

There is no better place to begin the search for quality undervalued dividend growth stocks than companies that have increased their dividend every year for 25 and more years. If I use the stocks in the Dividend Champions and Dividend Aristocrats list, I arrive at 138 unique stocks that I identify as Dividend Diamonds. The fact that they have increased their dividend every year for so many years automatically qualifies them as being strong dividend growth companies. They are among the largest, well known, safest and reliable dividend growth companies in the world. However, even these super companies have their ups and downs and go through good and not-so-good times which causes price changes and opportunities for investors, if they are prepared.

When is a company undervalued?

Finding undervalued companies is another challenge. It can be based on a variety of metrics. Since I am looking at dividend growth companies, there is no better metric to use than yield. To determine valuation, I compare the current yield of each company to its 10-year median yield. If the current yield is 4% and the 10-year median yield is 3%, that stock is potentially undervalued. The inverse is also true. If the current yield is 3% and the 10-year median yield is 4%, then based on that comparison, the stock is potentially overvalued. This first step is simple. But there is more.

Using a filter to locate undervalued DG stocks with yield above 2.5%

The next step is to determine if the company is in the same or better shape than it was during the period of yield comparison. That is why I said that finding stocks with yields higher than its historical yields was “potentially” undervalued. If a company is in a long-term downward cycle, then the company may not be undervalued. It may have a higher yield for a reason.

To get a better feel for that issue, lets first narrow our search by filtering for potential undervalued stocks that have half-way decent yields. I will focus on the following criteria:

Dividend yield above 2.5% Stocks that are undervalued (yield) by more than 30%.

Using the above criteria, I uncover 14 stocks shown in the table 1.

(Table 1, Source “I Prefer Income”)

I have sorted the 14 stocks based on the yield valuation found in the last column on the right. Negative numbers indicate that the stocks are undervalued. Besides the valuation metric, I also display the following metrics:

Forward Yield: This shows the forward or future annualized yield based on the last dividend paid.

This shows the forward or future annualized yield based on the last dividend paid. 3 YR Dividend Growth: This shows the 3-year dividend growth %. All are positive.

This shows the 3-year dividend growth %. All are positive. Dividend Diamond: The number of years the company has increased their dividend every year.

The number of years the company has increased their dividend every year. P&L 5 YRS: This shows the number of years the company has been profitable out of last 5 years. Left number is profits, right number is loss. ( ) indicates the last year. G indicates GAAP earnings. NG indicates Non-GAAP earnings. The TYPE PAYOUT column indicates type of earnings. EPS is GAAP. FFO is Non-GAAP.

This shows the number of years the company has been profitable out of last 5 years. Left number is profits, right number is loss. ( ) indicates the last year. G indicates GAAP earnings. NG indicates Non-GAAP earnings. The TYPE PAYOUT column indicates type of earnings. EPS is GAAP. FFO is Non-GAAP. P&L 5 QTRS: This shows the number of quarters the company has been profitable out of last 5 quarters. Left number is profits, right number is loss. ( ) indicates the last quarter.

This shows the number of quarters the company has been profitable out of last 5 quarters. Left number is profits, right number is loss. ( ) indicates the last quarter. 3 YR Earnings Growth: This shows the average earnings growth over the last 3 years.

This shows the average earnings growth over the last 3 years. TTM Dividend Payout: This compares the dividend to the earnings. I use GAAP on all except SKT. Since they report FFO, I use Dividend to FFO for payout.

This compares the dividend to the earnings. I use GAAP on all except SKT. Since they report FFO, I use Dividend to FFO for payout. TTM FCF (Free Cash Flow) Payout : This compares the dividend to the free cash flow. Some feel this is best payout measurement.

: This compares the dividend to the free cash flow. Some feel this is best payout measurement. Debt-to-Equity: This measures debt to equity. Lower number the better.

These metrics provide a great deal of information to help one determine overall financial health. Keep in mind that these 14 undervalued stocks are among the best dividend growth companies on the planet. However, some or all may be having financial issues that are grave enough to cause long term problems; and thus, reflect in higher yields (high risk). For that reason, it is important to review and analyze financial metrics from several areas of analysis, including dividends, earnings, payout and debt ratios.

It is easy to review and compare the metrics with the other companies. If there are areas of concern, it is best to review company earnings, SEC documents and outside articles, especially those from Seeking Alpha authors.

Table 1 focuses on valuation and sorts the list from most undervalued to least undervalued. However, if there are metrics that you would like to focus on, it would be helpful to compare and rank the stocks based on specific criteria and weights. Table 2 shows the results of just such an endeavor. I ran the 14 stocks through a “compare and ranking” program that I use. Table 2 displays the ranking based on “3 Year dividend growth” and “3 Year earnings growth” with a weight of 60% on earnings growth and 40% weight on dividend growth.

(Table 2, Source “I Prefer Income”)

The ranking places importance on earnings and dividend growth with the emphasis on earnings growth. If you are mainly focused on deep value, use table 1, but if you want to include earnings and dividend growth, then use table 2 to help determine the best stocks for investment. The key is to determine if there is real value that meets your investment requirements for safety, yield, growth and ability to pay a reliable and sustainable dividend.

In Summary

Even though the market is close to historic highs, there are still undervalued stocks, even among some of the best dividend growth stocks in the marketplace. Using the 138 Dividend Diamonds that have increased their dividend every year for 25 and more years, I have compared the current yield against each company’s historic 10-year median yield and found 14 stocks that are undervalued by at least 30%. However, it is important to determine if these undervalued stocks are financially healthy and meet investor requirements for safety, yield, growth and ability to pay a reliable dividend.

If you believe that quality stocks with valuations that are out-of-sync with their historic averages will return to the mean, then 1 or more of these 14 stocks could be an opportunity, especially if you are a long-term investor.

I hope you found the article to be of value. I will follow-up with future valuation articles for MLP / Midstream stocks, equity REITS and other asset classes.

