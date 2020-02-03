Tata Chemicals, Ltd. ADR (TTQQY) CEO Ramakrishnan Mukundan on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 06:30 January 1, 0000 7:33 AM ET

Tata Chemicals, Ltd. ADR (OTC:TTQQY)

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

February 3, 2020 06:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gavin Desa - Citigate Dewe Rogerson

John Mulhall - CFO & Chief IR Officer

Ramakrishnan Mukundan - MD, CEO & Executive Director

Zarir Langrana - Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Viraj Kacharia - Securities Investment Management Pvt Ltd.

Abhijit Akella - IIFL Research

Madhav Marda - Fidelity International

Rohit Sinha - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Ritesh Gupta - Ambit Capital

Sumant Kumar - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited

Saket Kapoor - Kapoor & Co.

Dhavan Shah - ICICIdirect.com

S. Ramesh - Nirmal Bang Securities

Sameer Gupta - India Infoline Group

Chaitanya Shah - Aditya Corporation

Sarvesh Gupta - Maximal Capital

Jayesh Gandhi - H. Gandhi Securities

Operator

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa, CDR India. Thank you and over to you, sir.

Gavin Desa

Thank you. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Tata Chemicals Q3 and 9-month FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. R. Mukundan, Managing Director; Mr. Zarir Langrana, Executive Director; and Mr. John Mulhall, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. I now invite Mr. Mukundan to begin proceedings of the call.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Thank you, Gavin, and thank you, everyone, for joining our Q3 9 months ended earnings conference call. As already informed by Gavin, I’ve with me, Zarir Langrana, our Executive Director; and John Mulhall, our CFO. I'll begin by highlighting some key operational developments, post to John will summarize the financial performance for the quarter.

During the quarter, we are happy to report two major events, which happened both positive and first one was the acquisition of balance 25% stake in Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners in North America from our partnership firm -- in our partnership firm for $195 million. The second one was as we have now the NCLT approval for demerger of consumer business and merger with the TGBL or [indiscernible] system. Details of the same will be discussed and elaborated during the call.

On the operational performance, we’ve had again a set of resilient performance on across and except for Tata Chemicals Magadi and Kenya where we had operational challenges. I will come to that in a minute.

In terms of the Basic Chemistry Products, India operations, the revenues were almost slightly lower -- [indiscernible] lower, but the margins for the quarter improved and on the base of improved efficiencies and lower input costs, which had led to better performance at the bottom line. On the international business, as highlighted, we have already acquired the 25%. We are now 100% owners of the U.S operations.

On the operations front, TCNA had a steady quarter. Some pressure was in the market for the first time, but I think it seem to be one-offs as we move forward. TCE also delivered in a good number on account of better product mix sales between the manufacturer and [indiscernible] producers.

Most important point I just wanted to draw your attention is to Tata Chemicals Magadi there has been a softness in performance due to lower sales volume and these are being addressed during the quarter. There production has been steady. However, the reach to market was [indiscernible] certain operation issues which are since been certified. Overall, I would say Basic Chemistry Products has -- had the steady performance during the quarter.

For the Specialty business combined, starting off with nutraceuticals, the performance in the quarter was on expected line with revenues of INR18 crores in the quarter. Nellore facility in the last stage of commissioning and customer approval is underway, and we expect the same to be available by Q4 of this year.

Moving on to silica business. We are on track with the commercial production and we are in the early stages of getting the customer approvals for commercial delivery of these products to tire customers. And this is largely a domestic phase project -- product and will add significant value to Specialty business. Rallis performed well. The revenue grew 28% and company continues to focus, invest in new product launches.

As far as the last, the specialty business, which is the energy business, we’ve been allotted the land by Government of Gujarat and we are beginning early project work there in terms of the filling of -- land filling and other activities, which are pre-project work beginning [indiscernible] and we are also in continuous dialog with potential partners. We’ve been making a formal announcement as well as we’ve made a significant progress on the same.

In terms of the capital investment, which is one of the key drivers of future growth, the CapEx in Mithapur expansion is on its way and proceeding well on schedule. We have this year committed approximately INR800-odd crores and overall we are investing INR2,600 crores in the Mithapur site.

Finally, as I said, the specialty business has a similar number of investment, of which we would see continued investment in Rallis. Investments have been made already in nutraceutical and in silica business and very soon the investment in the energy business would also start. So these are investment led growth opportunities, which continue to drive future bottom line of the company.

In terms of consumer business, as I mentioned, the entire deal is approved. The demerger of the business into TCPL. And as a consequence of this, the financials are being demarcated as continuing and discontinued business. We expect the transition of business to close before March 2020. So in itself the continuing business as reported in the SEBI balance -- SEBI reports are comparable. What is not comparable is the full company business, which included both continuing and discontinuing business, and it's very critical to draw that attention and also ask John to bring that out very, very clearly.

Within consumer business, salt maintained a steady momentum in terms of higher volumes. Pulses and spices also grew by 22% in the basis of higher volume and good track record. We expect this piece of demerger and merger into TCPL to conclude during the current quarter.

With this, I would like to invite John for his comments.

John Mulhall

Thanks, Mukund, and good evening, everyone. Before we open up to questions, I'd like to just highlight a few key points on our Q3 FY '20 results we released earlier on this afternoon. And most importantly, you will note in the presentation of the accounts, we are showing the performance of soon to be demerged consumer products business unit as discontinued operations. And Mukund said is what are the demerger completed this quarter both in the C2B and COT order at the end of January.

In the standalone results, from the PAT from continuing operations, you see it is up INR61 crores, but you also note that the revenue is flat against the same period last year. The major areas of change in the performance really we’ve seen an increase in other income of about INR23 crores. That's really down to two things. One is where we had an FX expense last year related to the bio-energy preferred shares. This quarter we had a small INR6 crore gain. Offsetting that we’ve reduced income from cash and our mutual fund investments, which costs us about INR27 crores.

We saw a reduction in the finance cost of INR16 crores. And this really reflects the ECB loan that we repaid in mid-October. And operationally we benefit from [indiscernible] continued focus on fixed costs both actually and corporate and variable cost management to offset soda ash and [indiscernible] price reductions we [indiscernible] in November last year. This effort contributed about INR30 crores of favorability to this period last year.

Our India cash position reduced from INR2,739 crores in September to INR2,428 crores in December. This reduction of INR311 crores reflects the mid payment of the

ECB loan with CapEx -- capital spending in the quarter in INR140 crores, being more than supported by cash generated from business operations. Operationally, the India business performed better than last year, soda ash volumes were down slightly. Net contributions were sustained through [indiscernible] across all product lines and supported by fixed cost efforts as well.

On the discontinued operation being the Consumer Products Business unit, it recorded a 13% increase in revenue over last year. Salt, pulses and spices all recorded increased revenue with salt was the largest with volumes of INR17,000 crores -- 270,000 tons -- 275,000 tons in the quarter, continuing at above last year run rate from Q2 as well. Our net profits are up on last year reflected both increased volume and benefits from reduced energy and cost control.

Briefly looking at our international operations, for North America, [indiscernible] naturally the completion of the transaction where Valley [ph] Holdings purchased the remaining 25% share in Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners Holdings on the 19 of December. And this brings TCS to be entirely within the TCO Group.

Production of soda ash in North America was up 20,000 tons over last years with 4% with a year-to-date production around 3% better than the same period last year. The company did reduce its current stockpile, which is mature around this time of year by about 180,000 tons. You'll see a destocking of that come through and [indiscernible] account through the year. Overall, the profit for the quarter was in par with last year, but we’re ahead on a year-to-date basis.

Tata Chemicals Magadi sales volumes were lower than last year due really to weather and some production related issues in the region, delaying the evacuation of product from the site in December. Well, that's impacted the quarter adversely, year-to-date production is only 3% down on last year's total. And while sales are down about 14% on the year-to-date basis, the effect of increased prices and robust cost control mean that we're ahead of PBT in a year-to-date basis against last year.

And Tata Chemicals Europe represents the soda ash, sodium bicarbonate and energy business units. Soda ash production was about 11% ahead of this time last year and 4% on a year-to-date basis. Overall, sales were reduced. But that’s just due to the planned adoption of low margin purchase for resale products. We sold about 2,000 tons in the quarter against 16,000 tons last year. That's very little margin made in this product. So that reduction in volumes is not [indiscernible].

The company puts an insurance settlement of INR6 crore in the quarter relating to a farm [ph] wind in 2015 compared to a net INR8 crore non-recurring expense last year, which is made up of both [technical difficulty] and a pension expense of INR28 crores we recorded in December 2018. British salt volumes were flat to last year, but reduced gas prices did provide some upside and improved performance over the same period last year.

And with that, I would like to open lines up to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Viraj Kacharia from Securities Investment. Please go ahead.

Viraj Kacharia

Yes. Hi. Thanks for the opportunity and congratulations on a good numbers in such a challenging environment. Just have three questions. First is on the consumer demerger. So the record deed, is it going to be before March? And is there anything else left? If you could just provide some update on that?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

I can only say that we will be working our ways to announcing it shortly. I think the legal teams -- sorry, not the legal, the certificate and legal teams are going through this in detail. We do have to call a Board meeting to set up all the documentation and everything. I think that's going to be done shortly. So we are working to making sure that this happens certainly in this quarter, but certainly somewhere -- if not positive -- possible I would say that its somewhere around 3rd March time period, that's where we’re looking at. But we have all the approvals in place, but we’re working through the filings to make sure that we can announce the date.

Viraj Kacharia

Understood. Okay. Second question is on the soda ash business, both India and U.S. So if I talk about the India business, what we understand the market currently is in a oversupply situation, you have a inventory [indiscernible]. And part of the extended capacity with the new supply was to come with -- for the coming 2020. So despite that, if you look at the spread, we are still kind of able to hold up our overall operating spread in the business. And at the same time in U.S., what I understand, we took around $15 price increase in September. But there we have not really seen that translating into the operating spread. So just trying to understand how should one look at spreads and volume for next one or two years in the soda ash business?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

So I think the broad issue here is the -- for what you’re seeing as inventory overhang is a bit of additional capacity users come through, little earlier out of Turkey. That's really what has happened on the strategic frame. We have [indiscernible] yet as far as the supply chain knock on impacts of the Chinese coronavirus, that is not clear to us, but I think we are making an assessment. So those are one -- two broad points. It is not related to the Indian situation. It is more the international situation, which is between [technical difficulty] Indian market in a temporary basis. Other than that, we have no view. In terms of the operational benefits in India, as I mentioned, that is main benefit we are getting as the market prices have come down in line with, I would say, the energy costs having come down. It's more maintenance of margin. This has happened or slight expansion of margin. Similar thing would play out in U.S. But certainly we are happy to clarify about this $15 difference, which we are not sure. Zarir, you want to weigh on this?

Zarir Langrana

So $15 was the announced price increase sometime in the month of September to October, like we normally do. But obviously contracts will not allow or negotiations will not allow for the [indiscernible]. So the price increase stating in North America would be somewhat short of the $15.

Viraj Kacharia

Okay. The reason I ask this, if you look at the energy and the key raw material, the prices has been climbing on an onward side, right? So one would typically see some benefits in terms of operating profit, but that has not really materialized, so hence the question.

Zarir Langrana

In terms of North America, I think energy costs have been fairly, fairly stable of latter of the year where we’ve seen the impacts of favorable energy costs have been really in India and to some extent in Kenya.

Viraj Kacharia

Okay. Last question was on the soda ash purchase we made. So that translates into somewhere around $800 million as a fair value for the U.S business now. If I look at the overall network that you have in Tata Chemicals, ex the consumer business is around 2.5, INR13,000 crores. Now we’ve the U.S business and then the value of Group investments into more [indiscernible] the Rallis included. So I’m just trying to understand the business is probably trading at -- the adjusted price is probably trading at a significant discount to what even the book work -- the net orders. So how should one understand the overall monetization of into Morocco, the Group investment, because on a cash flow basis even after this CapEx we will -- still be positive free cash flow. So the cash position will just keep on building up. So last two, three quarters, have we got the [indiscernible] or the Board disclose anything on this aspect in terms of …?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

See Morocco is not on the immediate discussion of horizon as far as we're concerned, because the unit is doing fine. It has its own ups and downs depending on the commodity cycle. But it's one of the base fine units, which we have. So it's not come under the scanner of strategic review. Certainly I think the investments, I mean, I mentioned to the extent of INR2,600 crores which is happening in TCL Mithapur and additional -- if you net out in the Specialty businesses, what we are planning and that maybe over the longer period of time, but certainly we are planning. Approximately about INR1,500 crores additional, it also happened in TCL. Rallis will do about INR900,000-odd crores investment. So we have presented our investment plans to the Board. Board has approved broadly out of this, if I just add the pieces, INR2,600 crores in Mithapur, INR500 crores in the Specialty business between the Nellore and Cuddalore and about INR800 crores in [indiscernible]. And there are a few more which are in the pipeline which are getting cleared as we speak. So if I put all that together, it is going to add in excess of INR3,400 crores. So we have investment plans, but we you're also right, the businesses will continue to generate cash. We are actively looking on how to engage with this whole process going forward. We will come back to you. But I think in today’s term, it is very important to maintain a very conservative position as far as the balance sheet is concerned in our view. To be at fairly uncertain times, we are trying our level best to funnel through this uncertain time. As I said, the Turkish capacity coming on stream is a known norm. Maybe that it came on little faster than what we thought. Whereas the coronavirus where known unknown and we don't know how many known unknowns are out there which we haven’t quantified. So we are working our way through it. All we can say is that we will ensure that at every step of the way we inform you after we take a strategic decision. Our intent is to move the ROC up and our intent is also to make sure that capital is deployed rightfully. And if we cannot, we would -- we should do it [indiscernible] term led back to the shareholder.

Viraj Kacharia

Thank you, everyone.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Abhijit Akella from IIFL. Please go ahead.

Abhijit Akella

Good evening. Thanks a lot for taking my questions. Just on the U.S. business, so should -- can we expect the full impact of the $15 price increase to start showing through from the fourth quarter onwards, the March quarter?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes. Abhijit, there is no $15. We said -- it's announced in the last meeting. That was just an announcement subject to separate negotiation by contract by time as well. So it was a [indiscernible], but it was not $15 price increase. Zarir, [indiscernible]?

Zarir Langrana

So I think the range would be somewhere in the region of 4 to 5 for domestic and for the export markets, it's probably a little softer, but the export contracts are a mix of both quarterly and annual contracts. So you'll see that playing out over the next -- over the next quarters.

Abhijit Akella

And with regard to the additional [indiscernible] purchase in the U.S., is it fair to interpret that we've got only -- this was given effect to -- it was effective December 19 in this quarter's financials? So it is only a 12-day impact?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

That's correct. Yes.

Abhijit Akella

Okay. And last piece is with regard to the ramp up of revenues from the new capacities, by when can we expect the first phase of the Mithapur project to start generating revenues? Would it be sometime during calendar 2020? Second on the specialty chemicals piece. I think you -- you alluded to expectation of getting customer approvals by the fourth quarter. Is that fourth quarter of this year, March 2020, essentially?. And lastly, any progress on the bicarb trials that are going on? Thank you so much.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

So I think the -- this time around, I think John has certainly shed certain additional details in terms of timeline, broadly broken up in to certain quarters, that's line with you in terms of soda ash, salt and caustic and cement as we seek it. That should be broad [indiscernible] where it is going to be. With respect to the spectrum, I think the plant getting fully commissioned in the third -- fourth quarter of this year, is correct. And I think the various approvals, including the approvals by U.S regulatory authorities will happen after its commissioned because they’ve to come for -- we’ve to submit our findings, after that they may ask for us site visit and approval, or they may even do it remotely. But it's going to happen during the course of the first half next year. So the probability, which is what I said, and I think -- and our full process for different customers would take different sets of time. As far as the Indian customers are concerned and certain local Asian customers are concerned, the plant would be ready to ship in the first quarter of next year itself. That's really the timeline on the nutrition science business.

Abhijit Akella

Yes. The last piece was on sodium bicarbonate. Any update on the trial run developing [ph] on there? Thanks a lot.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

So, Abhijit, was it the Indian bicarbonate or the U.K bicarbonate?

Abhijit Akella

The India piece.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

The mineral capacity is coming on stream every time. I think this next set of capacity have been highlighted in the sheet is September 21. I can't see any date being put out other than that.

Abhijit Akella

Okay. All right. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Madhav Marda from Fidelity. Please go ahead.

Madhav Marda

My questions have been answered. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Rohit Sinha from Emkay Global. Please go ahead. Rohit Sinha, your line is unmated. Please go ahead with your question.

Rohit Sinha

Hello. Sorry. The -- thank you for taking my question. Actually I missed out on the Africa part, that why the revenue -- sales and revenue are down and as well as [indiscernible] in the negative side? And probably the next question on the Europe side. Since we have discontinued the trading business, is it fair to assume this kind of EBITDA margin to sustain in the future quarter also?

John Mulhall

I’m not sure about EBITDA, but the EBIT numbers which are there in front of me unconsolidated. If I look at quarter-on-quarter, if you go to the segment results, last year same quarter was INR292 crores and this year it is INR367 crores, this is the EBIT number. So broadly the EBIT number is up. We don’t do trading quarter in the clinical [ph] business because some of this is -- it varies by [indiscernible] as generally compared quarter-on-quarter from the previous year. And if you take the trend line as far as a 9-month ended there, EBIT number, which is among [indiscernible] it is 1,017 as of last year and it is 1,204 as of this year. So these numbers are up. Finally, don’t know what you were referring to. The other question, what was your question? I’m sorry.

Rohit Sinha

On the Africa business, why the production, sales and EBITDA is down there.

John Mulhall

Yes, I think we had supply chain dislocations happening, which have been fixed. It is the -- broadly the unit was producing to its level, but I think we had certain supply chain issues which were operational, which have been fixed up for that. Really one-off issue which was happened in that site. And they should be getting back to normal in the fourth quarter.

Rohit Sinha

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ritesh Gupta from Ambit Capital. Please go ahead.

Ritesh Gupta

Hello. On the debt side, the December balance sheet reflects the gross debt shown in the presentation that is the that you would have paid for the TCNA, but also -- I mean, it's already reflected or it will be -- its a category, which you get resolved.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

That would be [indiscernible] net debt increased in the quarter because of that under the [indiscernible] revolver.

Ritesh Gupta

So that’s already effective of that, right?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes.

Ritesh Gupta

And what is the CapEx summary looking for in '21 and '22, if you have that in hand.

John Mulhall

'21 and '22, I think the CapEx does peak in '21 and then goes on [indiscernible]. So you could broadly work out that as a curve, which is about INR800-odd crores and then peaks to fairly substantially and then comes down a bit in terms of …

Ritesh Gupta

Okay. So next year we are building about INR800 crores and then it gradually goes down?

John Mulhall

Yes. Not gradually -- the split is, first year its moderate, second year it's peaking and third year moderate.

Ritesh Gupta

And just on the EBITDA side, when I look at your executive operation, I don’t have the numbers for 3Q FY '18, but just broadly [technical difficulty] salt marketing margins etcetera will be constrained. I still see that, [indiscernible] weaker than, let's say, FY '18. So 3Q FY '18 [indiscernible] compare. So I think [indiscernible] businesses continue to remain lower than what they were in FY '18 level. You said the profitability, I understand that Africa is being under pressure, but barring that do you see any [indiscernible]? Do you expect the profitability to improve there from these levels?

John Mulhall

I think most place has been almost flat. I just haven't seen that any major movement to report.

Ritesh Gupta

Okay. You know, I was comparing '18, because '19 you had almost 23%, 24% decline on EBITDA. So this was a very reasonably weak quarter, I think in the base quarter. So I guess [multiple speakers].

John Mulhall

[Indiscernible] decline, what are your reading? Can you give your numbers?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Where are you reading these numbers?

Ritesh Gupta

No, I'm reading it from your last year number, not this quarter number. So I’m looking number in base. I’m not comparing …

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Last year's EBITDA.

Ritesh Gupta

Last year's EBITDA.

John Mulhall

Last year Africa EBITDA?

Ritesh Gupta

No, not Africa EBITDA. I’m looking the overall EBITDA, which [multiple speakers].

John Mulhall

Last year overall EBIT, if you look at, EBIT is declared in the results. It's 283 for Basic Chemistry products, its 327 [indiscernible]. So …

Ritesh Gupta

Okay. I will have [indiscernible].

John Mulhall

[Indiscernible] note this. Do you’ve a question [indiscernible].

Ritesh Gupta

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal. Please go ahead.

Sumant Kumar

Yes. Hi, sir. So my question is regarding the Tata Chemical consumer business. So is this any interrogation [ph] cost in this quarter? And how was the A&P expense compared to Q2 FY '20?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Okay. Sorry, can you repeat before A&P expense, what was the first question you asked?

Sumant Kumar

[Multiple speakers] we have a interrogation cost in Q2 FY '20. So is there any expense this quarter …

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No.

Sumant Kumar

… the newer business?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No, none.

Sumant Kumar

And how was the trend of A&P -- the advertisement and promotion cost in Q3 FY '20 compared to Q2 FY '20?

John Mulhall

I think that is fairly managed by the business, but I think maybe if I were to state, it was slightly that lower than the previous quarter.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. So overall you’ve seen a significant improvement in margin as well as there are absolute growth for 15% [ph]. So what was the key reason for that?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

One minute. Salt [indiscernible]. The same quarter last year, there was salt pricing -- shift in the pricing of the team [indiscernible] as well as the volume increase. There’s about 20% volume growth and then there's a price increase on top of that.

Sumant Kumar

You are talking about this quarter volume growth of 20%?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

I'm comparing it to quarter of last year, same quarter last year. And -- yes. So the combined effect of both volume and price is about 20%.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. So we have a 13% top line growth Y-o-Y and EBITDA growth of 43%. So it's all because of operating leverage or any other cost is lower compared to previous years?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

That the energy costs are lower. That’s again [indiscernible], but I think it's not the big driver. The driver is fundamentally volume and pricing.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. Okay. And talking about India, Basic Chemistry business we’ve seen improvement in margin. So apart from lower fuel costs, any other cost is lower?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

It's mainly the energy are again coming through and from operating efficiencies.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. Okay. Under the FY '20 CapEx, you’ve got INR800 crore?

John Mulhall

Overall, we expect that to be the number.

Sumant Kumar

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Saket Kapoor from Kapoor & Co. Please go ahead.

Saket Kapoor

Yes. Thank you sir for the opportunity. Sir, firstly, the benefits of the lower energy prices will exclude going forward, or has already started reflecting in the numbers? The lower cost site is I’m referring to.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

See energy prices, we do expect that table remain benign. I think if you see the headline, the -- because the crude oil prices are impacting Magadi. Saudi Arabia has cut production of crude oil by one million ton or one million barrels. So I think the oil producers are cutting back. The bigger issue is not the energy price. We are taking stock of what may be the impact of the -- on the demand side because of coronavirus and I have mentioned that is a known unknown. So we will work [indiscernible] ways to do that. As of now, we haven't seen any major impact. But if that happens, that is a bigger issue rather than the lower energy.

Saket Kapoor

Is it vertically that we are filling the plant job inventory levels at higher levels than what you did really use to be. So what is currently the inventory levels in the system, if it was for the industry as a whole? And what factors are contributing to it and are you seeing any decline in the same because fourth quarter is generally the best quarter for the industry. And we are one third into it. So what is your understanding of the environment for soda ash?

John Mulhall

So I think the environment for soda ash moving forward at least for the next quarter or two, given the changes in trade flows occasioned by increased readability out of Turkey is likely to be about the same as we have seen today. On top of that, there's the China effect, which I think a lot of people are trying to figure out, how that could play out similarly to [indiscernible]. I'm sure it will have some effect, but in what direction, both domestically and in the international market because that is difficult to predict at this point in time. So I think over the next two quarters we will probably see performance in the market in terms of demand supply dynamics being about the same as they’re [indiscernible].

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes, just to [indiscernible] on the Chinese situation, one way to look at it is because those suppliers may not come to market, it could be opportunity for non-Chinese producer. That is one way to look at it. But I think as Chinese suppliers don't come in and many of the consuming industries, including electronics, auto, many of the products do come in from, whether they can keep up their production is a question mark, which we haven't fully understood. And I think that needs to be factored in. So which is why I think more we're -- on one side, the supply side benefits of Chinese situation will be positive, the demand side issue coming out of China, we don't know yet. So you don't want to state anything except exercise caution on this one. So we are moving cautiously on this issue.

Saket Kapoor

Okay. But [indiscernible] is around the -- on the budget that variant the DDT [ph] has been abolished and Tata Group, in particular, has been very liberal in rewarding shareholders to really good pay out in the form of dividend. But now the same thing will be taxed in the hands of the receiver and Tata [indiscernible] being the -- [indiscernible] being the largest shareholder, I know that it is not easier within 48 hours to come up with a conclusion, but there has to be some rethinking in terms of how different distribution works out now? Because of the higher tax [indiscernible] that if you bring now?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes, I think we have a policy already put out in the website, the dividend distribution policy. We will continue to be guided by that. The Board has taken note of the changes in the policy frame work and they have worked their way through that.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Kapoor. Request to [indiscernible] a follow-up questions waiting. Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Dhavan Shah from ICICI. Please go ahead.

Dhavan Shah

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity. I’ve one question on the segmental numbers. If I go to the result note on the page number 8, so there is some asterisk mark in the Basic Chemical segment where in the Inter segment revenue of around INR229-odd crore goes to the Consumer business. So is that related to the salt?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

It's mostly salt, yes.

Dhavan Shah

And should we account this, I mean, around INR900-odd crores number even post the demerger of this consumer business in the Tata Chem number overall, there is only transfer pricing?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Which INR900 crores you’re talking about?

Dhavan Shah

Like around the Inter segment revenue full-year FY '19 number was around INR887 crores and this 9-month is also almost the same number on Y-o-Y business. So …

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes, I think the salt revenue would continue to accrue and it would come in [indiscernible].

Dhavan Shah

So this INR900-odd crores, can you share the segmental EBIT number for this -- the Inter segment sales?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No. No, I think that is part of the basic [technical difficulty].

Dhavan Shah

Yes. Yes. But the salt is INR229-odd crores. Revenue is coming from salt. So can we share the EBIT which is [indiscernible] -- I mean, which is on this salt business?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

The number is INR3,000 crores. The total revenue of it is INR890 crore or INR900 crore is salt and total EBIT of everything 4,762 [ph], right?

Dhavan Shah

That’s correct. That’s correct. But if I look at the quarterly numbers, the Basic Chemical quarterly segmental revenue for this quarter was around INR2,006 crore. Out of which it is mentioned that INR229-odd crore is for the Consumer business. So it probably it is for the salt business. So, similarly, the segmental EBIT for Basic Chemical is INR327-odd crore. So can you share the portion of the Consumer business segmental EBIT out of the INR327 crore?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

We’ve a disclosure norm as a segment which we’ve done. We’ve clarified the Inter segmental number. You would have also seen the annual report, the production numbers of salt as they would be. We’ve actually disclosed the full production expansion of salt. I think that is all we would do. Beyond that, I think we are not in a position to disclose.

Dhavan Shah

Okay. Okay. And secondly, about the Europe business, so I just wanted to understand what could be the maximum sales, or the peak sales of the soda bicarb in the European market TC? Because I think our strategy was to reduce the soda ash volume over there and to increase the soda bicarb business. So if you can share some more thoughts on that.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Maybe [indiscernible] next time. I think we have come out with [multiple speakers].

Zarir Langrana

[multiple speakers] constrained by market as far bicarb is concerned.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

So what Zarir has said is that there is no constraints in the market side, but we will come back with the [indiscernible] outline of that in the next part of presentation.

Operator

Thank you. Mr. Shah, request you join the question for any follow-ups. We move to the next question, that is from the line of S. Ramesh from Nirmal Bang. Please go ahead.

S. Ramesh

Good evening, John. Good evening, Mr. Mukundan. Thank you very much. See there's this entry regarding the switching of around INR707 crores by way of the difference between the consideration paid and the book value of the non-controlling interest of your U.S acquisition. So is this on the consolidated balance sheet, or is it on the standalone balance sheet?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

It's on the consol balance sheet from [indiscernible] balance sheet in March.

S. Ramesh

So that means you’ve booked some capital gains on that sale?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

It's [indiscernible] from non-controlling interest to [indiscernible]. It doesn’t [indiscernible].

S. Ramesh

Okay. So it's -- but cash flow item. Just …

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No, no. It just released, when we’re taking over the remaining 25% of our operation of America is a true up for the various balances.

S. Ramesh

Okay.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Eliminating non-controlling interest and the difference go to price paid and non-controlling interest value as report [indiscernible]. That’s all.

S. Ramesh

Okay. Just an accounting entry. Okay, fine. And the second question which I have is on the standalone specialty segment, where we have seen persistent losses at the EBIT level in this business, although you have a substantial investment there. If you look at the asset doubled INR539 crores net of the liabilities. So an equity investment of around INR500-odd crores. So what is the reason behind these persistent losses and the low revenues from the Specialties business?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

The investments have just happened now. I mean, I just know -- I think the plant is not yet commissioned. It's in a free -- it is just in the process of getting commissioned. So I think that's a reflection of what's really playing out in the numbers there.

S. Ramesh

Well, I understand that the -- what you're saying about the future investment, but on the existing …

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No, these are existing. This is accounted fully. I think the CapEx of the Nellore is accounted. And also the Cuddalore investment is accounted on this. So these are all I think INR250-odd crore for Nellore and INR120-odd crore for Cuddalore is part of this. And they will start showing results, but I mean, this is -- its in the process of getting commissioned.

S. Ramesh

Yes, I understand that. So I just wanted to get some sense in terms of the reasons behind the persistent debit losses.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

There's no -- it's not persistent. I think, I just -- would not want to use the word persistent.

S. Ramesh

You have seen that over the last several quarters Mr. Mukundan. I just wanted to understand if there's any operational issue, or is it just a question of [multiple speakers].

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

There is. I think the point is the plant is not yet operational. We just invested. It's like, you buy a vehicle, it is not running. It will run at this point, and it's a new vehicle, that’s all.

S. Ramesh

Okay. Sir, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sameer Gupta from India Infoline. Please go ahead.

Sameer Gupta

Hi. Good evening, sir. Thank you for taking my question. Basic question is around the Consumer business only. So you've mentioned that the salt volumes have grown around 3% in third quarter and YTD. Just wanted to understand what will be the value growth in the salt business -- just the salt? 3Q and YTD, both.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

We don’t -- we give the volume information, but we never disclosed segmental salt revenue by itself. And salt is the biggest part of our consumer products business unit [indiscernible].

Sameer Gupta

Okay. No, issues. Sir, one more thing about the Consumer business. So there's a sharp increase in the EBIT margins. And if I look further, this is basically because the base quarter margin was exceptionally low. So just wanted to understand, was there a one-off there, or this is a seasonal nature of the business, the third quarter margins are that low?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No, that is not true. As we’ve said in the last call, in the Q2 results, its -- most of its allocating of some fixed costs.

John Mulhall

Not with the transaction.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

The transaction, yes. And also things have ranked in [indiscernible] costs. The consumer front business will be accepting [indiscernible], that’s all.

Sameer Gupta

Okay. So this was a one-off in the third quarter FY '19?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No, no. Q2 was what depressed because of certain cost being absorbed in that quarter.

Sameer Gupta

Okay, sir. What I was asking was about third quarter FY '19. So if I do a EBIT calculation this comes to around 12.5% EBIT margin. And this was coming down from -- around a 19% margin from the previous quarter. So I just wanted to understand in the 3Q FY '19 what was the issue?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

No issue for FY '19.

Sameer Gupta

Okay. So the margin that has gone up this quarter, this is an organic improvement?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

We were saying -- close to this year as other costs come through there. Q3 result against Q3 last year, it's really a result of, that [indiscernible] area. Volume increased of about 17,000 tons and our price increased. Some control fixed costs and also benefiting from input costs, energy cost reduction.

Sameer Gupta

Got it, sir. I get that. So, sir, last and final question on this. So the EBIT margin profile of this business is used to be around 19%, if I look at FY '19. And this is now today trending at around 15%. So could you just give some color as to why this margin profile is lower this year?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes. I mean, I'm not sure your numbers. I'm not going to quote against your numbers, but there's nothing. What you’re seeing in the last couple of quarters is as a result of the demerger. Some corporate costs are [indiscernible] to the consumer business attached to those numbers. And that’s what we’re seeing and there's nothing difference happened.

Sameer Gupta

Got it. So as this is a demerger and merge back into TGBL it would probably again trend at around 17%, 18%. Would that be a fair assumption?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

That's your numbers. [Indiscernible].

Sameer Gupta

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you, sir. That's all from me.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Chaitanya Shah from Aditya Corporation. Please go ahead.

Chaitanya Shah

Hello. Good evening. Sir, my question regarding the acquisition that you've done, the 25%, acquisition. Firstly, [indiscernible] -- I’ve three questions regarding the acquisitions. Firstly, the reason for this acquisition? Secondly, if you see the 25% stake is valued at around $195 million, so the entire U.S. entity would be valued at around $800 million. So I wanted to know what is the basis of this valuation and tell me what will be the yearly impact on P&L that would be transferred from the minority interest to the [indiscernible] company shareholder.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

We got opportunity to fill out our acquisition in North America at a fair negotiated price. The other party has probably [indiscernible] not wanted to own asset or [indiscernible] the operation. Its [indiscernible] North America and it gives us much more management control and much more efficiency in operating that business. The value is negotiated over a period of time and [indiscernible] are happy with that the value that they [indiscernible].

John Mulhall

It didn’t [indiscernible] positive in terms of [indiscernible] because from the minority interest [indiscernible] because it's a fully leveraged acquisition. You got to have fed, which will come on which will cost us, but net-net of that will be an improvement in the margin development.

Chaitanya Shah

So would you be saying that it would be fairly comfortable with the $800 million valuation that were given to the [indiscernible] unit?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

[Indiscernible] as we are never [indiscernible]. The acquisition was about 25% minority stake with the management control. And that’s where the valuation was [indiscernible].

John Mulhall

It is at a discount to the numbers what would be other [technical difficulty]. That's because it was a minority stake, it was not a control [technical difficulty]. Controlling stake will come at a premium.

Chaitanya Shah

Okay. All right. And sir, I heard that you will give a roadmap for investments totaling INR3400 crores. Could you just let me know other than this would be over what period? I mean, how many year this will stretch out? About how many years and in your previous presentations, you’ve mentioned that the ROC that you’re expecting from the investments that are already into 20%. So that would be around INR600 crores on a EBIT basis. So when do you expect to realize this EBIT, I guess in the next two to five years, if you could just give me a timeline on that.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

So 2,600 is going to go on the ground in next two years. And the capacity schedule has been highlighted already by John in our presentation, Investor presentation. The INR500 crores has been already invested on the ground. Part of it about 400 was from the ground in -- between Nellore and Cuddalore. So that tells you the substantial pieces. The balance piece, Rallis would be investing. I think they’ve invested close to INR150-odd crores already. And they're on their way to invest the balance at a different time and that is a longer period of time, it was four to five years. And the energy business investment is today just in the line. And if you add the land development activities, it's about INR90-odd crores -- INR90 crores to INR95-odd crores. But [indiscernible] investment in the plant and machine, we will come back to you as soon as we have all the agreements with the technology partner and we move forward on that.

Chaitanya Shah

All right. So I'm asking especially in the energy business, because in the demerger [indiscernible] you had mentioned the target on the energy business to have a INR2,500 crores of revenue in the next five years. So I just wanted to understand how are we on track to do that, if there's anything that you can share with me on that?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes. I think our investment position and support to that is dependent on two factors. One is we are ready to move forward, but it also depends on the pace at which the electric vehicle market in India develops. The optimistic players are predicting a very high number. We'll see how the reality plays out. As you know, the auto sector is already in a bit of difficult spot and we are working with all the automakers to make sure that we can support them. But it is a transition which while our ambition is to go ahead and [indiscernible] build close to 300 to 0.5 gigawatt unit and finally [indiscernible] 2 gigawatt unit in about 2 to 3 years time. As it is entirely different on the state of the auto market. So I don't want to commit a specific timeline on that because we don't want to be too much ahead of the curve.

Operator

Thank you. Mr. Shah. Request you join the question queue for any follow-ups. We move for the next question, that is from the line of Sarvesh Gupta from Maximal Capital. Please go ahead.

Sarvesh Gupta

Good evening, sir. Of the INR2,600 crore that you mentioned, [indiscernible] of that would be spend in expanding the soda ash domestic business by 200K?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

We had given the split sometime back, but I think the total number is what we have. We would stress because, it's a total package. It includes the investment and utilities which are shared across. And investment -- in the caustic investment and salt, investment in soda ash and investment in cement. So it's an overall element number and …

Sarvesh Gupta

Understood. And secondly, you mentioned 18%, 20% ROC, so would that be visible in terms of the numbers that we will start delivering immediately or this is more like IRR over a longer term period [indiscernible] increase if the prices of these commodities increase later on?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

As soon as they get on to production, I think many of them will start showing returns because they’ve faced over two to three steps. So we don't anticipate a huge lag, but there will be some lag. But it is not major lag in our view and these are capacities which are, let's say, equal to debottlenecking capacities in lot of cases, a substantial investment is for the salt expansion, which I think the market is still fairly strong.

Sarvesh Gupta

Understood, sir. And finally, if I make [indiscernible] one. You were talking about coronavirus impact. Now there are three moving legs to [indiscernible]. One is of course the demand slow down from the industries consuming soda ash globally as well as maybe in India to some extent. Then there is a impact of removal of capacity, which is coming out of Chinese areas in terms of both imports to India as well as imports to other countries. And third is the decline in commodity prices, which have raw material to us like energy prices and coke, etcetera. So net-net, how are we thinking about it in case this persists for a while with [indiscernible] or would be the verse off in quantity -- qualitative color if you can, so I know that quantitative would be impossible at this stage.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

All I can say, as the world comes out of this even many, many suppliers around the world would want an alternate to Chinese supply. But that would be a psychological impact of this. Beyond that, I don't think you should attribute anything more. A lot will depend on the quality and consistent with how suppliers are. I think the short-term issue entirely depends on how long this crisis persists and how it will play out, while there are people who are very bullish on supplies which are outside of China. There are people equally negative on what the impact is likely to be. I do think that we should have a serious consideration on the demand side problems this is going to create, but hopefully this is a short lived issue. If it is a short lived issue, I think it is a benefit for all countries, which people would want diversifying their supply sources, which is a positive for Indian suppliers.

Sarvesh Gupta

And like in India where most of the suppliers are based out of Gujarat, is -- Wuhan and those areas which have been primarily impacted. Chinese capacity is concentrated in those regions, or if you can give me some color on that, geographically in China.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

The material that comes to India is mostly coming out of coastal plant. They are not in one. They are very, very far out. I think the impact is about the various suppliers in a knock on effect which are happening on because of the issue there. I think there is a general stoppage of travel, general stoppage of materials. So I think those are the things which are creating issues, but the soda ash production is mostly cost based.

Sarvesh Gupta

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Jayesh Gandhi from Harshad Gandhi Securities. Please go ahead.

Jayesh Gandhi

My question is pertaining to slide number 16. I'm not able to understand on statement of property loss, continuing operations for the quarter ended December 2019. This year profit before tax is 242. Current rate is 297 and profit after tax is 180 for previous year and current rate is 172. So how is that profit before taxes higher in current year and PAT is lower in current year? I mean, is there any items between them?

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Yes, this is mainly the profits coming from our joint ventures. This is what we call the profit which is accounted for.

John Mulhall

Yes, [indiscernible] across from a number of consolidating entries, some of our international operations, as well as joint venture partners as well. [Indiscernible] sometimes taxable, sometimes not taxable and the tax rates will vary. So the mix of tax rates will vary across countries as well.

Jayesh Gandhi

Okay. That answers my question. Thank you very much.

John Mulhall

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that was the last question. I now hand the conference over to management for their closing comments. Thank you and over to you.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan

Thank you all. I think, firstly, I must say that we have managed to navigate the last quarter despite certain challenges. And also, we are continuing to remain focused on navigating the quarters ahead despite a [technical difficulty] seeming to be little bit more [indiscernible] before especially with the news coming out of China. Having said that, we remain focused on our investment plan and growth plan. We remain optimistic in terms of delivering growth in the Basic Chemistry business as well as [technical difficulty] business. All these investments would see the light of the day in the next two years and propel the company's performance forward. In the meantime, we are focused in the interior term, showing the demerger of the consumer business and its merger in TGBL happens in all earnest and a very smooth [technical difficulty], which we hope to report back to you by the end of next quarter. With this, I would like to say that we continue to remain focused on our strategy of building very focused chemicals and chemistry business. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Tata Chemicals Limited, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining us, and you may now disconnect your lines.