Naver Corporation: All Eyes Still On Proposed Merger

My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW214,300 for Naver Corporation implies a 19% upside to its last traded share price of KRW179,500 as of January 31, 2020.

There is a positive impact on FY2020 accounting earnings associated with the proposed merger, which could be reflected in Naver Corporation's financial numbers prior to merger completion in October 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Korea-listed internet conglomerate Naver Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF) [035420:KS]. A gradual positive re-rating of Naver Corporation's valuations in the coming months is expected, as key milestones such as regulatory approvals, exclusion of LINE Corporation from Naver Corporation's financial numbers, and eventual merger completion are achieved acting as catalysts for the stock.

Naver Corporation owns South Korea's leading internet search portal, Naver.com, and it has a 72.7% equity interest in Japanese mobile messaging platform, LINE Corporation (LN) (OTC:LNNFF) [3938:JP]. LINE Corporation is currently in the midst of a proposed merger with SoftBank Group's (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SOBKY) [9984:JP] subsidiary Z Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:YAHOF) (OTCPK:YAHOY) [4689:JP] that operates Japan's leading search portal Yahoo Japan.

Please refer to my initiation article on Naver Corporation published on September 30, 2019, and my prior update on Naver published on December 9, 2019, for more details of the company's background. Naver Corporation's share price has increased slightly by +3% from KRW174,000 as of December 6, 2019 to KRW179,500 as of January 31, 2020. Naver Corporation currently trades at 26.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples of 31.1 and 29.9 times respectively. My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW214,300 for Naver Corporation, reflecting changes in LINE Corporation's market capitalization, implies a 19% upside to its last traded share price of KRW179,500 as of January 31, 2020.

Readers are advised to trade in Naver Corporation shares listed on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 035420:KS where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $60 million and market capitalization is above $20 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Earlier-Than-Expected Positive Accounting Earnings Impact From Proposed Merger

I have discussed about the multiple synergies associated with the proposed merger between Naver Corporation's subsidiary LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation in my earlier article published on December 2019. With the proposed merger expected to be completed in October 2020, and post-merger synergies could take some time to be realized.

However, there is a positive accounting impact associated with the proposed merger, which could be reflected in Naver Corporation's financial numbers prior to the completion of the proposed merger in October 2020.

At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on January 30, 2020, Naver Corporation disclosed that LINE Corporation's financials are expected to be separated from Naver Corporation's consolidated revenue and earnings once regulatory approvals are obtained, which is expected to happen "several months before the completion of the business integration." Once the regulatory hurdles for the proposed merger are cleared, LINE Corporation's losses will be recognized as part of earnings from discontinued operations. In FY2019, LINE Corporation and other segments contributed an operating loss of KRW537.7 billion.

Naver Corporation currently trades at 38.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, as sell-side analysts have yet to adjust their FY2020 numbers for the potential separation of LINE Corporation's financials from Naver Corporation's consolidated revenue and earnings in mid-FY2020 (estimated). An increase in FY2020 earnings estimates implying a lower forward P/E multiple could help to accelerate the re-rating of Naver Corporation's valuations in a positive manner.

Furthermore, Naver Corporation will own an effective 32.5% equity interest in the new Z Holdings, a new holding company to be formed in the merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation, after the proposed merger is completed. This implies that Naver Corporation will equity-account the positive proportionate earnings contribution from the New Z Holdings post-merger starting late-FY2020. Z Holdings Corporation had a trailing twelve months net profit of JPY74.7 billion, while LINE Corporation had a net loss of -JPY46.9 billion in the trailing twelve months period.

Commenting on the proposed merger at the company's 4Q2019 results briefing on January 30, 2020, Naver Corporation highlighted that LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation are expected to collaborate closely in multiple areas such as "AI (artificial intelligence), search, advertisement, fin-tech among others." Looking ahead, I expect a gradual positive re-rating of Naver Corporation's valuations in the months to come, as key milestones such as regulatory approvals, exclusion of LINE Corporation from Naver Corporation's financial numbers, and eventual merger completion are achieved acting as stock catalysts.

Positive On New Shareholder Return Policy

Naver Corporation offers a trailing dividend yield of 0.21% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.23%. Naver Corporation's dividend yield is relatively low and unlikely to account for a significant portion of total shareholder return for investors. However, dividends and shareholder return policies are key elements of a company's corporate governance and its alignment of interests with minority shareholders. This is especially critical in emerging and Asian markets, where cases involving the abuse of minority shareholders' rights are relatively more common.

Naver Corporation announced a couple of changes to its shareholder return policy at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on January 30, 2020, and the new shareholder return policy will remain in effect for three years between FY2020 and FY2022. Naver Corporation also partly attributed the change in shareholder return policy to the potential separation of LINE Corporation's financials from Naver Corporation's consolidated earnings in a few months' time.

Firstly, Naver Corporation's existing dividend policy was to pay out 30% of its annual free cash flow as dividends every year. The company's new shareholder return policy is a dividend payout representing 30% of its prior two-year average free cash flow. Going forward, this should help to smooth fluctuations in year-to-year dividend payments, resulting in a more stable annual dividend. For example, Naver Corporation's annual dividend per share declined by more than -18% from KRW179.88 in FY2012 to KRW146.80 in FY2013, as the company's earnings from continuing operations declined from KRW400.7 billion to KRW315.2 billion over the same period with a corresponding decline in free cash flow. If dividends had been distributed based on two-year historical averages, the negative dividend surprise for FY2013 could have been avoided.

Secondly, Naver Corporation is disclosing how the company calculates the free cash flow for its dividend payout to "enhance predictability and transparency of the dividend policy" as stated at the company's recent 4Q2019 earnings call. Going forward, the formula for calculating free cash flow and its components will be disclosed in the relevant footnotes of Naver Corporation's consolidated financial statements. There are multiple iterations of free cash flow, depending on factors such as Free Cash Flow to Firm versus Free Cash Flow to Equity, the potential exclusion of one-off, non-maintenance capital expenditures, and classification of certain line items as either investing cash flow or financing cash flow etc. Naver Corporation's decision to disclose its method of free cash flow calculations removes a significant part of the uncertainties associated with the forecasting of future dividend payouts.

Thirdly, Naver Corporation plans to "review the possibility of a potential share cancellation" every year as part of its new shareholder return policy, as disclosed at the recent 4Q2019 results briefing in end-January 2020. For 4Q2019 and FY2019, Naver Corporation has decided to cancel 550,000 treasury shares worth approximately KRW99 billion. Prior to this, Naver Corporation had 19,365,600 treasury shares as of end-September 2019 (4Q2019 audited report has yet to be released). Naver Corporation also intends to consider using excess cash flow (after dividend payment) to buy back shares and cancel them immediately.

Core Business Platform Segment Slows In 4Q2019 But Webtoon Business Exhibits Strong Momentum

Naver Corporation's 4Q2019 revenue was up +17.9% YoY and +7.4% QoQ at KRW1.79 trillion, but the core Business Platform segment comprising e-commerce and shopping search ads was a disappointment. Revenue for Naver Corporation's Business Platform segment increased +3.8% QoQ and +13.4% YoY to KRW746.5 billion, representing a slowdown from the +17.1% and +17.3% YoY segment revenue growth for 2Q2019 and 3Q2019 respectively. The Ads business segment saw a +10.7% YoY growth in revenue to KRW171.8 billion for 4Q2019.

Looking ahead, Naver Corporation guided for a revenue growth in the low teens for the Business Platform and Ads segments combined for FY2020. This pales in comparison to the +13.5% YoY and +14.3% YoY revenue growth for the Business Platform and Ads segments combined in FY2018 and FY2019 respectively. Any upside surprise should come from better-than-expected e-commerce revenue. Naver Corporation is starting a new consumer electronics category for its e-commerce marketplace Naver Shopping in February 2020, with plans to add new product categories such as furniture and apparel by end of this year.

On the positive side of things, Naver Corporation's Content Service segment, whose revenue is primarily derived from Naver Webtoon (South Korean comics published online) and live video streaming service V Live, exhibited positive growth momentum in 4Q2019. The Content Service segment increased revenue from KRW54.5 billion in 3Q2019 to KRW69.9 billion in 4Q2019. Specifically, revenue for Naver Webtoon grew by +128% YoY in 4Q2019, driven by a +60% YoY increase in Gross Merchandise Value or GMV as global Monthly Active Users or MAUs crossed the 60 million mark.

Going forward, overseas expansion to new markets is the key growth driver for Naver Webtoon. Currently, approximately 10 million of the 60 million MAUs for Naver Webtoon comes from North America. Naver Corporation recently introduced Webtoon services in Europe in end-2019 starting with France and Spain; apart from Europe, Latin American is another new market that Naver Corporation has targeted as part of its global expansion plans for Naver Webtoon.

Valuation

Naver Corporation trades at 38.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 26.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of KRW179,500 as of January 31, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples were 31.1 and 29.9 times respectively.

I update my sum-of-the-parts valuation for Naver Corporation as per my December 2019 article on the stock to reflect the change in LINE Corporation's market capitalization, which is a proxy for the synergies associated with the proposed merger of LINE Corporation with Z Holdings Corporation.

Updated Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation For Naver Corporation

Naver Corporation's Key Businesses Value (KRW billion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Naver's Domestic Ads and Business Platform Segments 19,320 117,200 Earnings multiple of 15 times LINE Corporation 10,359 71,200 Market value of 72.7% stake in LINE Naver Financial 1,400 8,500 KRW200,000 per monthly active user pegged to recent $2.2 billion valuation of Viva Republica which owns Korean mobile financial service platform Toss and assuming Naver still owns a 70% stake post-spin off Naver Webtoon 840 5,100 A price-to-sales of approximately 4.2 times pegged to Hong Kong-listed China Literature Net Cash 1,816 12,500 Total 214,300

Source: Author

My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW214,300 for Naver Corporation implies a 19% upside to its last traded share price of KRW179,500 as of January 31, 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Naver Corporation are the merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation being delayed or even called off due to a failure to obtain relevant regulatory approvals, actual post-merger synergies being below expectations, and slower-than-expected growth momentum for Naver Corporation's fast-growing Webtoon business.

