Vanguard Growth ETF Will Benefit From Several Technological Trends But Its Valuation Is Rich

The fund’s exposure to technology sector means that it will benefit from several important technological trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, etc.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index. Stocks in VUG’s portfolio are large cap stocks that generally have long runways of growth in their respective subsectors. VUG’s exposure to technology sector means that the fund will benefit from several important technological trends. In addition, most stocks in VUG’s portfolio are stocks with competitive financial position. However, these stocks are already trading at valuations higher than their historical averages. Therefore, we think conservative investors may want to wait on the sidelines. A correction will provide a better buying opportunity.





Fund Analysis

Forward-looking “Smart-beta” approach should help VUG to include strong growth stocks

VUG examines several forward-looking metrics to select stocks in its portfolio. These metrics include projected short and long-term EPS growth, three-year historical earnings and sales growth, and its return on assets. This method is advantageous as it will include stocks with strong growth momentum not based solely on past growth history. The downside of this approach is that it will inevitably include stocks that might be trading at a very high valuation already. This is because the market tends to reward strong growth stocks with much higher valuations.

VUG is trading at a premium valuation already

Indeed, VUG is trading at a premium valuation already. Below is a table that shows VUG’s top 10 holdings. These top 10 holdings represent about 41% of its total portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, most of these stocks are trading at forward P/E ratios that are higher than their 5-year averages. In fact, VUG’s average weighted forward P/E ratio of 31.89x is much higher than their 5-year average P/E ratio of 29.94x. Therefore, we think VUG is trading at a slight premium already.

Ticker Stock Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting MSFT Microsoft 30.30 21.74 8.8% AAPL Apple 24.04 14.33 8.6% GOOGL Alphabel 26.67 22.48 5.8% AMZN Amazon 64.52 86.86 5.7% FB Facebook 23.58 27.21 3.6% V Visa 33.00 26.15 2.3% MA Mastercard 35.71 27.37 2.0% HD Home Depot 22.32 20.76 1.8% CMCSA Comcast 13.70 15.88 1.5% BA Boeing 24.10 19.62 1.3% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 31.89 29.94 41.4%

Source: Created by author

These stocks have long runway of growth

Fortunately, VUG’s portfolio of stocks have long runways of growth in their respective subsectors. VUG has a high exposure to technology stocks. In fact, technology stocks represent nearly 40% of its total portfolio. These stocks should benefit from several important technological trends. According to IDC, global information communication and technology spending is expected to reach over $6 trillion by 2022 (see chart below). IDC expects that these platforms such as cloud, mobile, social and big data will help drive growth in the next few years. Looking forward to longer term, stocks in VUG's portfolio should also benefit from several technology trends such as artificial intelligence, 5G, block chain, virtual reality, etc.

Source: IDC Website

Besides long runway of growth in their respective subsectors, VUG’s portfolio of stocks are also stocks with competitive financial positions. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Once its customers started to use these services, it became quite difficult for them to switch. Revenues from these services continue to grow rapidly in the past few quarters. Similarly, Microsoft (MSFT) also offers Office suites to business and personal customers. In addition, its cloud services are also growing rapidly. Other companies such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) also have networks of merchants that makes it difficult for their competitors to replicate.

Ticker Stock Name Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Status Weighting MSFT Microsoft Wide Strong 8.8% AAPL Apple Narrow Strong 8.6% GOOGL Alphabel Wide Strong 5.8% AMZN Amazon Wide Strong 5.7% FB Facebook Wide Strong 3.6% V Visa Wide Strong 2.3% MA Mastercard Wide Strong 2.0% HD Home Depot Wide Strong 1.8% CMCSA Comcast Wide Moderate 1.5% BA Boeing Wide Moderate 1.3% TOTAL 41.4%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

A shift from growth stocks to value stocks

As the name of the fund suggests, stocks in VUG’s portfolio are generally considered growth stocks as these stocks typically enjoy much higher growth rate than the average of other stocks. In the past 10 years, the market sentiment has clearly favored growth stocks than value stocks. This has resulted in higher valuations for growth stocks and hence higher valuation for VUG’s portfolio as demonstrated in our valuation analysis. On the other hand, value stocks have been trading at a deep discount. However, a reversal can happen anytime. According to a CNBC news, "value has been getting cheaper and cheaper. It’s gone from trading at about one-third the valuation multiples of growth stocks to roughly one-eighth the valuation multiple.” Therefore, if the market sentiment shifts from growth to value, we could see a contraction in VUG’s valuation.

Investor Takeaway

VUG provides a good vehicle to invest in growth stocks. These stocks generally outperform the broader market due to their strong growth momentum. However, investors should keep in mind that these stocks can get expensive. Therefore, we think downside risk is high especially if the bull market turns into a bear market. Given the fact that it is trading at a premium already, conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.