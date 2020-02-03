Signature Aviation: Recession-Resistant With A Deep Moat

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mare Holding as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

The recent Coronavirus scare rattling markets has been an opportunity to look for stocks in a pricey market that may have been unjustifiably sold-off, proverbial babies thrown out with the bathwater. Our investment mandate has us tracking mostly B2B stocks that substantiate their economics with a dividend, and some of them, especially the airliners, have been trading down with collateral damage to cousin stocks like Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVF), a company whose main business (around 75% of revenue) involves servicing aircraft in the corporate and general aviation markets. We see an entry point because corporate and general aviation is primarily characterized by private jet or hobby traffic, which is more limited to regional scope and not as exposed to the serious Coronavirus concerns as a commercial airline company like Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QUBSF).

Even if the Coronavirus turns out to be more of a systemic problem than markets expect, we still think that this stock is attractive to dividend investors. What we see in Signature is the trinity of favorable industry dynamics that can sustain the dividend, inherent recession resistance in the economics of the business giving downside protection, and overall favorable secular trends in the bull case.

Favorable Industry Dynamics

There are many dynamics to the FBO industry which lend itself to robust income generation, especially for Signature, the largest incumbent. The first and most obvious is that duopolies naturally form at airports. 80% of each of the 5,000 US airports are serviced by two or fewer FBOs, meaning reduced price competition for fueling, which is an FBO's highest value service due to the high-incremental cash generation that fueling provides. Signature is by far the most prolific FBO in the US, likely to be at any randomly picked out US airport. This duopoly dynamic means that Signature's current network is extremely powerful, and will often hold an essentially captive market and a substantial degree of pricing power even within the limits set by pro-competition legislation.

Furthermore, based on data from general aviation databases, a disproportionately small amount of airports account for the vast majority of air traffic in the United States. Signature is located at almost every one of these big winners, and at many they are either alone or one of two FBOs servicing the location. Beyond the fact that the traffic to Signature is larger because of their prime locations, other effects, such as the higher flow rates of the fuel demanded, more sophisticated fuel intake systems and less working-capital intensive fuel logistics, make their fueling business more economical than smaller peers.

Betting on this status quo is safe since airport space is finite and essentially impossible to expand due to high costs and administrative complexity. Additionally, it is unlikely that more FBOs would appear at a given location. Lease contracts made available to FBOs by airport authorities are very limited, and airport authorities are not incentivized to increase competition at their airports too much because they'd lose margin on the fuel concessions they get from resident FBOs. This industry structure is evidenced by the fact that even since 1995, the growth in the number of FBOs in total has been negligible.

Finally, servicing a market that is primarily general rather than commercial aviation also helps shield this company from the heightening competition in the airline industry. Services to commercial airlines would be under constant cost-cutting pressures, and the airport authorities where commercial traffic is substantial would be larger and less forgiving bargainers. Furthermore, larger airports are highly likely to be in the last 20% of airports with more than two FBOs on location, meaning more competition among FBO peers as well. Serving primarily as infrastructure to corporate aviation and the jet travel of high net-worth individuals is a better environment to operate in.

Downside Protection and Upside Potential

In addition to being well positioned within the FBO industry, Signature has resistance against recessions as well, which many seeking in their investment horizon now. The first factor is that much of Signature's business comes from corporate aviation, a corporate expense that finds a way of becoming "essential" to businesses and their executives, even through downturns. Without excessive recessionary pressures, Fortune 500 and S&P companies are generally robust enough to keep their fleets to serve business purposes.

However, a metric that might see declines during recessions is private jet activity in the air, which would reduce the easily acquired margin on fuel revenues. However, these declines in revenue are partially offset by one of the other services that FBOs provide which would be in higher demand: hangar rental, which is a critical service to maintain a fleet or single plane in the case of ultra high net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). Beyond the stabilizing income from hangar revenue, the market itself helps bolster the business against recessions. UHNWIs, defined as individuals with investable income above $30mn, are not going to be particularly price sensitive, especially compared to consumer markets. Unless the aircraft gets scrapped and isn't even left parked, their business is likely to stay, especially since only the wealthiest people can really afford to own private jets.

This recession resistance doesn't only have to be a theoretical discussion. We can see evidence of automatic stabilizers in their resistance of the 2008-2009 downturn, where according to the 2009 year-ended annual report, revenue only declined 7%, recovering already in the year after that by 9%. This was in spite of a decline of 20% in fuel consumed in the same period, which barely recovered till 2011.

Outside of recessions, private jet travel is likely to see growth to the point that the FAA can project a 2.7% CAGR of flight hours for the next 18 years, a very confident forecast horizon indeed. Furthermore, there may be some unexpected tailwinds from demographic trends that show that the number of wealthy people are increasing. Although they might not be rich enough to afford ownership of a private jet, there are other arrangements that can be made to make them more affordable, like time-sharing or simply using air taxis. Signature has in fact positioned itself as an infrastructure partner to Uber with their Uber Elevate initiative for helicopters and jets, which would help capture this growing market.

Risks

Despite all these factors that provide sustainable business economics and consequently a sustainable dividend, there are some legitimate industry-level pressures to Signature that need to be considered as well. The first is that planes are becoming more efficient which means that if their owners take trips that are frequently short enough to be able to wait to refuel at home-base, they'll likely opt for doing that, damaging fueling revenues of destination FBOs.

Additionally, the FBO industry is essentially infrastructure, which means that they are capitally intense with about 50% incremental fixed capital investment rates on incremental sales based on historical financial data. These investments include critical income generators like hangars that clients based at an airport not only need, but provide FBOs opportunities to cross-sell as much fuel as possible on a recurring basis. Another downside is that capital investments revert back to the airport sponsor once the lease expires, meaning that high ROICs become less economical to leverage late into leases as further investment is discouraged.

This issue is compounded by the fact that getting lease contracts is very competitive, and tenure of an FBO at an airport is expensive to roll-over. On top of that, maintaining lease obligations is something that FBOs are always pressured by, evidenced by the hidden costs they have started to introduce through ancillary services to make up for any lost fuel income due to increased jet efficiency. Finally, it is a regulated industry, and pro-competition legislation can cause problems.

Additionally, their recession resistance, although effective now, could be impaired as well. Even though corporate jets are a highly useful asset for large businesses, it is such a symbol of excess that it is actually a well watched expense, and has occasionally been an object of scandal. In those events, Signature's business could become affected as based fleets might shrink, reducing both fuel and hangar revenue as well as hangar utilization. Furthermore, hostility towards corporate aviation could end up being something that would come up in the political arena as a socialist appeal, drawing unfavorable regulation to the end-markets. However, this risk is more remote since in this voting cycle, the Democratic candidates would risk being called hypocrites if they did that.

Nonetheless, Signature runs an efficient operation, and even though capital intensity is a damper on incremental shareholder value from sales growth, their excellent market position as the leading incumbent means they make up for it where it matters most with pricing power, a long-income generating horizon and a robust, recession resistant margin for an ample dividend.

Institutional Interest

Institutional interest is relevant for prospective investors to understand the holding periods of those currently holding shares. Signature's institutional holdings are quite remarkable as it lacks any of the index funds one would usually see as holders. Instead it hosts only active, public market managers, indicating that price discovery has not yet occurred and that the current holders aren't on a PE fund timer of 5-7 years, eventually destined to sell. At the top of the list with exposure both through the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, as well as family office Cascade Investments, is Bill Gates.

With 16% institutional ownership, investors know that they share the float with someone who is definitively interested in long-term investments on a family-office mandate. Stalwart holders like Bill Gates can help assure you that the stock is not being manipulated and that moves are more likely to be driven over longer periods by fundamentals rather than by less-welcome exogenous factors.

Valuation

Valuation should not be a concern for investors at this price. Although there are no publicly-traded peers, there are comps we can point to. There isn't an exact disclosure, but we can assume that recession resistant hangar rental income is significant as revenues only slightly declined by 7% during the 2008-2009 recession. If we consider that the hangar rental model, where an FBO leases airport space and rents out that space at shorter maturities to make a spread, is similar to the model employed by car rental companies, we can look to them for comps.

ALD SA (OTC:ALLDF) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 33x and Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) at 27x. Signature's 2018 EV/EBITDA adjusted for the Ontic sale and special dividend is about 12x. Even assuming that hangar rental income accounts for only 10% of Signature's revenue, using ALD as a comp implies a 9.6x multiple on the fueling business which is relatively low capital intensity, growing modestly and with a deep moat. Hangar rental revenue is likely to be substantially higher than 10% given the topline's recession resistance in the crisis where fuel volume declined substantially. This just means that the implied valuation of the fuel business is probably even lower and all the more difficult to justify in light of our discussion. As such, investors can be confident that Signature's valuation is likely to be low.

In case you want to consider it on a cash flow basis, assume no-growth in perpetuity to be conservative. We have a post-Ontic disposal EBITDA of $420mn adjusted from 2018 annual figures. Considering a $2bn Net debt including leases and net of cash received for Ontic, we have an implied discount rate of 8.2% to reach the current enterprise value.

Conclusion

FBOs are essential infrastructure to all general aviators, and in the US, Signature accounts for most of that infrastructure. Because of the high barriers-to-entry, favorable growth trends as well as recession resistance offered by insensitive markets and automatic stabilizers from hangar rental revenues, an 8.2% discount rate at conservative no-growth assumptions and a low implied value range for the fueling business just accentuates the opportunity and margin of safety that Signature presents for potential investors, even considering some of the risks present. As such, we see this stock as a clear buy and a great way to get undervalued infrastructure exposure.

