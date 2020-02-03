ETF Portfolio Hedging Strategy #1: Protecting Against The Black SWAN

During its brief lifetime, SWAN has already demonstrated its ability to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns.

Using both S&P 500 call options and Treasuries in its portfolio, SWAN offers shareholders both equity market upside and downside protection.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth and Treasury Core ETF is designed to provide investors with a buffer against a significant percentage of losses in the S&P 500.

With the coronavirus knocking investors back on their heels and prompting many to take risk off the table, you'll no doubt read any number of articles talking about portfolio hedges. Most of these include the standard recommendations - buy Treasuries, add gold, move to cash.

There's certainly nothing wrong with those ideas, but I want to look more at pure portfolio hedging strategies that don't involve trying to time the market. I'm talking about ways to maintain exposure to the broader market so you can capture the upside while layering on a level of protection that can help limit losses on the downside.

This will be the first in a series of articles that explore ETFs that hedge against downside risk in some form or fashion. These are funds that can be used either as short-term hedges or potentially be held longer-term as a risk mitigation tool.

Today, I want to look at the Amplify BlackSwan Growth and Treasury Core ETF (SWAN).

source: Amplify ETFs

Background

SWAN is an ETF that seeks to track the S-Network BlackSwan Core Total Return Index. It will invest approximately 90% of its assets in U.S. Treasuries with the remaining 10% going to in-the-money LEAP options on the S&P 500 (SPY).

source: Amplify ETFs

The options contracts are designed to give investors full exposure to the upside of the S&P 500 during normal market conditions, while the Treasury position helps replace some of the yield lost from not owning the actual underlying S&P 500 stocks.

During a market downturn, the Treasury position takes the lead. Depending on the severity of the downturn and the LEAP positions the fund holds, expect SWAN to still experience losses from time to time, but those losses should be less than those of the overall equity market.

source: Amplify ETFs

As it stands right now, the share price of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is about $322, so the two long-term options contracts used, expiring in June 2020 and December 2020, are currently well in-the-money. S&P 500 call option exposure is currently at more than 14% reflecting the recent rally in large-cap options, but the semi-annual rebalance that takes place in June and December will restore things back closer to the original allocation. At that time, the proceeds from the expired option contract will be used to purchase another long-dated call option.

How Does It Work

It's important to note that SWAN isn't necessarily a product designed to deliver gains in severe down markets (although it's certainly possible that it could). Its core purpose is to provide a downside buffer in the event of a major market decline or a black swan event.

The portfolio has two components:

S&P 500 LEAP options

SWAN purchases two options contracts on the S&P 500 to coincide with the fund's semiannual rebalance - one expiring in June and one expiring in December. Both options' positions are held to maturity regardless of how far the fund's equity exposure has varied from its 10% benchmark.

As the prospectus states:

At each semi-annual reconstitution date, the fund will rebalance the LEAP allocation that is expiring and purchase an allocation equal to 5% of the portfolio in the following year (for instance, June 2019 calls move to June 2020 calls). The off-month calls are left as-is and not traded (for instance, June is left alone in a December rebalance).

The LEAPS, however, won't necessarily provide returns that are 100% correlated with the S&P 500. According to Amplify, the contracts purchased typically have a delta of roughly 0.70, meaning that they will capture about 70% of the S&P 500's upside. During a typical rising stock market, the LEAPS positions in SWAN can reasonably be expected to lag the underlying index.

Laddered Treasury portfolio

SWAN maintains positions in Treasury securities with maturities of 2 years all the way up to 30 years. There are roughly equal weightings in 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-year Treasury notes and a slightly higher allocation to 30-year bonds. The smallest position goes to 2 years with the overall Treasury portfolio profile designed to look a lot like the duration of the 10-year note. This setup is meant to offer diversification and help reduce interest rate risk.

How Has The Strategy Performed

It's difficult to draw too many conclusions with existing fund data because SWAN is just over one year old. The timing of the launch, however, is favorable because it caught much of the mini-bear market that occurred in the 4th quarter of 2018.

This chart is from SWAN's launch on 11/6/2018 through the bottom on 12/24/2018. From peak to valley, the S&P 500 lost more than 16%, but SWAN lost just over 6%. Again, it's not designed to be a full downside hedge but is designed to cushion the fall.

With a 15% decline in the S&P 500 over such a short period of time, it's likely that the LEAP contract expiring in December lost all of its value. Even so, intermediate-term Treasuries gained about 3.5% helping to offset some of those losses.

In this quick correction, SWAN did what it was supposed to.

2019, of course, was a different story. There was no sharp or prolonged correction with the exception of a couple of relatively mild 6% pullbacks in the middle of the year.

While SWAN did trail the S&P 500, as expected, it did indeed produce about 70% of the index's return. One of the biggest benefits of SWAN could be its risk reduction capacity. During periods of heightened instability, such as the end of 2018 and the 6% declines in May and August, SWAN demonstrated just 1/3 to 1/2 the volatility of the S&P 500.

That's led to some pretty impressive Sharpe ratios for SWAN.

Conclusion

While it'll likely underperform the S&P 500 under more normal market conditions, it's during sharp equity market downturns where SWAN really earns its keep. Since this is a pure hedging tool, SWAN has demonstrated already during its limited history that it can, in fact, protect shareholders against a significant percentage of S&P 500 losses.

I think it will be interesting to reexamine SWAN once it has several more years of history under its belt and more experience in both up and down markets. In particular, I'll be interested in looking at the fund's risk-adjusted returns. In theory, they should be pretty good, and we've already seen evidence of that in the few equity market downturns it's already experienced. If it can demonstrate over a longer period of time its ability to produce high risk-adjusted returns relative to an investment in just the S&P 500, I think SWAN could really do well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.