AMD's Perfect Situation Is Not Sustainable

A few years ago I was a big advocate of AMD (AMD), based partially on their technology roadmap, but primarily based on their price. It was obvious at the time their competitive position would improve vis-a-vis Intel (INTC), and they had nowhere to go but up. What was not obvious was just how much their competitive position would improve.

A major part of AMD's history is, it only does well when Intel makes major mistakes. This happened when Intel released the dreadful Pentium 4, and quickly reversed when the first Core line came out in 2006 and wiped the floor with the Athlon 64 (not to mention the horrible Pentium 4 line). Speed up to the present, and once again AMD is doing well. And not coincidentally, it is doing so while Intel is plodding along like a drunkard.

AMD's recent earnings are pretty representative of their situation where they are ahead of Intel and NVIDIA (NVDA) in some significant areas, but these are areas that will be addressed as time moves forward, and the attractiveness of AMD's products are at a high point.

Let's examine Intel's problems, so we can better understand their impact.

There are three major problems Intel is dealing with. The first is meeting demand for their products. Despite efforts to continue to improve capacity for the 14nm process, Intel remains supply-constrained. This limits just how far they will go to compete with AMD; if you cannot make enough parts, why lower your price when you sell all you make? Of course, there are certain segments Intel will still fight back on, but not as aggressively as they would without supply problems. And there are other segments (mostly the low-end) where Intel barely competes at all anymore. Of course, this is a very transient problem that will be resolved when demand growth regresses, as Intel adds more capacity, and when Intel's newer process becomes more viable. Intel will be increasing 14nm and 10nm wafer capacity by 25% in 2020, and believe its shortages will end in the second half of this year.

The 10nm process would be a debacle for Intel, except they still have no problems making money or selling parts. It is over three years late, and still not performing well enough to be used on Intel's fastest lines. The issue is compounded mainly by the fact that Intel's architecture on 14nm debuted in 2015, and the newer architectures will not be ported to 14nm. The 14nm node performs very well, but it's not only an old architecture, but a degraded one. Intel's current 10nm part, Ice Lake, shows a roughly 18% CPU IPC improvement, with the GPU showing over a much greater improvement. The problem is, the current 10nm process does not yet allow for clock speeds as high as 14nm, so you either get efficiency, or clock speed. But not both. Intel's 10nm++ node should offer greater clock speed than 14nm++, but that is not available yet. When it happens though, AMD will certainly feel the impact.

As if those two are not enough, Intel also saw a regression in performance with their older parts due to security problems requiring patches. So not only has there been no improvement in the last four years in IPC from Intel, there's been a substantial regression. The regression is workload dependent, but the cumulative effect of all the security mitigations has had a material impact on the performance of Intel's current highest performing processors.

On the other hand, AMD's processors have largely escaped the security problems plaguing other processors. On top of that, they have released Zen, Zen+, and Zen 2 architectures, two of which are significant upgrades, in the same timeframe Intel has released no significant architecture improvements. To their further advantage, AMD is now using TSMC's 7nm process, which is roughly equivalent to Intel's 10nm. Put these all together, and AMD is better than Intel at everything, right? How could they not be? Well, let's answer that.

Intel still owns the single-threaded performance crown, and that's the most important and most difficult measurement to win at. Although Intel has not been able to improve the IPC of their processors, they have been tweaking their 14nm process (now known as 14nm++) to hit higher clock speeds, and this has helped offset some of their losses to security mitigations. Intel is also still the performance leader for games. More than this, if you want to overclock and extend those advantages, Intel is a much better overclocker. AMD is remarkably poor at it, but the stock performance is quite good in most cases, so it's not as bad as it seems. It also implies that AMD is getting the most out of their processors without tweaking, and you can easily see that as positive rather than negative.

Of course, AMD has plenty of advantages, being able to throw more cores on a package, with generally better thermal characteristics. AMD generally does much better than an equivalently priced Intel part in threaded applications as well. These advantages are primarily because Intel's newest architecture isn't available at high clock speeds yet.

Of course, it will be, and we're seeing more and more parts on 10nm being made, and Intel has shown the node will have better clock speed characteristics than 14nm++. Given the transistors are much smaller on 10nm, you can be certain putting more cores will be part of the move to 10nm, especially since they have already started that on 14nm just to remain somewhat competitive with AMD. Of course, the power characteristics will also benefit, as Ice Lake shows us the node is quite efficient. It will only get better.

So, right now, AMD is in the best situation possible for them in terms of CPU performance compared to Intel. It's going downhill from here, and significantly so. As mentioned, Intel will eventually run out of supply problems as they continue to add capacity and move more production to 10nm. Intel's newest architecture will be competing with AMD across the entire line, instead of a few parts in mobile. And the performance of Intel's 10nm node should be extremely high, given Intel's direction regarding it.

Put it all together, and things are going to get a whole lot more difficult for AMD.

But that's only half the story. GPUs are the other. And they look even worse.

Again, to AMD's credit, they are riding a perfect wave. But that wave is going to turn into a Tsunami that will be much more difficult to navigate.

AMD is currently using TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) 7nm technology, which offers exceptional density and power characteristics. By contrast, NVIDIA is still using the inferior 10nm process from TSMC. Intel is not even making a discrete GPU right now.

GPUs are very different from CPUs in that they love additional transistors, whereas CPUs benefit much less from them. This is due to the parallel nature of their workloads. So, greater density and better power efficiency have a very important impact on GPUs. Yet, NVIDIA remains the performance leader, and is as efficient, if not more. Amazing, yes, but it's always been this way. Now what happens when NVIDIA moves to 7nm?

But this is historically the situation AMD has been in for years. NVIDIA has superior technology, but they leave room for AMD with their pricing. The bigger threat to AMD is Intel. Intel entering the GPU market is a very direct threat to AMD. Will Intel match NVIDIA in technology? Probably not, since they have mostly former AMD folks designing their GPUs, so let's assume they only reach AMD's level of competence. This is best case for AMD, really.

A big advantage Intel has, which has also been a big disadvantage, is they own their own fabs. They have massive costs in moving to a new node; not just in developing products for it, but developing the node itself. AMD has major costs with developing products for a new node, but the cost of developing that node (which is far greater) falls on TSMC (or whoever else they may choose to use). But after that, AMD is paying another company that is making a nice profit, Intel is using their own fabs. Clearly, the iterative cost for Intel will be much lower. And that's where it's a problem for AMD. Intel can feasibly make GPUs sizes that AMD cannot, from a cost structure. And again, GPUs love transistors, so size is very important. Quite logically, the more parts Intel can make with their fabs, the better they can defray the cost of developing the node. Expect them to be aggressive, and for AMD to feel a real impact as Intel continues to expand at their expense.

Will Intel take the top end from NVIDIA? It does not seem likely right now, given how NVIDIA has already remained ahead of AMD quite handily. It's not impossible, but given that many of Intel's GPU team is from AMD, I think it's best to assume NVIDIA will be difficult to catch, at least short term.

So, where does AMD go from here? Down. It may not be immediate, because Intel's situation is still moving forward and will not change overnight. In the meantime, AMD might make more inroads in certain segments, like servers, and with new GPUs Big Navi coming out, they might improve their GPU segmentation. But these are relatively short-term blips, because the overall trend will be negative for AMD, in several different capacities. So while the short-term movement of AMD is not clear, in the medium and beyond, I'd expect AMD to face a much more difficult competitive environment, and show the impact of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.