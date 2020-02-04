Peabody is heading towards extinction.

Coal is the dirtiest source of energy. This position fundamentally renders the mining and production of electricity by coal untenable in an age of heightened awareness over humanity's impact on our planet. It's a fact that electrical power generation using coal is one of the most significant contributors to the gaseous pollution responsible for acidic rain. The effects of which are most felt by plants, trees, and aquatic wildlife.

It's a fact that coal-fired power plants release more greenhouse gases per unit of energy produced than any other electricity source and that it accounts for 41% of anthropogenic mercury emissions. This leads to ever-increasing concentration of the highly toxic element in seafood, and its bioaccumulation in humans.

It's a fact that coal-fired power plants are a significant contributor to smog in less economically developed nations, with a heightened impact on people with asthma, young children, and the elderly. With cities and towns besieged by such pollution, and with a growing number of animals going extinct, and unique ecosystems destroyed, the need to divest from coal to other more sustainable sources of energy has never been clearer.

Up until now, most national governments and citizens have been relatively remiss to what some would say is our moral obligation to protect the natural environment. This is changing. 2019 saw both ESG investing and fossil fuel divestment movements move from fringe to mainstream. These will have an impact on Peabody's (BTU) valuation, cost of capital, and survivability in the coming years.

Further, the wave of protests that spread across the globe in 2019 has placed pressure on national governments to take action against climate change. In this regard, coal represents a 'low-hanging fruit', for punitive regulatory action. Peabody investors need to be aware that this pressure represents a new normal and is only going to ramp up as voters across democratic nations increasingly use their votes to influence sustainable positive climate policy.

The Demand For Coal Is Eroding

The sources of energy for the US and most developed economies is shifting away from coal due to increased awareness over the human impact on the environment.

In the United States, electricity generation from coal has declined from 51% in 2001 to 30% in 2017. It has dropped a further 600 basis points to 24% in 2019, exhibiting a clear increase in the intensity of the decline. The most immediate driver of this decline has been cheaper natural gas, with renewable energy (solar and wind) constituting the longer-term drivers.

This has meant the number of US states with coal as their top source of electricity generation has fallen from 32 in 2001 to 18 in 2017. With states like Iowa expected to flip within the next few years due to a significant increase in electricity generated from wind power.

There has also been a significant divergence between announced and actual retirements of coal-fired power plants with total actual retirements for 2018 at around 15.4 gigawatts versus announced retirements of less than 5 gigawatts.

An Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis report has placed a further 36.7 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity, 117 units, in line to be retired from 2018 through 2024. Assuming the divergence seen persists, then total actual retirements will be significantly higher. This will place significant pressure on Peabody, forcing the company to depend more on less developed economies, who are themselves beginning or have drafted plans to transition off coal. This transition is within its final stages in matured economies like the United Kingdom and Germany.

In Germany for example, the Energiewende, energy transition, will see the country replace all 84 of its coal-fired power plants with renewable energy sources.

Further, the rise of environmental, social and corporate governance ('ESG') investing will see a permanent discount applied to the valuation of assessed climate culprits. This effect will be magnified by the coal divestments, which BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund manager, recently joined. And which the New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages $211 billion in assets, is likely to join. Tethered to both these winds of financial change, is the increasing number of US and European insurers withdrawing cover for coal projects.

The inherent effects of these would be an increase in Peabody's cost of capital, and restriction in its financial flexibility.

Peabody Was: Requiem For A Nightmare

While it would be quite easy for Peabody's shareholders to dismiss this article as idealistic ramblings of a tree hugger, the fundamental irrefutable trend is clear; coal is on it way out in most Western economies. In the short term, this is being driven by a pragmatic shift to cheaper natural gas. In the longer-term, it is being driven by a zeal to safeguard natural ecosystems and to prevent anthropogenic climate change to secure the future of our planet.

Most symbolic of these shifts is in the United Kingdom where electricity generation from coal is set to come to an end in 2025, 143 years after the world's first coal-fired power station was built in London. The timelines for these retirements will depend on a range of factors, but cheap natural gas and the increasing commercial viability of renewable energy will likely see current timelines get shrunk. Indeed, there is now an almost endless list of new innovations from biocoal, tidal energy, floating solar arrays, to concentrated solar thermal. Against this backdrop, it is easy to come to the conclusion that Peabody has no future, likely facing extinction within the next decade.

Climate change risk increasingly equals investment risk, hence, from an investment standpoint the company now likely only appeals to a facet of capitalism that seems to be on its way out. A type of capitalism that is not cognizant of the environmentally destructive effects of its ROCE and dividend yield. So the day when 'was' precedes the Wikipedia description of Peabody, will be a moment in history when the negative externalities emanating from coal, long subsidised by the degradation of our planet, comes to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.