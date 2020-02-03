Tesla Stock Price Goes Ballistic

It is clear that the stock price has become completely disconnected from the company's performance. It is all based on future expectations. Actual results are no longer a factor.

Despite record deliveries, gross and net profits both fell for Q4 YoY while the stock price has surged higher roughly 130% in the last 12 months.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) continues to confound market analysts and investors alike. The stock price performance continues to be seemingly driven higher based purely on sentiment and buyer hysteria than on real information and measurable data projected forward.

Bullish investors and non-investors alike are now excited about the pending production of the Model Y, despite the fact Tesla still will not release any numbers on pre-orders. Tesla was excited to talk about pre-order numbers for the Model 3 in 2016 and the new Cybertruck in November of last year. But when it comes to the next vehicle entering production we have been met with total silence. The only other new introduction for 2020 is expected to be limited numbers of the Tesla Semi.

So while we await the 10-K due out in a few weeks, let's recap a few known facts.

Nothing but the facts

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

These two charts point to a serious issue for Tesla. While the YCharts database has not been updated for Q4, we know the GAAP total quarterly revenue was $7.384 billion, up just 2% YoY. Net income fell in Q4 to just $105 million, a 25% decline YoY. Net Income is following the exact same pattern as 2H18, except that the 2H19 pattern is lower than the 2018 numbers. So despite higher deliveries and revenues in 2019, Q4 net income dropped lower than in 2018, giving truth to the belief that the more cars they sell the less money Tesla makes.

What is causing this to happen?

It starts with revenues. Reviewing Tesla's quarterly update we find automotive revenue in 4Q18 was $6.323 billion while 4Q19 was $6.368 billion, up less than 1% YoY. Now we know total deliveries grew in 2019 (see the chart below). Total deliveries also grew in Q4 YoY by 23% from 90,966 to 112,095. For the year, total deliveries grew 49.7% to 367,656. So while growing deliveries by 23% YoY in Q4, revenue only grew less than 1% or $45 million.

(chart by author)

But all of that increase was from Model 3 sales from a chart provided by Tesla in their quarterly update released on Wednesday...

... and confirmed by my numbers in the next two charts.

(charts by the author)

After charting all the data we find that while Model 3 sales more than doubled YoY, S & X sales fell by a third. This resulted in annual automotive revenue growth from $18.515B to $20.821B, an increase of $2.297B or 12%, from an increase in deliveries of 122,200 units or 49.7%. The much smaller growth in revenue versus deliveries was a result of the higher mix of lower-priced Model 3 sales. In 2018, the average selling price per delivered unit was $75,431. In 2019, that number dropped to $56,631. This decline in the average selling price should continue in 2020.

If we look at energy generation we see that revenues actually fell in 2019 to $1.531 billion from $1.555 billion in 2018. No justification for a stock price increase there.

Services and other? Positive growth in sales, but even higher growth in the cost of sales left this category deeply in the red again in 2019. Losses there went from $489 million in 2018 to $544 million in 2019. An 11% growth in red ink should certainly not drive the stock price higher.

This brings us to profits. Despite all the additional sales and growth in automotive revenues, the changed product mix resulted in just a tiny increase in gross profits from $4.042B in 2018 to $4.069B in 2019. That is just $27 million. Again, despite everything done in 2019, the GAAP net loss only improved from $976 million in 2018 to a loss of $862 million in 2019 for a difference of $114 million.

Where does that leave us?

My last article "Tesla bets it all on China" still holds true today five months later. All of the sales in 2019 came from the Fremont factory where the Tesla Q4 Update claims production can be increased to 490,000 units annually.

With tariffs placed on not only finished cars but automotive parts as well, I can understand the logic for building the Shanghai plant. However, no one outside Tesla knows what is actually in the order bank, and Chinese competition continues to grow. Based on the Tesla chart above, the 2019 Chinese Model 3 sales were less than half the number of EU sales. So as stated months ago, Tesla is still betting the farm on China.

However, the conditions in Europe are completely different. Building a new plant in Berlin so soon seems premature until a continually growing demand curve can be confirmed. Additionally, in direct opposition to China, labor costs in Germany are higher than in the U.S. and labor unions are very strong there. EU Model 3 sales, as in China, just began in February 2019. Investors are assuming current and projected orders are the logic for a new plant in Berlin. But with lots of production capacity left in Fremont, why build in Berlin so soon? And why a new plant when shuttered auto plants are scattered all over Europe? Fremont, which was the former NUMMI plant that Tesla got a good deal on, was acquired "used" to save money. Just because Tesla has $billions in the bank today does not justify spending unnecessarily on another brand new factory.

New plants mean new large new expenditures. Production has only just begun in China where sales projections are still unproven in a slowing economy with declining EV incentives. As the earlier chart showed, Model 3 sales were nearly flat in North America in 2019, meaning the pent-up demand there has been met in just two years and growing sales could be difficult. Growth in 2019 was almost entirely from new markets but also where orders were pent up for more than three years. How long will it take for China and the EU to hit the same plateau being seen in the U.S.?

Conclusion

While pushing the stock price to new all-time highs after the release of the Q3 and Q4 2019 results, investors and the press seemed most excited about Elon Musk's prediction of 500,000+ sales in 2020. The problem is that would only be a 36% increase in annual deliveries when they increased deliveries by over 49% in 2019. To equal the nearly 50% growth in sales from 2019, Tesla would need to deliver over 550,000 vehicles this year. That means Tesla sees slower growth in 2020. Why is that a reason for celebration?

Another quote in Tesla's Outlook section on page 10 states a finished inventory increase is expected. Why would they be expecting that this far in advance?

For full year 2020, vehicle deliveries should comfortably exceed 500,000 units. Due to ramp of Model 3 in Shanghai and Model Y in Fremont, production will likely outpace deliveries this year." (emphasis by the author)

Unfortunately, no one raised questions about this on the conference call last Wednesday. Considering Tesla is now producing about 1,000 units per day and had 11 days of unsold units or about 11,000 units at year-end (by their count), how many unsold units are they expecting to have on 12/31/2020 that would push them to make this public statement?

Serious Tesla investors need to resist following these waves of enthusiastic buying and start digging below the surface in these reported numbers and future expectations. They just are not as great as they may appear at first glance.

It is my personal opinion that Tesla bulls should consider this price action as a gift from Wall Street and start taking profits at these elevated numbers. There are reasons for everything Tesla does and speeding up the introduction of the Model Y could be in hopes of filling a possible fall-off in orders for Model 3 here in the first half of 2020. This stock price balloon could be about to burst if sales in the first half of 2020 follow the 2019 pattern.

