Chesapeake: The Major Hedging Update

A few weeks ago, I detailed how a reverse split for shares of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) seemed to be inevitable after the stock's latest fall. With oil and natural gas prices having fallen back after the short pop on US/Iran tensions, the stock continued to trade well below the key $1.00 threshold. The major part of the Chesapeake story for 2020 will be commodity prices, so I wanted to update investors today on the latest update from management.

As you would expect, like most energy companies, Chesapeake enters into a series of hedging positions each year. Firms do this as a way to reduce the volatility of their results on energy price changes, and it allows them to plan out their budgets better. The following two slides show where things stood for the company at its two most recent earnings reports.

(Source: Chesapeake Q2 2019 earnings slides, seen here)

(Source: Chesapeake Q3 2019 earnings slides, seen here)

You will notice that during the three month period, the volume of oil hedged rose a little bit, from 16.9 mmbbl to 19.5 mmbbl when including swaptions. However, the natural gas hedging amount stayed the same at 370.8 bcf. The company did not provide a percentage on how much of 2020 production was hedged at that point, so we'll still have to wait for more data on that front. The weighted average swap price for oil in 2020 also decreased slightly.

Now I mentioned in a previous article that I would be eagerly awaiting any updates from management on the hedging situation. Around the time of the Q3 2019 earnings report, where management issued a going concern warning, natural gas prices were approaching $3.00. With natural gas falling since then as winter has been rather warm in parts of the US, I was wondering if management was able to increase its natural gas hedges for this year. Last week, we received the following statement in a press release:

As of January 29, 2020, including January and February derivative contracts that have settled in 2020, Chesapeake had downside protection on approximately 32 million bbls of oil at an average price of $59.90 per bbl, and downside protection on approximately 265 billion cubic feet ("bcf") of gas at an average price of $2.76 per thousand cubic feet of gas.

On the oil side, this would appear to be a massive increase in hedging, since the company listed a total of 19.5 million barrels in the Q3 2019 slide above, when including swaptions. On the flip side, it appears that no additional hedges have been put on for natural gas, although there was no extra info here on swaptions. As a reminder, the Q4 2019 earnings report comes on February 26th, so it will be another three plus weeks before we get the full set of data from the company.

The large increase in hedges for oil are certainly welcome right now. With fears over the spreading coronavirus impacting global economies and forcing a lot of airline cancellations in/to/around China, WTI oil is back in the low $50s. Additionally, natural gas prices are back in the mid $1.80s, which really will hurt Chesapeake production of gas that isn't hedged.

Now investors of course are sending shares of Chesapeake lower, down to almost 50 cents as of Friday's close. But the most stark thing may be the new bonds that were just issued in the major debt restructuring. As the chart below shows, these 11.5% coupon notes are down to just over 80 cents on the dollar in a very short time pushing their yield to above 17%. Bond investors got a deal at the time when Chesapeake offered a nice premium to exchange older notes, but they've lost 20% of their value since.

(insert)

(Source: Finra bonds page, seen here)

In the end, the latest hedging update from Chesapeake was a bit mixed. It definitely looks like the company was able to increase its protection on oil production quite a bit, which really helps given the current commodity situation. However, things don't look as good on the natural gas side, where the fall below $2.00 is likely to really impact results this year. It will be very interesting to see what management says at the Q4 report in a couple of weeks, and if that is the time where they get a potential reverse split out of the way.

