Smith Micro: Firing On All Cylinders

Smith Micro Software (SMSI) has offered investors an exciting ride over the past two years. Personally, I initiated my position in SMSI at $2.00/share. I rode the shares up to the $2.80 range and watched it drop to the $1.50 range after a secondary offering. I held on and watched my shares increase 67% in one day after the Q2 2019 earnings report. Eventually, shares topped out at a 52-week high at $6.90 before nosediving until reaching a low of $3.74 on Christmas Eve, due to what many investors interpreted as a weak Q3 2019 print and likely subsequent tax-loss selling from those who had purchased above the $6/share range.

While some probably made good money trading around their position in SMSI stock, I have tried to focus on the fundamental value of the company based on its underlying business progress, and have used major pullbacks as an opportunity to increase my position. As it now stands, I can honestly say I have never felt better about my investment in SMSI and its near-term opportunities.

In the first month of 2020, astute investors noticed key progress being made in all three core areas of SMSI’s business: SafePath, CommSuite, and ViewSpot. For more details on those underlying businesses, you may refer to my previous articles, "Smith Micro Has Plenty Of Room To Grow" and "Smith Micro Pullback Offers An Early Christmas Gift." Fortunately, for those who have not yet built a position in this name, it seems the broader market does not yet understand the significance of SMSI’s recently announced progress, offering readers an opportunity to build or increase their position in the company, which has now been significantly de-risked and currently trades at a trailing P/E of just 14.

Below I will update readers on the progress of SMSI’s three core products, explaining why recent developments in each have significantly decreased the risk of an investment in the company.

Coolpad-SafePath Partnership

SafePath is now the largest revenue generator for SMSI, with a $21 million run rate (45% of SMSI’s total revenue) exiting Q3 2019, and growing. On January 8, 2020, Coolpad (OTCPK:CHWTF), a global consumer electronics company, announced that it has selected SMSI’s SafePath as its platform for IoT and mobile devices. According to the Coolpad Americas CEO: "We look forward to working with Smith Micro to ensure that all our devices fit seamlessly into a secure ecosystem for each family." As the press release noted, Coolpad and SMSI already work together on Coolpad’s Tracker product currently sold by Sprint (S). Based upon this new partnership, one can assume SMSI will also operate the app that will connect to Coolpad’s upcoming releases of a children’s watch and a watch geared towards seniors.

I expected SMSI shares to rip on this partnership news (they did not, and I took that opportunity to buy more). The lack of reaction indicates to me the broader market does not understand the significance of this new partnership. Prominently displayed on Coolpad’s homepage, investors can see that Coolpad boasts of a “trusted” relationship with T-Mobile (TMUS).

As I have argued in my previous articles, the biggest risk to SMSI is the possibility of its SafePath product being sunset by TMUS (if the S-TMUS merger is approved) in favor of a competing product. I have noted that TMUS currently has no product that can compete with SMSI’s IoT capabilities, making it seem illogical for TMUS to dump SMSI in case of a merger. I read the news of this partnership with Coolpad as making the chance TMUS will sunset SMSI “slim to none.”

It should be noted that TMUS has no comparable tracker available on its network like the one SMSI supports in collaboration with Coolpad on Sprint’s network. One would assume that in a successful merger, Sprint management will highlight the benefits of this Tracker relationship. I believe this is a safe assumption because the Sprint Tracker has penetrated Sprint’s subscriber base so significantly since its release in the summer of 2019 that Sprint actually mentioned it by name in its most recent quarterly investor update.

In addition to the Coolpad-TMUS relationship, Coolpad currently has a relationship with Canadian company Telus (TU), the third-largest mobile provider in Canada. In fact, Coolpad’s major subsidiary, Yulong Computer Telecommunication Scientific, recently filed an application for a Tracker with Telus.

A picture of the proposed Telus Tracker is also available on the website.

You can see from the picture above that this matches the generic Tracker picture on the Coolpad Tracker website.

Additional research indicates to me there is a strong possibility that Telus will eventually use SMSI not only as part of Coolpad’s Tracker, but also to provide its users with the option to purchase the more basic family location and parental control functions offered in Sprint’s Safe & Found app. Notably, Telus currently offers no white-labeled family safety/location tracking app on its network, so this opportunity is wide open for SMSI’s taking.

In short, SMSI’s relationship with Coolpad significantly minimizes the risk of SMSI losing the Sprint contract in the case of a successful S-TMUS merger. Much more likely, a S-TMUS merger will expand SMSI’s addressable market by more than doubling the number of subscribers who have access to its SafePath product. On the other hand, if the merger is unsuccessful, Coolpad’s relationship with both TMUS and SMSI leads to a high likelihood of TMUS adopting SMSI as part of its IoT ecosystem. Furthermore, what looks like a burgeoning relationship with Telus, likely initiated due to the Coolpad partnership, will further expand SafePath’s reach and minimize customer concentration concerns.

CommSuite Rebounds

Until Q3 2019, CommSuite, a premium messaging platform with a focus on visual voicemail, was SMSI’s largest revenue generator. CommSuite exited Q3 at a $19.5 million run rate (42% of SMSI’s total revenue). It had consistently grown its subscriber base in the Sprint/Boost network for multiple quarters. One concern expressed by investors from the SMSI Q3 print was the unexpected 7% sequential decline in CommSuite revenue. To be fair, some of the revenue from CommSuite is variable, so the revenue decline did not necessarily represent a 7% loss of subscribers. However, the concern was management’s commentary on the Q3 conference call, indicating the first drop in the CommSuite subscriber base in years. Investors reasonably wondered if CommSuite was transitioning to a static or declining product.

On the call, management explained that they believed the decrease in CommSuite was due to the release of the new iPhone (CommSuite is only available on Android) and carrier customers switching from Android phones to an iPhone. Management noted they expected a strong rebound in Q4 2019, as several Android phones were planned for release that quarter. Understandably, investors were cautious about this guidance, especially because SMSI had not guided for the lower Q3 numbers.

Concerned investors should be relieved about the temporary revenue decline in CommSuite in Q3 2019 based on CEO Bill Smith’s commentary at the January 15, 2020, Needham Growth Conference. You can listen to the entire audio presentation by the CEO online. At the 13:25 mark in the presentation, the CEO begins to talk about preliminary, unaudited Q4 2019 results. Specifically, he calls out seeing “some nice, stable results” from CommSuite. He further noted they had been “a little worried” about CommSuite results on the Q3 call, but “it was not really anything to be worried about, it all turned out fine.”

Perhaps even more importantly, earlier in the presentation, at the 9:10 mark, the CEO noted: “While [CommSuite is] at Sprint today, assuming that the merger goes through it will be at DISH tomorrow, and T-Mobile tomorrow.” While I would caution reading too much into those words (i.e., assuming a deal is already finalized contingent only on merger approval), it nonetheless shows Smith has confidence that the S-TMUS merger will not negatively impact the company's CommSuite product.

An important final note on CommSuite: at the Needham presentation, Smith indicated the company is developing CommSuite to appeal more to millennials, who he noted use voicemail less than previous generations. Specifically, SMSI has developed “CommSuite Anywhere,” which allows users to convey voice messages to FB Messenger and other, similar services. I view this as an encouraging development, as SMSI is making CommSuite more relevant to a younger and newer audience.

ViewSpot Customer Win

In a prior article on SMSI, I noted “there [were] four ongoing or completed trials with carriers interested in the ViewSpot product, with seven more potential trials in the pipeline.” Given the interest in ViewSpot that management has highlighted since acquiring it, many investors expressed disappointment that Smith had not landed a new material customer with ViewSpot by the end of 2019. That quickly changed in 2020.

On January 23, SMSI announced that AT&T (T) Mexico was launching ViewSpot’s retail display management platform. According to the press release, AT&T Mexico will bring ViewSpot into more than 1,500 stores. To give this win some perspective, my best estimate is that this win increases the number of retail stores for ViewSpot by about 25%. More importantly, it validates the work SMSI has been doing with ViewSpot since acquiring it and shows SMSI’s ability to land a new, material deal.

Risks

I have covered the risks with SMSI in detail in previous article. Here, I will simply reiterate that the S-TMUS merger remains a risk for the company. As stated earlier, it is possible SMSI could be sidelined by TMUS if the merger is successful. But as I stated in the SafePath section above, SMSI’s new deal with Coolpad all but invalidates that as even a small possibility.

Another risk with SMSI is that competition could catch up with it, especially as the IoT market begins to heat up in 2020. IoT presents a huge opportunity, and many companies will enter the fray. However, SMSI already has relationships with all major carriers in the US, and the company's new deal with Coolpad solidifies its positioning with one of the major IoT device manufacturers. While investors should always try to remain nimble, I do not see any short- or intermediate-term risks to SMSI’s position with major carriers and Coolpad.

Valuation

As with SMSI’s risks, I have presented a detailed valuation, most especially in my November 8, 2019 article, “Smith Micro Pullback Offers An Early Christmas Gift” (linked above in the introduction). In that article, I made the case for the company earning $0.53/share (fully diluted) in 2020. I stand by that estimate. While I now believe it will likely be higher, I do not have enough details about these new deals to know how soon revenue will hit the income statement or how much it will be in 2020. In addition, I pointed out that SMSI has over $1.60/share combined in cash on its books and tax carryforwards from prior-year net operating losses (NOLs). If the outstanding, in-the-money warrants are exercised, the company would have nearly $2.00/share in combined cash + NOLs. Again, my EPS assumption above includes all these warrants being exercised, so if they are not exercised, the EPS would naturally be even higher.

I further noted - and this should not be overlooked - that SMSI is likely to be added to the Russell 2000 index in mid-2020. Many institutions and investors will begin acquiring shares of the company in early 2020, realizing the likelihood of its addition to that index later this year. The reason they will begin to acquire now is because once SMSI is in the Russell 2000, any fund that tracks that index will be forced to hold the stock to replicate the index. For a name like SMSI that is thinly traded, this scenario can create a significant tailwind. Assuming SMSI reports a solid Q4 2019, which is now all but assured based on CEO Bill Smith’s commentary at the Needham Growth conference, the share price should remain at or above the $4.50 range the company would need to maintain a market cap large enough to be added to the Russell.

Given all of these factors, I believe SMSI shares should be trading at prices of $10 or more.

Conclusion

Although SMSI disappointed many investors with its Q3 results, precipitating a temporary drop in share price, the stock has since recovered a good portion of those losses. More importantly, the company began 2020 with a strong January, announcing a new partnership with Coolpad that significantly de-risks SMSI in the case of a S-TMUS approved merger, as well as notching a new material win with its ViewSpot product. Furthermore, CommSuite seems to have reversed its temporary setback from Q3, meaning that SMSI is firing on all cylinders to begin 2020. With the tailwind of a likely Russell 2000 addition, combined with a meager 14 P/E ratio, SMSI shares should offer investors a “safe path” to outsized returns in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.