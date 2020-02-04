Cheniere Energy: All Eyes On Cost Control

However, the expansion has caused the company to report losses as the additional capacity "ramps up" and becomes optimized.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shareholders appear to be large beneficiaries of the rapid expansion of exporting natural gas liquids from the United States. However, that rapid increase in business has led to some major expansion projects that could lead to a loss of cost controls.

It is always hard for the average shareholder to tell when management loses control of costs until after some big losses are reported. Right now, the latest quarter still shows an increase in cash flow and EBITDA but a loss for shareholders on the income statement. This is the kind of situation that just makes one want to follow the old cardinal rule of "Never invest in a company losing money because they could lose more money".

Management claims the losses are due to a lot of capacity coming on-line recently. There is absolutely no reason at the current time to doubt management, because the evidence either for or against is pretty thin for most shareholders. Guidance for next year has been reaffirmed. So, things appear to be on the correct path to greater profitability in the future.

More importantly, management has set aside a considerable amount of cash flow to self-fund much, if not all, of the upcoming capital projects. The rest of the necessary capital will be funded with debt. To drive home the point of "no dilution" firmly to shareholders, there is a stock buyback program in place. If management succeeds in successfully executing this major expansion program, then the stock repurchases could turn out to be an excellent use of company cash flow.

Any major increase in capacity or operations has its own risk. In absolute terms, the larger the expansion, the more risky it is. From a management standpoint, anytime you double the size of operations, whether from a large or small company standpoint, you are talking about the addition of a lot of people and new procedures. Training and hiring all those people is a major task. In addition, nearly all operations will upscale to far higher levels of activity. Coordinating more of everything is quite a challenge in and of itself. Clearly, Cheniere management has their work "cut out" for them over the next few years.

Oftentimes, a major project, even one with older technology, takes a year or two until operations becomes optimized and operating costs become minimized. Some small "add-on" programs to further improve operations should be expected by shareholders on newly completed capacity. It is extremely hard to tell the future implications of a major expansion.

It is very easy for management to lose control of costs and profit margins in the process of a major expansion. The result is unforeseen losses and, of course, guidance adjustment. Therefore, whenever a company begins to report losses, even justified losses, caution is called for during the expansion.

There are also a lot of pluses too though. Many things about natural gas liquidation are automated. Therefore, even though the percentage increase in personnel is large, much of what will happen in operations will run automatically. Secondly, this technology has, for the most part, been around for a while. There are innovations, to be sure. But when compared to exploration and production, this part of the energy industry has more certainty than many parts when run correctly. Last but not least, the company has maintained decent credit ratings throughout the expansion program. At least the credit agencies have expressed satisfaction with the expansion program to the latest date of reaffirmation.

Where Are We Now

Some of the projects are complete. A lot more expansion is in the works.

(Source: Cheniere Energy Investor Presentation, December 2019)

A company like Cheniere, which buys natural gas, condenses it and then sells it, is in the margin business. Typically, when a company buys the gas, it locks in a selling price one way or another so as to preserve the margin and not be hurt by the notoriously volatile commodity pricing.

Therefore, this company should do well in all kinds of pricing environments. It is only when an occasional interruption defeats the margin strategy that profits would take a material hit. However, sustained low commodity pricing could eventually decrease the supply, because suppliers will not drill new wells if they cannot make money. So, there can be a long-term effect, but only if the pricing sustains at an unprofitable level for suppliers of the company.

The increasing unconventional oil production has had a lot of side effects. Natural gas liquids is a product that frequently accompanies oil production. As an incremental or secondary product, the pricing is often not nearly as important as the price received for the oil produced. Therefore, natural gas liquids production has been increasing rapidly. This has led to a demand for exporting the product from the climbing surplus and weak pricing in North America. Cheniere is a prime beneficiary of that increasing export demand.

Like many midstream players, Cheniere has long-term commitments from buyers for the price of its product or the fixed assets (capacity increases) are not built.

The Future

There is an old business school rule of thumb that the most profitable players in the commodity industries are either numbers 1 or 2. This company is number 2 in the industry. Otherwise, to make decent money, you need to be a niche player to lessen the competition and expand margins. From an industry position standpoint, this company should produce decent long-term profits.

However, the major expansion of the next few years should produce losses or minimal profits as cash flow and EBITDA expand. Construction and startup costs really have minimal or no revenue offset. Right now, the market appears to be unconcerned about that situation. But when it comes to reporting losses, the market can always change its mind. Therefore, a position in this company needs to be watched closely or maybe accompanied by the purchase of long-dated puts for "just in case" protection.

The current partnership dividend, the current financial strength ratings from the credit agencies, and the stock repurchase program all add to assurances that the expansion is proceeding as management has expected. Besides, the 2020 guidance was just reaffirmed by management.

Potential investors need to be aware that this expansion program will take a few years to complete. Profits will inevitably move upward as more completions add to company profitability. There should be a decent profit jump at the completion of the final expansion of the company's facilities.

Cheniere is a decent-sized company whose assets generally are able to handle significant chunks of business. But expansions tend to be major capacity changes. Therefore, the company's growth long term will tend to be lumpy until Cheniere gets large enough that an individual expansion is not that material. There are a lot of incentives for this management to succeed because plenty of operators are flaring natural gas until takeaway capacity is available for a better option. So, a lot of supply is available for the foreseeable future.

As far as investments go, there is a lot of certainty here with the long-term contracts. The only major risk is the pace of expansion, combined with management's ability to be able to maintain profitability throughout that expansion. This investment is, therefore, a little more risky than the typical midstream company. But it is not nearly as risky as producers exposed to the risks of exploration and commodity price volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.