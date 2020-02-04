A Prime Reason To Applaud Amazon

One thing that almost all mega-corporations have in common is slow growth. The key word here is "almost". As companies grow larger, the upside potential for them becomes smaller, all other things considered. This leads, eventually, to only incremental revenue expansion. There are, however, a few exceptions to this rule, and one of them is Amazon (AMZN). Despite a recent movement toward isolationism among nations, the world is still undeniably committed to globalizing.

This trend, combined with continued expansion of the internet for all things commerce-related (at the expense of traditional retail), and combined with management’s decision to bet big on an ever-increasing need for data and computer storage, has created one of the world’s largest companies. Not only is Amazon large, though - despite its mammoth size, it’s still growing rapidly. These two facts added together mean that investors in the business could still expect to generate significant upside potential in the years to come. For proof of this, we need only look at the business’s recent performance.

Amazing results

At some point in the future, the growth of Amazon will grind to a halt. Today is not that day though, and absent something major and unexpected like fraud and/or a global catastrophe, it’s unlikely that that day is coming anytime soon. To see why, we need only consider the company’s results for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. By all accounts, the fourth quarter was a blowout, and it demonstrates why Amazon is truly an impeccable long-term prospect.

To start with, let’s talk revenue. During the fourth quarter, Amazon managed to report revenue of $87.44 billion. This represents an increase of 20.8% over the $72.38 billion the company reported the same quarter a year earlier. This last quarter’s growth was not an anomaly though - it’s just a continuation of more of the same. For the full fiscal year, for instance, revenue came in at a record-high $280.52 billion. This is 20.5% over the $232.89 billion the company generated in 2018.

Revenue growth is great, but it’s not the only metric we should be focused on. Net income is also incredibly important. During the fourth quarter, the firm’s bottom line was $3.27 billion. This is 8.1% over the $3.03 billion it reported for the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. For all of 2019 as a whole, the growth was slightly better, with net income rising 15% from $10.07 billion to $11.59 billion. I would posit that as important as net income is, it’s not even the most important metric to consider. The most important for a company like Amazon is undoubtedly operating cash flow.

During the fourth quarter last year, Amazon’s operating cash flow came in strong at $19.66 billion. This is 19.3% higher than the $16.48 billion the company generated a year earlier. For 2019 as a whole, operating cash flow was a remarkable $38.51 billion. This is 25.4% higher than the $30.72 billion it generated in all of 2018. This is the true fuel of the company, and it has set the stage for the business to continue growing through internally generated cash flows pretty much forever.

When most people think of Amazon, they think of it as an online store. Some more observant individuals may consider it a sprawling logistics giant. Both of these observations are right, but more and more Amazon is becoming a services provider than it is either of these other two things. To understand this, we need only consider the company’s breakdown between segments.

In Amazon's North America operations, which cover its delivery and logistics functions throughout North America, revenue continues to grow at a nice clip. In 2019, sales were up about 21% at $170.77 billion compared to the $141.37 billion the company generated in 2018. Its International segment has seen continued growth as well, but at a more modest rate of 13%, with sales there rising from $65.87 billion to $74.72 billion. These are both phenomenal showings from the firm, and they also contribute the lion’s share to the business. What’s more impressive, though, hands down, is the company’s AWS segment.

AWS covers Amazon Web Services, the firm’s cloud computing and related services business. While the company’s delivery services have been growing, thanks to continued globalization and the decline of traditional retail in favor of online options, AWS is in a league of its own. Revenue in the latest quarter came in at $9.95 billion, 34% over where it was a year earlier. For all of 2019, it was even more impressive, with sales climbing 37% from $25.66 billion to $35.03 billion.

While AWS accounted for only 12.5% of Amazon’s revenue in 2019, up from 11% a year earlier, it accounted for 19.7% of the company's revenue growth. Even more impressive is that the segment’s profits of $9.201 billion, up 26.1% year over year, accounted for 56.7% of all of Amazon’s segment profits if you ignore the $1.69 billion the business’s International segment lost. With that loss thrown in, it accounted for 63.3% of the company’s segment profits. The operating margin on AWS is a hefty 26.3% as well, which is excellent and up from 28.4% a year earlier.

It has been clear for some time now that AWS is the real cash cow propelling Amazon higher. Yes, its North America operations are large, fast-growing and profitable, and its International segment is growing nicely while seeing annual losses narrow, but AWS is the key to Amazon’s value. For all intents and purposes, it has transitioned from being an online store and delivery giant that just happens to provide internet services to being an internet services juggernaut that just happens to operate an online store and delivery network.

It is also clear that management sees and understands this better than anybody. During the quarter, the company made several changes to AWS. According to management, the firm made investments into the system in order to offer 40% better prices and performance improvements using three different ARM-based instances compared to existing processor-based instances. Management also touted several new AI, machine learning, and analytics products/improvements, plus changes to Amazon SageMaker. This is really just the tip of the iceberg in all that the company decided to launch or work on improving. It also launched AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones, and AWS Wavelength. Two of these, AWS Outposts and AWS Local Zones, tie in to infrastructure related to data centers and other AWS-oriented operations, while AWS Wavelength allows developers to more easily develop applications and make sure they run right on 5G.

Moving forward, management has high expectations for the business. For the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the company believes that it will generate revenue of between $69 billion and $73 billion. This would translate to an increase of between 16% and 22% compared to the same quarter of 2019. Operating income should be lower at between $3 billion and $4.2 billion (vs. $4.4 billion in last year’s first quarter), but this is largely attributable to an $800 million decrease in depreciation, depletion, and amortization caused by a re-assessment of the life expectancy of its servers.

For all the good related to Amazon, this isn't to say there aren't risks. For starters, shares of the company are not particularly cheap. After their appreciation, shares of the business are trading for a whopping 86.3 times last year's earnings. Operating cash flow is a better metric, I believe, of Amazon's success - but even that metric, at a multiple of 26, is very lofty. Another risk, naturally, would be global exposure. The biggest concern right now is not necessarily economics-related, but instead, has to do with the global coronavirus outbreak. Excluding any international AWS revenue, 26.6% of the company's sales came from International operations in 2019. As a global distribution network, Amazon could be particularly susceptible to any enforcement actions taken by various governments to reduce the coronavirus's spread. This is likely to be temporary, but even that could range from weeks to periods far longer if a cure cannot be found quickly.

Takeaway

By pretty much every account, Amazon looks to be on fire. Sure, it looks like the first quarter might be a bit weak, but the firm appears to be making significant investments where they will matter most for the long haul. As with any firm, investors can, and should, expect uncertain times that should, in turn, translate to greater volatility, but so long as the company is generating positive cash flows and investing what it can into maintaining its lead in cloud computing, the prospects for the enterprise are looking incredibly appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.