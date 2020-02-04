Buy-And-Hold Vs. Rotational Strategy: Tracking Sentiment Strategy Results (January 2020)

My goal with this series is to demonstrate the long-term validity of my strategy of taking profits in overvalued stocks by understanding sentiment cycles.

But if the price gets high enough relative to expected future returns, even the stocks of the best businesses should be sold.

I recently had the pleasure of publishing my first truly popular article on Seeking Alpha about my recent sale of Apple (AAPL) stock. Truth be told, I have been mostly writing in obscurity on this platform for over five years now (the past two years, more or less, full-time). While I tend to attract a lot of followers per article, I don't get many views per article. It's nice to get some visibility for my work, and I appreciate all of the new readers who might be discovering this series for the first time.

Apple was not my first bearish article on a high quality stock. In fact, it has become a mission of mine to both warn investors about the dangers of continuing to hold expensive stocks and to provide a long-only rotational strategy for how to deal with the situation. I shared some of this in the comment section of my Apple article but only so much can be accomplished in a comment, and I have written several articles on the topic.

You won't specifically find Apple in this article. I will probably start writing my tracking articles for 2020's 'sell' ideas in April. I like to build up at least a dozen ideas and give them some time to move a little bit before tracking them regularly. But in this article, you will find a condensed explanation of my strategy, as well as a sample-size of 34 stocks that I wrote 'sell' articles on during 2019. These articles are meant to act as a real-time experiment of my strategy using a sample-size large enough that should be able to take the claim that the results were due to luck off the table. It's also very useful to see what some of the outliers or losers are and trying to find explanations for those so that I can improve my process. If you are a long-time reader who is already familiar with all of this, feel free to skip down to the results. But for everyone else, reading the following summary of the strategy (and the links provided to articles with an even more detailed explanation) is a good idea.

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and profit from sentiment cycles. Part one of the series "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk" explained what sentiment cycles are, and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two of the series, I shared a long-only investment strategy that can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position, then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now, let's say there is a defensive ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock.

Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

That's a basic explanation of how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each quarter. The current series you are reading now is about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

Simple Rotational Approach

In the last explanatory article of this series "When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again," I explained several different levels of sophistication an investor can take while using a long-only rotational strategy. If you would like more details on the strategy, give that article a read.

For this series, I am sharing what I call the "simple mixed rotational strategy." The main goal, other than warning investors that their high-quality stocks will probably not produce great returns if they are held at high prices, is to demonstrate the usefulness and effectiveness of the rotational strategy in real-time rather than using a backtesting approach. Backtests can be useful, but not nearly as useful as watching how a strategy works in real-time.

Now let's outline how the strategy works.

The first step is identifying a high-quality business with a great long-term history of consistent and steady earnings growth. All of the stocks I write about in this series are stocks that I am at least interested in owning for the next ten years. These are not low-quality short-selling candidates. Occasionally, I eventually find something I don't like about the business and hold off buying it even after the price falls, but initially, all the stocks in this series appeared of high enough quality to interest a potential purchase from me. I don't own any of the stocks in this series personally, yet, but my primary audience when I share the articles are investors who already own the stocks. My goal is to let them know if their stock is overvalued enough to sell, with the ultimate goal of buying it back at a lower price and increasing the number of shares they previously owned for free.

The second step is to identify if the stock is expensive enough to sell. In April of 2019, I started specifically examining stocks that looked overvalued on the surface to see if they were sell-worthy based on their expected 10-year forward returns. I call these articles "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses." About 2/3rds of the stocks that I examined did turn out to be 'sells' after closer examination, and these are the stocks you'll find in this series.

My current standard to declare a stock a 'sell' is that if the 10-year forward return expectations are lower than a 4% CAGR. All of the stocks in this article will have had a 10-year CAGR expectation of less than 4% at the time I wrote about them. You can find links to the original articles on my profile page here. (Type the ticker symbol into the "filter by ticker" box and it will pull up the articles I've written on that ticker. You will need a SA Premium subscription to read many of them, but you can check the publication dates if you'd like to double-check my work or see my sentiment rating at the time.)

The third step after one sells is to decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. I call this one's 'default position', which is the place money sits while it is waiting to be invested in individual stocks. It is often assumed that a cash equivalent is the default position, but I actually prefer to stay invested unless it is clear we are headed into a recession very soon. I don't think a recession is imminent, but I do think we are late in the business cycle, so my suggestion is to use two 'defensive' positions as one's default positions right now.

From April, when I started covering the stocks in this series, until mid-September, my suggestion for a defensive default position was a 50/50 mix of Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF, and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), so that will be the assumed default position for many of the stocks I cover in this series. In September 2019 I changed XMLV to an S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). In an actual portfolio, one would have sold whatever XMLV position they had and bought RSP, but it's too hard for me to track changes like that with standard SA articles, so, for tracking purposes, I'll track whatever the original suggestion was without changes along the way.

Alright, now we identified a quality business, sold the stock because it was expensive, and put our money in either a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or SPLV/RSP. The next step is rotating back into the target stock and gaining free shares. For the simple mixed approach, there are two ways we go about buying back the original stock. The first way is to rotate back in whenever a 20-25% free share gain presents itself. And the second way is to rotate back in whenever the expected 10-year forward CAGR expectation reaches 8% for the stock in question, which I consider the long-term market average, and 'fair value'. I'm going to use a mix of both ways in this series as a way to demonstrate how they work, and the benefits and drawbacks of each approach.

Now let's examine how this strategy is working so far through the end of January. I'll begin by examining the free-share-gain winners and any additions we had during the past month. Then I'll examine any of the CAGR-expectation winners. After that, I'll examine a variety of different free-share-gain categories before aggregating the data and returns at the end.

Highlighted Stocks This Month

I decided to add a new section to the tracking series this month. This section will choose one stock to highlight each month as a way of pointing out valuable investing lessons, or simply as a way for me to share examples of what one might expect while executing the strategy. Even if a stock is covered here in the highlight section, I'll still cover it later in the article as well and repost the performance chart with the other stocks just as I have in the past.

The stock I want to highlight this month is Target (TGT). I first warned investors about Target's low expected future returns in an article on 11/18/19. My bearish article had the unfortunate timing of coming out right before Target's earnings report, in which they blew out estimates. Below are the returns of Target versus my alternatives just two days after publication.

Data by YCharts

This happens from time to time, and I always find it interesting how many readers take the immediate feedback from the market as a signal of whether my call is correct or not. I've actually had stocks jump 30% after I warned about them, only to have them eventually come back down to earth and fall -50% after that. There are two important points I'd like to make about this. The first has to do with time frames. Generally, my bearish articles are meant to be long-term in nature, however, due to the fact that we can't wait forever for a stock to correct and I have to admit at some point if I was wrong on something so that we can measure the end result, I typically aim for about a 3-4 year time horizon on my bearish articles. So, one earnings report doesn't mean a whole lot, because it's just one out of 12-16 earnings reports we are likely to get over this time period.

As luck would have it, Target's bump was short-lived. As of the end of January, here is how it has performed versus my alternatives.

Data by YCharts

It is movements like this why having a solid strategy to lean on is so important. Target's good earnings report meant absolutely nothing in the big scheme of things. If someone would have thought the bear thesis was proved wrong and bought Target stock after that pop, they would be in very bad shape right now.

Data by YCharts

It is those sort of mistakes that cause individual investors to underperform the market on average. Having some sort of plan that is disconnected from short-term market sentiment is essential for success. I feel bad for the investors that got sucked into the enthusiasm of one good earnings report. That's one of the many reasons I've made it my mission to warn investors about the dangers of owning expensive stocks.

Now, let's get into the tracking results.

Free Share Gain Winners

As of the end of last month, we had six successful free-share-gain winners: Rollins (ROL), CSX (CSX), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Union Pacific (UNP) Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Expedia (EXPE). With the market's big run-up until just a few days ago, we didn't add any more free share gain winners last month.

So, as of the end of January 2020, these are the successful free share gain rotational trades we've had so far:

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21% EXPE 34%

So, through the end of the year, for the free-share-gain part of our simple mixed rotational strategy in which we aim to rotate back into the target stock after a 20-25% free-share-gain, we have had six successful rotations.

Now let's examine the other part of the rotational strategy of using a fair value 10-year CAGR expectation of 8% as a trigger to rotate back into the target stocks.

Full-Cycle CAGR Analysis

As of the end of the year, we've had two completed rotations using the full-cycle CAGR expectation, Union Pacific and Expedia. These rotations are now fully complete.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19% EXPE 41%

So, overall, we've now had 8 successful rotations out of 68 possible ones (each of the 34 positions is split into two because we split the 'default' position into two ETFs). Let's examine the 60 positions we are still tracking and see how they are performing. The following charts all run from the date of publication of the 'sell' articles through the end of January. Sometimes, if part of the ETF mix has performed better or worse than the other part, it will cause the performance to fall into different categories. When this happens, I will post two charts, one in each category. Otherwise, I will share the performance of SPY, the target stock, and the two ETFs all in the same chart.

Stocks that are greater than 20% Free Share Gain

Since half of our strategy calls for rotating back into the target stock after a 20% free share gain is achieved all of the stocks in this category will have already been partially completed. The reason we are still waiting to rotate the other half back into the target stock is because the valuation is still too high and the expected forward returns are too low using the fair value method.

Rollins (ROL) 4/22/19

Data by YCharts

This month, Rollins is the only stock in this category we haven't fully rotated back into yet. Since the current PE is still very high at 47, we have some more waiting to do. I'll probably wait until the PE is in the mid-to-low 30s to run a new full-cycle analysis on the stock and see what the forward returns look like, then.

Stocks that are close to rotation (+10% to +20% share gain)

Starbucks (SBUX) 9/13/19

Data by YCharts

Starbucks fell just over the 10% threshold this month. Obviously the coronavirus is playing a role here, but Starbucks is a pretty easy bearish bet just on the numbers alone.

Estee Lauder (EL) 8/19/19 (original 4/30/19)

Data by YCharts

We also saw some weakness from Estee Lauder. Much like Starbucks, it's easy to point a finger at the coronavirus, but the fact is that stock was clearly overvalued and whenever a stock gets priced to perfection, any small hiccup can have a tremendous effect on the price.

Overall, we only had four positions fall into this range at the end of January. Two of them from Starbucks, one from Estee Lauder, and one from the completed rotation in Union Pacific that only earned 19% and came in a little short of the 20% goal.

Positions that are slightly winning (0% to +10% free share gain)

CSX Corp (CSX) 6/13/19

Data by YCharts

While half of our CSX strategy has already been completed, the stock price never got cheap enough to rotate the second half of the rotation back into the stock. The price would probably need to drop about -20% from today's prices to trigger that move.

McDonald's (MCD) 7/16/19

Data by YCharts

McDonald's experienced some weakness when their CEO was fired and has since inched its way back into the green. I still don't think that long-term the numbers support that market's optimism.

Intuit (INTU) 9/5/19

Data by YCharts

I love Intuit's services and used them for my taxes again this year. But the stock is still overpriced.

Home Depot (HD) 11/18/19 original 6/28/19

Data by YCharts

I got a little lucky on my Home Depot timing and the stock peaked out almost right at my 'sell' threshold. It has recovered somewhat, but, again, it's still overvalued.

Stryker (SYK) 10/17/19

Data by YCharts

Stryker is right about where it was when I warned about it. Here we get to see the importance of staying in the market with the alternative suggestions, rather than going to cash. Over the past few months, an investor who stayed in the market (just not in Stryker) would have earned about 5% with my suggestions (and double that in the S&P 500).

Hershey (HSY) 9/11/19

Data by YCharts

Hershey has been really volatile the past few months. Even though it rallied in January, it's still trailing the alternatives.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 4/25/19

Data by YCharts

ADP stock is positive since I wrote about it, but is not doing as well as the alternatives or the S&P 500.

Norfolk Southern 6/12/19

Data by YCharts

Much like CSX, we are still waiting to rotate back in the second half of the rotation and probably need a -20% in NSC's stock price to do so.

Paychex (PAYX) 6/22/19

Data by YCharts

The issue with Paychex was that while it had very steady earnings growth, it wasn't enough to justify the high valuation. While it is modestly positive since I wrote about it, it has gradually lost ground to the alternative investments.

Brown-Forman (BF.B) 11/8/19

Data by YCharts

After a recent decline from Brown-Forman, the SPLV portion of the alternatives is now slightly outperforming. I will share a chart of the other half in the next category, which is slightly underperforming.

Walmart (WMT) 11/19/19

Data by YCharts

Walmart has seen a steady decline is I first warned about it. If the trend continues, it will move up a category next month.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 11/27/19

Data by YCharts

There have only been two bearish articles written on Sherwin-Williams in the past two-and-a-half years on SA, and mine was one of them. It's exactly the sort of overvalued stock I seek to warn investors about. They missed earnings on both the top and bottom lines last week. It's likely they move up a category next month.

Estee Lauder (EL) 8/19/19 (original 4/30/19)

Data by YCharts

This is the second half of the Estee Lauder position. While XMLV has done reasonably well the past few months, SPLV had performed a little better so it was enough to split the positions into different categories.

CGI (GIB) 8/28/19

Data by YCharts

CGI beat on earnings but profits were less than a year ago due to restructuring costs. This caused a race for the exits among investors. It just exemplifies one more thing that can drive a price decline when stocks get expensive.

McCormick (MKC) 8/26/19

Data by YCharts

Even the mighty McCormick is struggling to keep up with the broader index and the alternatives.

Texas Instruments (TXN) 10/31/19

Data by YCharts

Texas Instruments stock started coming back down to earth as well, and is now slightly underperforming both alternatives.

Target (TGT) 11/18/19

Data by YCharts

And, wrapping up this section, is Target, which I already highlighted earlier in the article.

In total, we had 30 positions fall into this category.

Positions that are slightly losing (0% to -10% free share gains)

Northrop Grumman (NOC) 10/23/19

Data by YCharts

Northrup had been underperforming pretty steadily, but it had a big jump the first week of January. I'm not sure what the cause was, potentially the rising tensions with Iran around this time. The stock has shown some weakness this past week, so it may revert to its previous trend, and it received a double downgrade from Goldman today, which is not reflected in the chart above. I expect this to move up a category next month.

Brown-Forman (BF.B) 11/8/19

Data by YCharts

This is the second half of the Brown-Forman position. RSP has been pretty weak since the market began to sell off. In order for RSP to outperform we are going to need to see weakness in the FAANG plus Microsoft stocks, and we haven't really seen that yet at all. I would expect that selling to occur a little bit later on in a correction when indexers start panicking.

Accenture (ACN) 9/12/19

Data by YCharts

Accenture has been basically performing the same as the alternatives so far.

Fair Isaac Corporation 8/7/19

Data by YCharts

FICO has had an incredibly dramatic 45% swing in just the past few months. We rotate half of this position at one point, but the stock has roared back. FICO is trading at such a high valuation it's just a matter of time before the price comes down, though.

Mastercard (MA) 10/9/19

Data by YCharts

Mastercard actually has shown a lot of strength the past few months and it looks like even though it's overvalued right now that it could outperform for a while.

Medtronic (MDT) 9/26/19

Data by YCharts

Medtronic has started to dive pretty fast. If the trend continues it could be underperforming the alternatives by next month.

CME (CME) 12/11/19

Data by YCharts

CME, much like Mastercard, looks like it's still trending higher. It might be a while before the market changes its mind about it.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/24/19

Data by YCharts

ITW has actually performed pretty well after they posted and earnings topper right after my article was published. Unlike Target, it has been able to maintain that pop.

Nike (NKE) 9/18/19

Data by YCharts

After some irrational exuberance from the market, Nike is starting to turn down. We could see underperformance from it by the next update.

Teleflex (TFX) 10/16/19

Data by YCharts

Much like Nike, Teleflex got dinged up this week. It still has a long way to fall to get back to levels equal with the alternatives, though.

Lowe's (LOW) 7/15/19

Data by YCharts

Lowe's looks like it could drop below the alternatives after trading mostly better than them the past few months.

Ball (BLL) 12/12/19

Data by YCharts

Ball has more or less gone straight up since I wrote about it. While it has shown a little weakness, this one still looks pretty strong.

In total, we had 21 positions fall into this category.

Positions with -10% to -20% free share gains

Ball 12/12/19

Data by YCharts

And the second half of the Ball position is outperforming by more than 10% now.

ResMed (RMD) (9/23/19)

Data by YCharts

Up until the last couple trading days of the month, ResMed stock has been unstoppable. We do get a look at how fast some of these overvalued stocks can fall, though, once they decide to correct.

Cintas (CTAS) 5/16/19

Data by YCharts

Probably the most consistently strong stock since I wrote about it has been Cintas. If one had rotated to cash, missing out on a 25% gain might be a little tough to deal with, but the alternatives have returned 7% to 13% over this time, which isn't too bad. Cintas seems stronger than most of the other stocks on my list. It could turn out that I end up being wrong about this one and there is something in their business (perhaps reduced competition) that is driving their outperformance. Time will tell. I'll keep watching it.

We only had 5 positions fall into this category. And there were no target stocks that achieve above a -20% free share gain at the end of January.

Compiling ongoing results

There are several things I am attempting to test in this series. The first is whether one can successfully determine a good time to sell a high-quality stock. The second is whether one can successfully find a suitable alternative for that money. And the third is whether one can successfully determine a good time to purchase the stock back. My hypothesis is that it is possible to consistently do this with certain high-quality stocks and gain 20-25% worth of free shares in the process.

Right now we have 34 stocks we are tracking and each one of those was divided into two, so we have 68 total positions. That's a pretty good sample size to test from 2019.

I noticed in my past charts that the ranges of two of the categories were only 5% while the rest were 10%. I changed that this month so they were all equal at 10%. This change will not only allow me to display the data better, but it also allows me to eliminate one category (which in turn allows me to post fewer charts). In addition to these benefits, the change also allows us to have a clear demarcation on the graph of winners and losers, with the three columns on the left being winners and the three on the right being losers as of the end of January.

If we just wanted to draw a clear line down the middle of winners and losers there are currently 42 winning positions, and 26 losing ones. If there was no skill involved in the results, one would expect the distribution to be 34 and 34. But still, the biggest contrast we have so far is on the tail ends. There have been 8 winners of +20% or more, which is our goal, and 0 losers in that category. That's pretty impressive considering the market, despite a small sell-off this week, is still near all-time highs. I suspect any sort of wider sell-off will improve our returns.

You probably noticed that I included SPY as a reference point in the charts as well. I did that so we could know how one would have done simply using SPY as the default position so we could measure my choice of default positions separately from the performance of the target stocks. Below is the same chart distribution of the sell ideas only this time versus SPY instead of my default choices.

The S&P 500 is still performing better than my alternatives, but not by quite as much as it has during past months. It had 47 winners compared to 21 losers, and the distribution is tilted a little bit more to the left, most of the outperformance coming in the +10% to +20% category. So, thus far, my defensive alternatives haven't performed as well as simply using SPY, even if my bearish calls on the majority of the individual stocks were on target.

Conclusion

So far, this series is off to a great start. We've had 8 successful rotations and no total disasters. Currently, winning ideas outnumber losing ideas by about 2 to 1. I will continue this series throughout the year on a monthly basis, and in April I will add a new series that tracks the performance of my bearish ideas shared in 2020. If you would like to follow along, make sure to click the orange 'Follow' button at the top of the page to be notified when I publish new articles.

