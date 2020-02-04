Aimmune's Approval, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Aimmune Gets a Boost as FDA Green Signals Allergy Medication

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) received FDA nod for its peanut allergy medication Palforzia. This orally administered medication aims to mitigate allergic reactions caused by exposure to peanuts. While it is not designed to be an emergency treatment, the company is still looking at a lucrative market ahead for the treatment. It is estimated that there are more than 1.6 million children and teens suffering from peanut allergies in the United States alone. Palforzia is the first FDA-approved medication for treating food allergies.

Palforzia works by desensitizing patients by gradually increasing the dosage of peanut exposure to the patient. The drug was given a 7-to-2 vote of approval by an advisory panel in September last year. Palforzia will be the first drug of its kind in the market, but is likely to have stiff competition soon as DBV Technologies (DBVT), one of Aimmune’s rivals, may be debuting its patch-based allergy therapy in the market soon. The patch is due for an FDA decision before August 5th, 2020. Other big name companies such as Sanofi (SNY) are also working to expand the label indication for its existing drugs.

Due to certain characteristics of the medication, Aimmune is required to sell the therapy under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS, program. This requirement may have adverse impact on the market adoption of the drug, as under this system, initial dosing of the drug is required to be done under a certified healthcare setting. Further, first administration of each elevated dose level is also needed to be done under controlled setting. The patient is also required to have swift access to epinephrine for dealing with any anaphylactic reactions.

Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy and is approved for use in patients suffering from a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. It is specifically targeted at patients between the age of 4 years and 17 years. This demographic section has seen rapid expansion as the number of children suffering from peanut allergy jumped from 1 in 250 children to 1 in 70 children between 1997 and 2008. This therapy is designed to be used in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet.

This FDA decision is crucial for Aimmune, as Palforzia will be the first marketable product for the company. The company also has other products in the pipeline, including AR201, which is being developed to treat egg allergies. It is currently in Phase ½ studies, and the company is working on another therapy for treating tree nut allergies as well.

Aimmune stock received a positive boost from the decision. It has gained nearly 30 percent in the past 12 months. Currently, the stock is significantly down from its 52-week high of $37, which it had registered only a few days back. Aimmune Therapeutics presents an interesting investment opportunity as it works towards marketing its novel treatment.

Immutep Provides Positive Update for Flagship Drug Candidate

Immutep Limited (IMMP) seems to be on its way to providing strong key data for its lead drug candidate, eftilagimod alpha. The progression-free survival data from pivotal AIPAC study will likely come out in March. The study involves evaluating eftilagimod alpha along with paclitaxel for treating 227 HR+ metastatic breast cancer patients. Immutep plans to launch the treatment in the United States and Europe, after due approvals.

The key secondary endpoints for the study are progression-free survival and overall response rate. The first metric refers to patients who survive and show no current progression in the disease, whereas the latter metric measures the patients who have any kind of response to the therapy. Immutep is now planning to acquire required regulatory approvals for testing efti on breast cancer patients in the United States. It also provided details about a small bridging trial involving 24 patients in the United States and Europe.

Efti has the potential to become one of the forerunners in immune oncology segment. It works by presenting cell activators for this purpose. The company had recently announced expanding the scope of TACTI 002 clinical trial of the drug by increasing the number of patients in the study. Immutep has already completed the recruitment for the third stage of the trial. While the company has strong pipeline, it is currently focusing on two different studies of efti.

Varian Medical Systems Report Lower EPS for Q1

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) reported mixed results for its first quarter of 2020, while its EPS at $0.96 per share missed the mark by $0.09 per share. The company’s revenue grew 12 percent in dollar terms to touch $829 million, while its organic revenue at 8 percent.

Its Oncology Systems revenue showed 11 percent growth to touch $782 million. The company reported an 8 percent increase in gross orders to reach $774 million, while gross orders in the Americas increased 7 percent and gross orders in North America grew 4 percent. The company’s Proton Solutions revenue fell 28 percent to $28 million. Varian reported $19 million in revenue for the Others segment.

Varian also reiterated its guidance for the full fiscal year where it expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $3.515 billion and $3.612 billion. The organic rate of growth will likely be between 7 percent and 9 percent, while year-over-year growth will remain the range of 9 percent and 12 percent. The range for non-GAAP operating margin will be between 17.5 percent and 18.5 percent. The company’s non-GAAP net earnings per share is expected to be between $5.30 and $5.45 per share.

Varian Medical Systems is mainly engaged in the development and design of medical software and devices, focusing on cancer and related medical conditions. Its business is divided into the Oncology Systems, Proton Solutions and Others segments.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.