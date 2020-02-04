Buy Kraft Heinz At A Discount To What Buffett Paid

Shares seem to be undervalued even if things continue to go south in the next few years despite these efforts.

Source

It's not always that Warren Buffett admits to a mistake. That's not because he feels embarrassed to admit to one, but because he simply doesn't make many. In February 2019, on CNBC, the 'Oracle of Omaha' had this to say about Berkshire's stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

I was wrong in a couple of ways on Kraft Heinz. We overpaid for Kraft.

Needless to say, this remark, along with the dividend cut, deteriorating profitability, the accounting scandal, and executives leaving the company, led to a secular decline in the share price over the last 12 months.

Data by

YCharts

There's no way that investors can time markets accurately, but paying the right price is important to unlock attractive returns from an investment. This is where the concept of margin of safety comes into play, and at the current market price, there seems to be plenty of that.

Trading below Buffett's investment price, Kraft Heinz shares are significantly undervalued and several catalysts will help the share price converge with its intrinsic value estimate. The dividend yield of over 5%, in my opinion, is sufficient compensation for holding Kraft shares until the catalysts materialize and drive the share price higher.

The story behind the lackluster performance

Not one, but many factors contributed to the catastrophe last year. First, Kraft Heinz could not put an end to the disappointing financial performance and the silver line that many investors searched for did not come in the last few quarters. The company, apparently, became a victim of the changing dietary habits around the world, including the secular growth in the popularity of living a healthier life. Processed food items are quickly falling out of fashion and an increasing number of consumers now prefer healthy choices. Kraft Heinz has become a victim of this movement.

Source: Company filings

The company, in February 2019, announced a dividend cut as well. Understandably, the decision did not bode well with investors and shares got punished for taking a bold decision to free up some cash to improve the financial health of the company.

When it seemed the company had gone past its worst, the Securities and Exchange Commission initiated a probe into the accounting practices of Kraft Heinz, which eventually led to the management admitting to filing erroneous financial statements and confirming that reports pertaining to nearly 3 years would be reinstated to omit these errors. There was only one way the stock could have gone with these negative developments.

To make matters even worse, then CEO Bernardo Hees decided to step down from the company on June 30. Investors reacted negatively to this news as well, in fear of the company not being able to headhunt for a skilled executive.

The last 12 months could not have been any worse for the company and the performance of its shares in the market truly reflects the multiple headwinds that emerged during the course of this period.

The silver linings

The good thing is that the story does not end there for Kraft Heinz. As difficult as it might sound, the company management, led by the newly appointed CEO, is making structural changes in the organization to regain some lost footing.

The turnaround program has three pillars as highlighted by Miguel Patricio, the CEO of Kraft Heinz, in the third-quarter earnings call.

Source: Investor presentation

On several occasions since being appointed as the CEO, Miguel highlighted the importance of the right people leading the company. In a bid to revamp the leadership team, Nina Barton was named as the Chief Growth Officer of the company and is tasked with leading the development of its enterprise strategy and securing e-commerce and digital sales growth. A dedicated officer to overlook these important aspects of the business will potentially unlock growth opportunities for the company in the long term. In any case, a streamlined process will certainly improve efficiency, which was lacking in the recent past.

At the end of the third quarter, the management revealed 9 transformational projects that are being deployed to improve the overall efficiency of business operations.

Source: Investor presentation

The first item on this list might be the single most important strategic initiative to rebuild the brand value of the company. It's no secret that the company slashed its marketing budget in the last couple of years, leading to a massive decline in brand value and sales. The CEO shares the view that this needs to be rectified to restore earnings growth.

In the third-quarter earnings call, Miguel commented:

We will see a significant percentage increase in media spend and an even greater increase for the brands that are the biggest drivers of our profitability. Around our innovation efforts, we are revamping our product development process so we can be faster and more consumer-centric with our new products. And we are evaluating shifting innovation support to fewer, bigger, better initiatives, launches that promise to be more incremental to our base. As a result, in 2020, we will reduce the number of projects being launched by half and better align our post-2020 pipeline with our enterprise strategy.

In the second-quarter earnings call, which was the first time the new CEO addressed analysts, he stated that the success of Kraft Heinz over the last 100 years was a result of consumers embracing the brand names, and without this brand recognition, the sustainability of the business becomes questionable. This understanding will be critical in the recovery of Kraft Heinz and an uptick in marketing spending will likely help revenue growth in the next few years.

Mathew Everett, senior associate at SC&H Capital wrote in September:

Since 3G [Capital] took over Kraft Heinz, their sole focus has been aggressively cutting costs, slashing their product development and research budgets in a market that rewards innovative and authentic brands.

It seems the right strategy for the company to allocate a higher dollar amount on improving its brand value and analysts agree.

Kraft Heinz has a new focus on providing innovative digital experiences to consumers as well, which is a welcome sign for investors. Evolv Group, the technology arm of the company, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered platform, Meal Hero, to understand the dietary preference and shopping trends of users. The app (which is free to download) makes recommendations based on these habits.

Source: Meal Hero website

Mani Gopalakrishnan, vice president of digital innovation at Evolv Group commented in September about this new app.

We are in a very early stage right now, and focused entirely on creating the right value for the consumer. We are sharing those insights across the enterprise to inform strategy. Evolv group is also helping crystallize a more entrepreneurial, startup culture and energy across Kraft Heinz—helping us to think more creatively across all functions and businesses.

The days when Kraft Heinz relied entirely on traditional sales techniques might finally be coming to an end soon as the company is all set to deploy data-driven strategies to identify consumers better, which would enable the company to provide a more streamlined shopping experience and develop products that would be adored by the public.

Back in the second-quarter earnings call, the management highlighted several reasons for the decline in EBITDA margins, including the unfavorable price movements in packaging and freight, higher maintenance and overtime costs, and the growth of fixed costs related to sales. In a bid to combat these challenges, the management plans to implement productivity-driven strategies instead of cost-cutting ones, which seems to be the right strategy. A special team of experts would be onboarded to scrutinize supply chain troubles as well, which is expected to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary overheads.

After a disastrous 12-24 months, Kraft Heinz is finally making some much-needed changes in its business structure, including top-level changes in the management, embracing data-driven strategies, and increasing the marketing budget. All these will revive the growth of the company in the next few years, which is likely to translate into a stellar performance from its shares.

Valuation

When the going is good, investors tend to forget that growth will eventually come to a standstill, especially if the company is mature. This is exactly what happened back in 2017. As the below chart illustrates, back then, shares were trading at earnings multiples that are commonly associated with high-growth companies. Rational investors could have expected nothing but a dramatic decline in the share price.

Data by

YCharts

The earnings multiple has contracted significantly over the last 24 months but this alone is no indication of shares trading at undervalued territory. I used the below assumptions in a discounted cash flow model to derive an intrinsic value estimate for Kraft Heinz shares.

Revenue to decline 5% in the current fiscal year and remain flat over the forecast period through 2023. Sales will likely grow in low single digits, but zero growth is assumed to ensure a sufficient margin of safety.

Ebitda margin to deteriorate from 24.5% to 23.5%.

Capital expenditures to average 3.4% of revenue.

An average tax rate of 22%.

A cost of capital of 7.6%.

An Ebitda multiple of 12.5 to calculate the terminal value.

Based on these inputs, the intrinsic value per share comes to $32.33, which gives an upside of around 11% from the market price of $29.20 on Monday.

It's important to note that this should be considered the worst-case scenario for Kraft Heinz as very conservative assumptions were used as inputs.

Takeaway

Warren Buffett admitted that he paid too much for Kraft Heinz. While this proved correct in the last few years, the long-term outlook for the company is improving on the back of several initiatives implemented to improve the brand value of the company.

At a discount to what Buffett paid and with operating improvements expected, KHC looks an attractive investment today. The dividend yield of above-5% is attractive as well, especially considering the expectation for flat revenue growth in the next few years, as opposed to a drastic decline in revenue in the last few years.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.