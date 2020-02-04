PS Business Parks Stock At Attractive Valuation, Strong Potential Ahead

PS Business Parks (PSB) is amongst the top runners in the industrial REIT segment with special focus on business parks, offering different amenities in one unit. The properties managed by PS Business Parks typically contain office space, industrial area and warehouse. While the competition is intense in the industrial REIT segment with names such as Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD), PS Business Parks has carved a niche for itself by focusing on small and medium scale businesses. The REIT has the potential to be an attractive investment as the macro environment for the REIT segment is shaping up in a positive manner.

Micro Environment Analysis

PS Business Parks holds 27.5 million square feet of properties under its management, spread across six states in the United States. The states covered by the REIT are California, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Virginia and Washington. Its prime position in these highly developed markets help the REIT in deriving superior performance and margins. These gateway markets also tend to have high barriers to entry, owing to their prime locations and high capital investment requirements, allowing the REIT to operate without significant local competition. Further, these markets also offer attractive dynamics with high industrial growth rate, providing better chances of organic growth.

While PS Business Parks is concentrated in a relatively small number of markets, the REIT makes it up by diversifying its client base. The REIT has over 4,800 clients in its roster and boasts of 94.4 percent occupancy as on September 30, 2019. Business services, warehousing and computer-related services make up the biggest chunk of its clients with 19.3 percent, 12.8 percent and 10.9 percent share, respectively.

Macro Environment Analysis

PS Business Parks is engaged in the industrial REIT segment, which is currently in an upswing owing to general improvement in the economy and business boom. The growth in e-commerce is also one of the most important drivers aiding the expansion of industrial REITs, creating higher demand for warehouses in key gateway markets. Further, additional job creation and increased consumer demand have also provided positive impetus to industrial REITs.

Due to its presence in key markets, PS Business Parks is in position to exploit these advances in an efficient manner. PS Business Parks also undertakes regular recycling of its capital investments. During the third quarter of 2019, the REIT announced the acquisition of Hathaway Industrial Park in Santa Fe Springs for $104.3 million. The property is spread over an area of 543,000 square foot on 27 acres of land and has 10 buildings. This fully occupied property is located in prime Mid Counties sub market with 6 million people living in a 15-mile radius. PS Business Parks also sold three business parks located in Maryland during the third quarter, grossing $148.8 million in total. This strategy ensures that the REIT has its presence in fast-developing markets, without locking in excessive capital.

Balance Sheet

While assessing the investment potential of a REIT, it is important to look at its balance sheet composition as well. PS Business Parks comes with zero debt, which provides significant push to its credit profile. Low debt means that the REIT is in position to raise funding at favorable terms as and when the need arises. Its debt & preferred to EBITDA ratio stands at 3.5 times, which is lower than the industrial average. Further, the REIT also has strong credit profile with A- and BBB rating from S&P for its corporate debt and preferred equity, respectively. It also has Baa2 rating from Moody’s for its preferred equity.

Operational Performance

The analysis of quarterly results provides a robust method of evaluating a REIT’s operational strength. These numbers show whether the company is able to put its policies and strategies into practice and yield desirable outcomes. For its third quarter, PS Business Parks reported it net income allocable to common shareholders at $26.3 million, up 4.7 percent from $25.1 million in net income it had reported for the net income for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, the most relevant metric for measuring the operational performance of a REIT is its Core Funds from Operations or Core FFO. For the third quarter, PS Business Parks reported 4.6 percent increase in its core FFO to $1.71 per share.

FFO is generally defined as GAAP net income before accounting for gains or losses on sales of operating properties, land an impairment charges on real estate assets and real estate depreciation and amortization expenses. Due to these adjustments, this metric is considered more appropriate for evaluating REITs than any other metric, since it leaves out non-recurring expenses. Core FFO, on the other hand, is calculated by stripping the effects of charges related to redemption of preferred stock and non-recurring income and expenses.

The Same Park portfolio for the firm consists of 25.8 million rentable square feet, accounting for 89.6 percent of the total portfolio of the company. For this segment, PS Business Parks reported its rental income at $96.234 million, up from $92.356 million it had reported for the same quarter a year earlier. The company is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and full year results in mid-February. It is expected that the company will report positive numbers, offering fillip to its stock price.

Investment Thesis

PS Business Parks' stock has shown strong streak in the market as it registered over 14 percent growth in the past 12 months. Apart from robust growth in the equity capital market, the REIT also has impressive track record of consistent dividend payment. PS Business Parks had announced its latest dividend at $1.05 per share, taking its annual dividend payment to $4.20 per share.

Source: Company Website

The company's stock has also outperformed broader indices, further underscoring the strength of its business model. Based on the operating performance of the business, PS Business Parks is an interesting choice to be added to a long-term income-oriented portfolio. Since our last recommendation, the stock touched highs and then retreated, providing opportunity for starting a position. The stock is still at attractive valuations and has the potential to touch its highs and beyond again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.