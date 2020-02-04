13 Great Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio

My entire retirement portfolio is now generating $22,684 in annual dividends expected to grow about 7.3% CAGR over time.

The average quality score of those companies is 9.2/11 blue chip, the average yield is 5.9%, and on average they are 36% undervalued. Their return on capital is 86%, better than 90% of their respective peers.

I now have 21 limits worth of dry powder in my opportunistic bucket. In the event of a pullback, correction and bear market, I have separate dry powder stored up.

I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating bi-weekly schedule. This means an update every two weeks on:

My Retirement Portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)-this article.

My "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also broken out the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro from this series.

Wuhan Viral Scare Has Been A HUGE Buying Opportunity For Me

I've done my taxes for the year and discovered I have $15,000 leftover in my tax savings. This means that my opportunistic limit order dry powder bucket shot up to 35 buys.

I maintain four separate dry powder buckets.

weekly buy ($500 per week) bucket

opportunistic limit bucket

pullback/correction bucket

bear market bucket

Maintaining four separate buckets of buying power ensures that there is never a market freakout that I don't profit from.

Last week on Monday I bought four stocks, one on Tuesday, and then two (three buys) on Thursday.

Monday (market fell 1.6% on Wuhan outbreak fears)

Tuesday (market up 1% on "Wuhan recovery")

Simon Property Group: 4 shares @ $140.01 (6.0% yield limit order)

Thursday (market down 0.8% at one point on Wuhan fears)

Simon Property Group: 4 shares @$137.71 (6.1% yield limit order)

MPLX (MPLX): 22 units @ $23.31 (11.8% yield limit order)

MPLX: 23 units @ $23.11 (11.9% yield limit order)

Friday: Market down 1.8% on Wuhan fears

Bristol-Myers: 4 shares @$63.63 (weekly buy)

Broadcom (AVGO): 1 share at $314.16 (weekly buy)

Broadcom: 2 shares at $309.52 (4.2% yield limit)

Simon Property Group: 4 shares @ $135.48 (6.2% yield limit)

Simon Property Group: 4 shares @ $133.33 (6.3 yield limit)

I now have 21 limits worth of dry powder left.

Why am I buying these six companies so aggressively?

To answer that let's turn to the Dividend Kings' Master List. That's the reference/screening tool which is where I get all my ideas from and use to run my retirement portfolio, as well as our four model portfolios.

(Source: Master List)

Here are the average stats of the five companies I bought last week when the market was freaking out over the Wuhan Virus. Those fears are overblown, as I've explained in this article.

Fundamental Stats Of These Six Companies

average quality score: 9.2/11 blue chip (average aristocrat is 9.7)

average dividend safety score: 4.2/5 above-average (average aristocrat 4.7)

average yield: 5.9% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds

vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds average discount to fair value: 36% vs -12% to -16% for S&P 500

vs -12% to -16% for S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 14.3 years (dividend achiever)

5-year CAGR dividend growth: 16.2%

analyst long-term growth consensus: 8.0% vs 8.5% S&P 500

forward PE (or industry equivalent): 9.3 vs 18.2 S&P 500 & 10.3 S&P 500 low on March 9th, 2009

vs 18.2 S&P 500 & 10.3 S&P 500 low on March 9th, 2009 Average PEG ratio: 1.16 vs 2.14 S&P 500

average Greenblatt return on capital: 86%

average industry ROC percentile: 10% (better than 90% of industry peers)

average long-term return potential (ignoring valuation): 13.9% CAGR

Long-term investing success begins with a simple concept, honed to perfection by Joel Greenblatt. "We're buying above-average companies at below-average prices."

Or as Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary so eloquently put it recently

The six companies I bought are not all blue chips, but overall they are blue-chip quality with above-average safe dividends.

Dividends that yield 5.9% while I wait for my high-risk premium to shine when the market recognizes their strong and steadily improving fundamentals.

risk premium = earnings/cash flow yield - 10-year US treasury

since 2000 according to Goldman Sachs average risk premium on S&P 500 is 3.7%

the average risk premium on those six companies is: 100/9.3 forward PE - 1.5% 10-year yield = 9.3% or 2.5 times the modern historical risk premium

Others try to time the market and this is historically what they achieve.

(Source: Dalbar)

I follow the time tested lessons of the best investors in history, following the motto "quality first, valuation second and prudent risk management always."

Seven of those legendary investors were value investors who followed some form of "wonderful companies at fair prices" or "above-average quality companies at below-average prices".

That's what I've been doing since March 2019 when I switched to a 100% blue chip dividend approach that I use to run the Dividend Kings' portfolios.

My portfolio is run like a business, specifically a holding company that owns equity stakes in other businesses that pay me a generous, safe and exponentially growing cut of their cash flows.

A business owner thinks in terms of years or decades, not days, months or quarters.

A smart business owner thinks in terms of valuation, not price.

A reasonable and prudent investor, whether you're buying public equities, or private companies, thinks in terms of risk premiums and whether or not they are buying quality income-producing assets at reasonable or attractive valuations.

The average private equity deal is for about 12 times cash flow or a risk premium of 6.5%, nearly double the S&P 500's historical 3.7%.

On Shark Tank, during the first 10 seasons, these expert venture capitalists paid an average cash flow multiple of seven. That resulted in a risk premium of about 12%, more than three times the S&P 500's historical norm.

Last week my opportunistic buying, totaling about $6500, was for a 10% risk premium, or a forward price/cash flow of 8.6. I might not have quite reached Shark Tank valuations, but I paid a lot less than most private equity firms are these days.

As my fellow Dividend King founder Chuck Carnevale says "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." Something great is always on sale, you just need the right tools to know what companies best suit your needs at any given time.

The momentum chasing chart watcher, ever fearful of a market decline, is not who I try to help with my articles.

Rather I serve the prudent income investor who understands that a good portfolio is about achieving long-term fundamental goals.

When you practice disciplined and sound investing, thinking like a Shark/venture capitalist, then you don't have to worry about returns over time.

Speculators pray for luck, prudent investors make their own.

My Retirement Portfolio Buys Since March 2019

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio goals are as follows

3% to 6% yield

5% to 10% long-term dividend growth

weighted quality score: 9.0+ blue chip

weighted dividend safety score: 4+ above-average

As you can see with my entire portfolio I've now accomplished this.

My Entire Retirement Portfolio

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Weighting Weighted Quality Score Weighted Dividend Safety Weighted Dividend Yield Weighted Margin Of Safety Discount To Fair Value AbbVie -dividend aristocrat ABBV 5.8% 9 4 9.4% 0.8500155479 0.377784688 0.55% 3.53% 37% Altria - dividend king MO 7.1% 9 4 7.8% 0.7007426089 0.3114411595 0.56% 1.35% 17% Brookfield Property Partners (uses K-1 tax form) - BPR is non-K1 equivalent REIT BPY 7.0% 8 3 7.1% 0.5651942404 0.2119478401 0.50% 1.96% 28% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) MPLX 11.8% 8 4 5.6% 0.4502447316 0.2251223658 0.67% 2.90% 52% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) ET 9.6% 8 4 5.3% 0.4204989727 0.2102494863 0.50% 2.86% 54% Texas Instruments TXN 2.9% 11 5 4.4% 0.4831442709 0.2196110322 0.13% -1.19% -27% British American Tobacco BTI 5.9% 8 4 4.3% 0.3434302306 0.1717151153 0.25% 1.11% 26% Enbridge -dividend champion ENB 6.7% 10 5 4.2% 0.4160687057 0.2080343528 0.28% 0.89% 21% Iron Mountain IRM 7.8% 8 4 4.1% 0.3292920329 0.1646460165 0.32% 0.37% 9% Walgreens -dividend aristocrat WBA 3.6% 8 4 4.0% 0.3166824045 0.1583412022 0.14% 1.62% 41% Broadcom AVGO 4.2% 9 4 3.6% 0.325974063 0.1448773613 0.15% 0.45% 12% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K-1 tax form) BIP 3.7% 10 4 3.4% 0.3380863418 0.1352345367 0.13% -0.22% -6% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 3.8% 9 4 3.0% 0.2667525576 0.1185566922 0.11% -1.05% -35% Innovative Industrial Properties - speculative IIPR 4.3% 7 3 2.5% 0.176402348 0.07560100629 0.11% 0.47% 19% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.8% 9 4 2.5% 0.2241474527 0.0996210901 0.07% 1.00% 40% UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.6% 11 5 2.4% 0.2640038337 0.1200017426 0.04% -0.33% -14% 3M - dividend aristocrat & king MMM 3.6% 11 5 2.3% 0.2557723874 0.1162601761 0.08% 0.31% 13% A.O Smith -dividend aristocrat AOS 2.3% 11 5 2.2% 0.242032049 0.1100145677 0.05% 0.30% 13% Simon Property Group SPG 6.1% 11 5 2.1% 0.2335505037 0.1061593199 0.13% 0.51% 24% CVS Health CVS 2.9% 8 4 2.0% 0.1601559332 0.0800779666 0.06% 0.77% 38% BlackRock BLK 2.7% 11 5 1.9% 0.2096640909 0.0953018595 0.05% 0.11% 6% Lazard LAZ 4.4% 8 4 1.9% 0.1480268692 0.07401343459 0.08% 0.22% 12% Illinois Tool Works - dividend aristocrat ITW 2.4% 11 5 1.8% 0.201147017 0.09143046227 0.04% -0.45% -24% Imperial Brands - speculative IMBBY 9.7% 7 3 1.7% 0.1213201412 0.05199434625 0.17% 0.61% 35% Meredith Corp -speculative MDP 7.5% 7 3 1.5% 0.1063881577 0.04559492471 0.11% 0.93% 61% Apple AAPL 1.0% 9 5 1.2% 0.1098837197 0.06104651096 0.01% -0.84% -68% Antero Midstream - speculative AM 24.3% 7 3 1.2% 0.08269380784 0.03544020336 0.29% 0.52% 44% Albemarle - dividend champion ALB 1.8% 10 5 1.0% 0.1012069324 0.0506034662 0.02% 0.05% 5% Amazon AMZN NA 11 NA 0.9% 0.1040014594 NA NA 0.21% 22% Caterpillar - dividend aristocrat CAT 3.1% 11 5 0.9% 0.09368221796 0.04258282635 0.03% 0.06% 7% Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.5% 8 4 0.8% 0.0674102513 0.03370512565 0.01% -0.13% -15% EPR Properties EPR 6.2% 7 3 0.8% 0.05801640669 0.02486417429 0.05% 0.00% -1% Lowe's - dividend aristocrat & king LOW 1.8% 11 5 0.6% 0.06986322555 0.03175601161 0.01% -0.06% -10% Texas Roadhouse TXRH 1.9% 9 5 0.6% 0.05420449507 0.03011360837 0.01% -0.03% -6% Polaris-Super SWAN dividend champion in 2020 PII 2.6% 11 5 0.4% 0.03903390779 0.01774268536 0.01% 0.08% 24% Johnson & Johnson - dividend aristocrat & king, AAA rated credit rating JNJ 2.5% 11 5 0.3% 0.0334539585 0.01520634477 0.01% -0.03% -9% Philip Morris International PM 5.6% 10 4 0.3% 0.02544936628 0.01017974651 0.01% 0.03% 12% Average 5.1% 9.2 4.3 100.0% 9.0 4.1 5.7% 19% 12%

Fundamental Portfolio Stats

weighted quality score: 9.0/11 blue chip

weighted dividend safety score: 4.1/5 above-average

weighted yield: 5.7%

average discount to fair value: 12% undervalued

weighted discount to fair value: 19% (24% upside to fair value)

weighted forward PE: 12.2 vs 18.6 S&P 500

weighted price/cash flow: 9.5 = 8.9% risk premium = 2.4X market historical avearage

long-term expected EPS/cash flow/dividend growth: 7.5% CAGR (Morningstar estimate)

(Morningstar estimate) total return potential ignoring valuation: 13.2% CAGR vs 9.2% CAGR S&P 500 historical

(Source: Morningstar)

My focus on quality and safe yield means that I tend to focus on large-cap value, which is my benchmark. US and Canadian companies are known for their love of stable and rising dividends in all economic/industry/market conditions.

(Source: Morningstar)

I am now highly diversified with no sector coming close to my 25% risk limit.

These are the risk management rules I use for my retirement portfolio and all Dividend King portfolios.

The idea is to leave enough room under each risk cap to be able to opportunistically buy when the market overreacts to short-term news that doesn't break the long-term thesis.

That's why all my buys are small, allowing me sufficient dry powder to buy for weeks or months at the best valuations in a decade (or ever).

Across all my buckets, including the bear market one, I have $233,000 in dry powder, not counting the $120,000 in annual savings I add each year.

Effectively, I have unlimited buying power under my risk limits.

For example, in order to max out on my SPG risk limit, I would have to buy it 100 more times, at 0.1% yield increments. Simon will never likely yield 16% with its thesis intact, but if it did, I could safely buy it all the way down, resulting in

yield on cost: 10.9%

average P/FFO: 7.5 (vs 15 to 17.5 historical norm)

$100 cost basis = 44% discount to 2020 fair value

Simon isn't likely to fall that low, so I will probably never max out my risk cap on that company.

But the point of risk caps and capital allocation strategy is to make sure you can take advantage of the countless "fat pitches" the market provides.

For example, if a dividend aristocrat is undervalued, its thesis intact, and it falls 10+% in a single day I'll buy it, and set follow on limits at 0.1% yielding increments. Why?

Dividend Aristocrat 12-Month Forward Total Returns Following 10+% Single Day Declines

Ticker Worst 1-Day Decline Since 2010 Date Of Decline 12-Month Forward Return CAH -21.4% 5/3/2018 -1.9% ABBV -16.3% 6/25/19 NA SWK -15.5% 1/22/19 48.0% SPGI -13.8% 2/4/13 85.4% PNR -13.5% 4/9/19 NA MMM -12.9% 4/25/19 NA VFC -12.9% 10/23/15 -12.2% WBA -12.8% 4/2/19 NA BEN -12.5% 9/22/11 33.4% TGT -12.2% 2/28/17 33.6% GWW -11.9% 10/16/18 12.1% SHW -10.9% 10/25/16 60.3% MDT -10.8% 8/24/10 12.4% MKC -10.5% 1/24/19 40.9% AFL -10.2% 8/10/11 32.8% WMT -10.2% 2/20/18 8.7% LOW -10.1% 5/21/12 69.1% PPG -10.1% 10/9/18 18.3% JNJ -10.0% 12/14/18 9.3% Average 30.0% Median 32.8%

(Source: Ploutos, Ycharts)

Because the market can overreact with even the bluest of blue chips, creating the opportunity to earn 30+% returns over the next year.

But notice how I said I'll only opportunistically buy undervalued aristocrats.

Today 23/57 aristocrats are trading at fair value or better. 34 are overvalued, some extremely so.

The Most Overvalued Dividend Aristocrats

(Source: Master List)

Here are the five aristocrats that are trading at my potential sell/trim price of 33% or more overvalued for 2020's consensus results.

S&P Global (SPGI) is a great company.

46-year dividend growth streak (aristocrat & future king)

11/11 Super SWAN quality

5/5 dividend safety

14% CAGR 5-year dividend growth rate

10.0% CAGR long-term analyst consensus growth forecast

9% to 11% CAGR realistic growth potential

353% return on capital = top 9% of the industry (one of the best capital market companies in the world)

ROC rising 44% CAGR over the last five years = wide moat getting wider

BUT SPGI growing about 10% over time is worth 19 to 21 times earnings. That's not my opinion, that the market correctly "weighting the substance of the company" as Ben Graham would put it.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 grew 10% CAGR over the last 12 years and it's average PE was 19.3. No prudent investor can look at this chart and conclude anything other than this stock is in a dangerous bubble.

If SPGI falls 10% or more in a day, that bubble could be just starting to pop.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Just once in history has SPGI traded at a similar valuation...the tech bubble.

Want an example of valuation risk? From 2000 to 2010 S&P grew EPS 9.3% CAGR and dividends 7.4% CAGR. Investors who paid today's same valuation in 2000 ended up earnings 1.2% CAGR total returns, which include dividends, over the next decade.

I can't tell you when SPGI will begin its bear market. I can only tell you that a nasty one is coming, likely sooner rather than later.

S&P Global Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SPGI

Momentum chasers might love SPGI today, but they forget that all stocks are risk assets and eventually mean revert to fair value.

Dividend Profile

Total Portfolio Income Average Monthly Income Average Daily Income Net Yield On Invested Capital $22,684 $1,890 $62.15 6.8%

dividend accrual rate: $1 every 23 minutes of the year

5-year organic dividend growth rate: 10.6% CAGR

long-term dividend growth forecast (Morningstar): 7.5% CAGR vs 6.4% S&P 500 since 2000

I'm now getting almost $62 per day from my 36 dividend stocks, which is sufficient to live frugally if you don't have a family.

Since one day I'd like a family of five, I'm going to need a much larger dividend stream to achieve my goal of being able to live entirely off 40% of gross dividends (50% of post-tax dividends).

Inflation-Adjusted Portfolio Dividend Forecast

Years From Now Annual Dividends Daily Dividends Hourly Dividends 5 $29,368 $80.5 $3.35 10 $38,020 $104.2 $4.34 15 $49,221 $134.9 $5.62 20 $63,723 $174.6 $7.27 25 $82,497 $226.0 $9.42 30 $106,802 $292.6 $12.19 35 $138,268 $378.8 $15.78 40 $179,004 $490.4 $20.43 45 $231,742 $634.9 $26.45 50 $300,018 $822.0 $34.25 55 $388,409 $1,064.1 $44.34 60 $502,841 $1,377.6 $57.40 65 $650,988 $1,783.5 $74.31 70 $842,781 $2,309.0 $96.21 75 $1,091,080 $2,989.3 $124.55 80 $1,412,532 $3,870.0 $161.25 85 $1,828,690 $5,010.1 $208.75 90 $2,367,457 $6,486.2 $270.26 95 $3,064,954 $8,397.1 $349.88 100 $3,967,946 $10,871.1 $452.96

(Source: Morningstar)

This is the inflation-adjusted dividend forecast for my portfolio, which assumes zero additional investments or reinvesting of dividends. Given enough time, my portfolio's income stream becomes impressively large.

For context when I started out working for The Motley Fool I made $12,000 per year. Within 100 years my estate could be receiving almost that in dividends every single day.

Bottom Line: Where Some See Volatility Smart Investors See Opportunity

I'm not a market timer. I'm a businessperson focused on achieving my long-term goal, which is being able to retire on 50% of post-tax-dividends alone.

I don't think in terms of days, weeks, months, quarters or years. I think in terms of decades and always seek to put my savings to work in reasonable and prudent ways with high margins of safety so I get a superior risk premium.

Bristol-Myers, Broadcom, Meredith Corp, Polaris Industries, Simon Property Group, and MPLX are just the latest opportunistic buys I've made in my never-ending campaign to ferret out the best income growth opportunities that fit my needs.

Now armed with the Master List, which is constantly being improved, I can screen a universe of 380 dividend growth stocks for

yield

sector

quality

dividend safety

discount to fair value

long-term return potential

dividend growth streak

the historical dividend growth rate

long-term analyst growth consensus

forward PE

PEG ratio

realistic growth potential range

return on capital (absolute or industry percentile)

Soon I'll add S&P credit rating and long-term beta (volatility relative to S&P 500) as well.

I don't need technical analysis or analyst 12-month price targets to tell me whether a company is worth buying.

All I need is the fundamental facts that can be tracked in a systematic and objective fashion. And as for buying out of favor companies? Well, I'm not a contrarian for the sake of it.

(Source: imgflip)

I'm just a shrewd business person who understands that stock prices only represent intrinsic value over the long-term. In the short-term price and value can become hilariously/profitably disconnected.

I've dedicated my life to not just achieving financial independence for myself, but in teaching others how to also reach their financial dreams.

I'd like to thank my 65,000 followers for their trust and support in my never-ending journey of steadily improving my analysis/investing skills.

Hopefully, the coming years and decades will be extremely profitable for all of us.

