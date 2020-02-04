Assessing If Magna International Can Keep On Growing Its Dividend Meaningfully

Magna International (MGA), based out of Aurora, Canada, is a manufacturer of systems and components in the auto industry. The company announces its fourth-quarter numbers at the end of this month. Although not a very cheap stock in terms of its dollar number ($50+ a share), we were initially attracted to this stock because of its attractive valuation.

At present, Magna trades with an earnings multiple of 9.1, a book multiple of 1.5, a sales multiple of 0.4 and a cash-flow multiple of 2.9. Although these numbers are precisely the type of numbers, we look for in our value plays, we also must remember the industry which Magna trades in.

In fact, Magna's five-year averages are not that much off the stock's valuation at present. However, we write a lot about putting the odds in our favour as much as possible. Some way in which we do this is by

Buying stocks trading close to or below their intrinsic values Buying stocks which are liquid so we can sell derivatives around these core holdings Buying Stocks where we keep our position size small. Buying stocks which pay a dividend.

Position size is essential in an income-based portfolio. For example, 100 shares of Magna International would cost $5000+. We state 100 shares because this is what's needed to trade covered calls or other option related trades on a long stock position. Depending on the size of the investor's portfolio, a $5000 investment may prove to be too large in terms of risk. In other portfolios, there may not be a problem but we are always conscious of position size to make sure that we don’t get hurt by any one single position.

Magna International's dividend currently comes in at 2.88%. The state of the dividend many times offers key insights into the present state of the company's fundamentals. Therefore, from this perspective, let's delve into Magna's dividend to see how the key metrics of same have been trending up to this point.

Magna as mentioned pays a $1.46 dividend which equates to a 2.88% dividend yield. The present yield is under Magna's 5-year average yield of 2.4%. Many long-term investors use the yield as a barometer on whether the stock is cheap or not. So far, so good.

In terms of growth, Magna has increased its dividend consecutively every year over the past 11 years. Although growth has been fantastic over the past decade, it has been slowing. For example, the 10-year growth rate of 41% on average per year has slowed to a 3-year growth rate of 5.3% on average per year. Growth then reaccelerated over the past 12 months with the dividend growth rate surpassing 10.5% over this time period.

Growth is important on two fronts.

It fosters confidence in future earnings growth It protects against inflation.

To see if Magna can continue to grow the dividend by double-digit percentages, we go to the cash-flow statement. Here we see that Magna's cash flows are covering the company’s extensive buybacks as well as the dividend and capital expenditure. In fact, if we divide Magna's dividend of $444 million (trailing average) into present free cash flow of $2.28 billion, we get a pay-out ratio of 19.4%. Suffice it to say, there is not any near-term risk to the dividend at this moment in time.

In saying this, Magna's debt-to-equity ratio has been increasing slightly and this trend can be clearly seen in its interest coverage ratio which came in at just over 21 in the third quarter. This really is the crux of the issue. Operating income is still on a par with levels we witnessed back between 2014 and 2016. Yes, we are expected to see solid bottom-line growth this year but the projected 11% gain will only bring us back up to 2018 levels. In fact, when we include the buybacks, there is a strong possibility that net income this coming year will also be less than 2018.

Therefore, to sum up, although Magna's cash flow and financials remain strong which can easily support the dividend for the foreseeable future, growth is the issue here. Top-line growth remains under pressure. We need more growth to ensure more of that EBIT can drop to the bottom line to support sustained dividend growth. Let's see what Q4 brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.