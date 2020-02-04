What Worked In CEFs Last Year

Within the current strategy holdings, we like the CIK, TYG and BGT funds.

Results suggest that diversification makes sense in allocation signals as well as sectors and asset classes.

Strategy signals remained strong on average, suggesting that the CEF space will continue to offer up opportunities to careful investors.

We review the performance of our systematic CEF strategies over the past year.

This article was originally published on January 4th.

The closed-end fund market is commonly viewed as relatively inefficient. These inefficiencies include a strong relationship between current yield and discount, as well as big price jumps after distribution cuts. This kind of behavior lends the CEF market particularly well to a systematic investment approach, in our view.

To take advantage of these properties of the CEF market, we have developed a number of systematic investment strategies that we update regularly on the service. Each of the strategies is focused on a different property or inefficiency of the CEF market which it tries to monetize by selecting a top decile of funds on a monthly basis.

Our main takeaways of strategy performance over the past year are that first, the investment strategies remained strong, suggesting that the CEF market continues to offer up opportunities to diligent investors. Secondly, diversification worked across strategies. And thirdly, relative and longer-term measures of value are key to avoiding value traps.

Within the current strategy recommendations, we like the following funds:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)

The Strategy Taxonomy

Our suite comprises the following strategies:

Momentum-1M Lag - Funds with the best 12-month price performance, excluding the previous month

Value-Yld PCHGMA - Funds with the biggest percentage yield increase from the 3-year moving average

Carry-Risk Adj. - Funds with the highest yield divided by price volatility

Yield-Discount - Funds with the highest yield less discount

DSSP - Funds with the lowest discount sector spread percentile - a measure of the fund's discount deviation from the sector average

DISC %LE-5Y - Funds with the lowest discount percentile over the last 5 years

Factor Combo - Funds with top scores in the above strategies

Equal-Weight - An equal-weight fund benchmark, used as a CEF market benchmark

Each strategy is rebalanced on a monthly basis and selects the top decile of income CEFs.

Big Picture

Over the longer term, most of the systematic strategies have outperformed the equal-weight fund benchmark on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

Historical performance varies across strategies. The two discount valuation strategies, as well as the combined factor strategy, have performed the best on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

2019 In Review

As a review of last year's performance, three of seven strategies handily outperformed the benchmark, while the remaining four broadly matched it.

In the sections below, we discuss our main takeaways from the results of the past year.

Takeaway #1: Strategy Signals Have Persisted

All of the systematic strategies discussed here were developed in the past year, and although we relied on clear and intuitive economic and behavioral dynamics in their construction, our fear was always that the strategy signals would prove fleeting. This kind of mean reversion is not uncommon for quantitative-focused or algorithmic strategies, which backtest well but disappoint in a real-life environment. The fact that the strategies have continued to perform well on average suggests that the features of the CEF market on which the signals rely have stayed in place.

What is particularly interesting is that the strategies have continued to outperform well in 2019 - a risk-on environment which proved starkly different to that of 2018. This suggests that the strategies are not just suited to a single type of market environment but can outperform across different regimes.

Part of the reason why the strategies have continued to perform, in our view, is that the CEF market has not gotten any more efficient. This is gratifying, as it means that alpha opportunities in the CEF space are still available for investors willing to do their homework.

Takeaway #2: Value, Not Value Traps

Although we think opportunities continue to persist in the CEF market, it does not mean that finding those opportunities is a trivial matter. Our view remains that investors need to be able to separate value from value traps in the market in order to be able to meet their investment goals. This means that lazy selection criteria, such as allocating to funds with the widest discounts, are likely to disappoint.

Our best-performing valuation metrics continue to be either relative metrics, such as discount sector spread percentile, or longer-term and more statistically sound metrics, such as 5-year discount percentile that captures a longer trading history and avoids the problems of z-score which can be easily skewed by a very small number of observations.

Takeaway #3: Diversification Also Works in Strategies

Although all of the strategies have historically outperformed the benchmark, any one year even the best-performing strategies can underperform. Because it is hard to be certain what the market will bring, our Factor Combo strategy combines all the other strategies into a single portfolio. What is interesting is that only this strategy has outperformed the benchmark over each of the last five years. We think this consistency is due to the averaging of the different signals, which helps this strategy deliver good absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

Some Current Ideas

Our broader fund rating approach that underlies our service is in large part based on the valuation metrics that drive our systematic strategies. So, it is gratifying to see that the metrics that drive our ratings can actually deliver outperformance in the real world rather than just look good on paper.

We highlight three funds below that have high ratings and that are also included in the some of the current strategy portfolios:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) - A high-yield fund with a relatively low fee, particularly after adjusting for current discount, attractive discount sector spread, good NAV volatility and stability, as well as sector-beating alpha and historical drawdown.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) - A loan fund with attractive absolute and relative discount valuation, terrific historical alpha generation and a modest post-discount fee.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) - A C-Corp MLP fund with attractive valuation, relative historical drawdown and a high yield-to-risk ratio.

We think a combination of fundamental and quantitative metrics should stand these funds in good stead within their sectors.

