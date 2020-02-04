TransAlta Renewables: 5.7% Yield On Lowest Leveraged Utility

We think the stock is much closer to fair value and are downgrading it to a hold.

The dividend coverage and low leverage makes this an interesting play for someone wanting to bypass the biggest issue with the Utilities sector today.

When we last covered TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), we were unabashedly bullish. Specifically we said that,

TRSWF is one of the best ways to play the clean energy boom while getting a hefty dividend. The company did squander some appreciation potential by doing an equity raise in 2018 at $12.65 for $150 million instead of increasing leverage. But it still has opportunities today to take on debt at a sub 4% rate and invest in projects that return 8-12% to further leverage its returns. We see a 20% upside in the next 12 months with multiple expansion being the key driver. Alongside a 6.9% yield, that would make for some amazing returns.

The stock has done well since then, providing good total returns that have outpaced the S&P 500. Those returns have also exceeded the returns of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU).

At the time of our writing, we expected about 27% and the bulk of the capital appreciation is already within the price. Hence we decided to take a fresh look to see if holding this one still makes sense.

A Quick Overview

TRSWF has a diversified portfolio of clean energy generating power plants in Canada, Australia and the US. The total generating capacity is over 2,500 Megawatts with additional investments in gas pipelines in Australia.

Source: Transalta Renewables Jan 2020 presentation

While renewables account for more than 57% of its generating capacity, it still has 43% cash flow tied to Natural Gas. So in that sense, TRSWF is definitely not a pure play on renewables. TRSWF is increasing investments in renewables though and over time we expect Natural Gas revenues as a percentage of total to fall. TRSWF assets have long contracts with significant amounts in places where there is active de-emphasizing of coal utilization, such as Alberta. It has a weighted contract life of 11 years.

Source: Transalta Renewables presentation

Overall, for purposes of long-term utilization, we see TRSWF's assets getting more valuable over time as countries emphasize getting energy from renewables resources.

Current financials

TRSWF had a flat year overall.

Source: Transalta Renewables Q3-2019 financials

Renewable energy production increased slightly and so did revenues and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). The amounts per share though did not increase as the dilutive secondary offering neutralize the slight bump up. TRSWF decided to do the secondary even while its share price was low, and hence the renewable projects added, were not overly accretive. Based on last known guidance for the year ended December 2019, TRSWF would have about $270-$300 million in Cash Available for Distribution or CAFD.

Source: Transalta Renewables presentation

This would be about in line with 2018 and 2019 numbers. At the midpoint, this would translate into $1.07 of CAFD per share. The current share price is thus at a 15.7X multiple. While not expensive, it is no longer at a "table-pounding" buy that we saw it as in December 2018.

Dividend Coverage

TRSWF was able to reward its shareholders with some big hikes early on after its IPO.

Source: Transalta Renewables presentation

The dividends have stayed flat though since 2017. For the year ahead, a token hike to 96 cents annually would not surprise us, but until growth materializes, we see this as more of a steady dividend play.

While there may not be more significant hikes, TRSWF does show decent dividend coverage. The CAFD covered the dividends comfortably during the year and will do so again at an annual level when TRSWF releases its 2019 results.

Source: Transalta Renewables Q3-2019 financials

From a dividend coverage perspective, the adjusted funds from operations or AFFO may be a slightly more useful number. The key difference between the AFFO and CAFD is that the former disregards principal balance repayments. Considering how unleveraged TRSWF is, we would argue that the AFFO is a better measure of dividend coverage. The AFFO payout ratio will come in close to 80% for the year and that looks very comfortable given the long contract lengths that TRSWF currently has in place. TRSWF currently enjoys the best dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Key Reason To Like This Play

TRSWF has definitely broken the mould when it comes to Utilities. High yields often come with high leverage, and utility sector is notorious for tacking on debt. TRSWF on the other hand has maintained relatively low leverage compared to its many utility counterparts and debt to EBITDA floats close to 2.2X.

Source: Transalta Renewables Q3-2019 financials

EBITDA was more than 10X interest expense and AFFO exceeded interest expense by more than 8 fold. These are exceptionally healthy numbers and most utility companies in the US are currently at more than 5X debt to EBITDA with interest coverage closer to 3X versus the 10X shown for TRSWF.

Moving To A Hold

TRSWF continues to be one of those steady dividend payers that investors love in a portfolio. The stock at 14.2X AFFO and 15.7X CAFD is certainly not expensive and investors who got in early might want to just continue enjoying the dividends. At the same time, the valuation is now fair and we think a large secondary will come soon after the annual results. That could again put pressure on the price and we think upside here is very limited in the medium term. We are downgrading this to a hold and will look for more attractive opportunities elsewhere.

Conclusion

TRSWF is one of the best ways to play the clean energy boom and its low leverage is certainly a breath a fresh air in a world where leverage has been dialed up. Growth has been noticeably absent but 2021 will likely change that for the better. This is one we struggled with for some time but ultimately decided that we could no longer have it as a "buy" at this price point. Investors looking for a first entry should be on the lookout for a secondary offering that might give them a better price. We also think that utilities on the whole are getting incredibly expensive, and this is one area where we would exercise tremendous caution.

Crescat Capital has done a great job bringing up some of the issues with this sector and above they highlight just how expensive this sector has gotten today. Investors should tread lightly.

