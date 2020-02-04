Exxon Mobil: Short-Term Pain, But Long-Term Opportunity

As one of the largest players in the oil and gas industry, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a solid barometer of what goes on across three different segments of the industry: upstream, downstream, and chemical. In its latest financial filings, covering the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the company reported some mixed results. On the good side, its Upstream segment fared well, but its other key operations suffered materially. In all, the performance reported by the energy giant was not awe-inspiring. If anything, it was the opposite. However, even taking this into consideration, investors would be wise to focus on the long-term picture here, not on the short-term pain. With production rising and volatility in the energy space the name of the game, the best option might be to ride out the waves and wait for the enterprise to come full circle again, as it almost inevitably will.

Breaking down the quarter

The best way to think of Exxon, I have come to realize over the years, is not as one individual company. Instead, you should think of it as three: an upstream business, a downstream business, and a chemical business all rolled into one. In any given quarter, the performance of these firms can fluctuate wildly, but the reason to buy into a firm like Exxon is to benefit from its scale and diversity. During the latest fiscal quarter, its Upstream segment reported a massive profit of $6.14 billion. This is nearly twice the $3.31 billion the company generated just one quarter earlier.

There were several contributors to this year-over-year expansion, including higher oil and gas output, but a big driver to the success of the Upstream segment was the sale of the company’s assets in Norway. Management completed the $4.5 billion sale to Var Energi AS, plus it engaged in other asset sales during the quarter. Net proceeds from the Norway sale were only $2.9 billion, but the company is still owed $0.3 billion, plus it’s entitled to a $0.6 billion refund for tax payments made on the property.

While asset sales and the gains on those were instrumental to Upstream’s success, Downstream and Chemical were not so lucky. Year over year, Downstream’s profits tanked 66.8%, falling from $2.70 billion down to just $898 million. $1.62 billion worth of the decline was chalked up, according to management, to margin compression caused by seasonally-lower demand and rising supply created by lower industry maintenance. It's also worth mentioning that two of the three segments reported sequential declines as well, as illustrated in the image above.

As bad as Downstream’s results were, at least it still generated a profit. The same cannot be said of the company’s Chemical segment. During the fourth quarter, the Chemical business generated a loss of $355 million. This represents a sizable decline compared to the $737 million profit it saw in its 2018 fiscal year. The segment was slammed largely by a $670 million decrease in margin. It, in turn, was chalked up to supply length changes caused by recent industry capacity additions, as well as by higher feed costs.

For the full year, there were some major hits to two of Exxon’s major segments: Downstream and Chemical. Downstream saw profits drop $3.69 billion year-over-year in 2019, due largely to narrower North American differentials, lower refining margins, higher scheduled maintenance costs, and prior-year divestment impacts. Chemical’s drop year over year in 2019 came out to $2.76 billion caused by weaker margins as well. Higher costs associated with management’s efforts to boost supply growth also negatively affected the enterprise.

While the results for Exxon were disappointing across the board when stacked up to the same time of 2018, there were some positive developments to consider. One of these has to do with the company’s oil, NGL, butane, and synthetic oil output. According to management, this figure was actually up in the US, Canada/Other Americas, and Asia. The US was particularly impressive, with production at 0.654 million barrels per day. This was up only modestly (1.7%) on a sequential basis. However, year over year, the picture was better. Production in the US for the year averaged 0.665 million barrels per day, 14.1% above 2018’s 0.583 million barrels per day production. This seems to conform with management’s increased commitment to the Permian Basin. Natural gas production in the US, as well as in Canada/Other Americas also managed to rise (up 5.1% in the former and 16.2% in the latter), but it was down in all other major regions.

Consider the bright spots

The great thing about a company like Exxon is that its size and operational history make it a safe place to store money compared to small E&P firms or other players in the oil and gas industry that aren’t as large. Size breeds economies of scale, but it also creates a sense of investor confidence that other players can’t easily achieve in a commoditized space. At the end of the day, this often, though not always, ends up resulting in an enterprise with robust earnings and cash flow potential even in some of the worst of times.

To see this, we really need only look at the company’s operating cash flows. During all of 2019, operating cash flows came in at $29.72 billion. Yes, this is lower than the $36.01 billion the company generated a year earlier, but volatility is to be expected in the energy space. What matters is over the long run. In the past six years ending in 2019, operating cash flows averaged $32.22 billion per year. The highest year was back in 2014 when the business brought in cash flows of $45.12 billion, while the lowest year was in 2016 with $22.08 billion. Excluding these two outliers, the first because it was the year the world began to slide into the energy downturn, and the second because it was the year when the downturn was worst, cash flows still come out to an average of $31.54 billion per annum.

Investors would be wise to point out that while Exxon has large cash flows, it also has high capex requirements and that these, so far, have not resulted in any substantive improvements. In 2019, for instance, capex totaled $26.8 billion, leaving only $2.9 billion in free cash flows. Management would argue that free cash flow was actually $6.6 billion, but that’s because they add proceeds from asset sales back to the equation. In truth, Exxon’s monumental size has left it somewhat bloated. For years, management has been trying to improve this situation by selling off assets. In the six years ending in 2019, for instance, the company received proceeds worth $21.02 billion, or $3.50 billion per year, on average, associated with asset sales. Through 2020, the company hopes to enter into divestitures worth another $10.2 billion as it refocuses its efforts on the Permian Basin and other key assets. With the company nearly where it wants to be from a positioning standpoint, future free cash flow should be more visible and, with Permian production slated to rise, all else considered, cash flows should gradually grow as well.

Takeaway

Recently, Exxon hit a fresh 52-week low. There are a lot of contributors to this, some of which warrant a hit to the company, and others of which don’t. On the whole, the enterprise is a large, viable, stable business that’s prone to frequent market volatility. With net debt of $43.8 billion, the company’s balance sheet isn’t light on debt, but it’s really not a great deal to have on hand when operating cash flow is $29.72 billion. In all, this suggests the company has strong staying power, and when combined with shares near a 52-week low and the fact that the pendulum will eventually sway back in favor of stronger cash flows, this makes Exxon look like an excellent long-term prospect for investors wanting to jump in now.

