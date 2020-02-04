ServiceNow: Slows Amidst Competition, Avoid This Stock

Renewal rates of 97% are the lowest they have been over the past five quarters.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) delivered a strong beat in its Q4 2019 results. The stock rallied significantly, but upon analysis, investors should become more cautious than ever.

With an overvalued stock, razor-thin profit margins, mounting competition, and a slowing growth rate, investors would do well to sidestep this investment now. Here's why:

Fact: Revenues are Slowing Down

The graph above highlights the fact that revenue growth rates are slowing. The company finds itself at a crossroads, proclaiming ambitions to reach a $10 billion sales target in the future, while at the same time, its 3-year 35% CAGR investors had become accustomed to are not likely to be revisited.

On deeper analysis, besides the graph pointing to a steady and consistent decline in its top line growth rate, what is arguably more unexpected as well as less frequently discussed is that Q1 2020 is pointing to GAAP revenues to be up 32%, while full-year 2020 is pointing to be up just 30%.

Without any need for mathematical acrobatics, it's clear that as ServiceNow gets further into 2020, its top line must be consistently expected to report sub-30% growth rates. What about in 2021, how it is likely to measure up then?

Competition is Rapidly Increasing

Next, let's appraise the facts:

You can see that ServiceNow's renewal rates of 97% have dipped both sequentially and compared with the same period a year ago. You may contend that it's not a significant factor. However, allow me to disagree - this is, in fact, crucial.

The whole premise of the stock's valuation is contingent on customers being "locked in" and not leaving the platform once they are on it. However, the facts evidently don't line up with that narrative. Customers are leaving, and for a SaaS company, these figures raise a yellow flag.

A couple of noteworthy insights. Not only is the IT Operations Management (ITOM) becoming increasingly fragmented, but Atlassian (TEAM) is no longer the pushover it was once deemed to be:

(Source: Blended Perspectives)

Separately, according to Blended Perspectives, not only is ServiceNow by far the most overvalued package, but Atlassian sells on average the same functionality for around 7% of the cost of ServiceNow.

Profit Margins Are Slim

Looking ahead, as ServiceNow's revenues slow down, investors will increasingly look further down its income statement - with more and more questions surrounding its eventual profitability, which thus far look uninspiring, at a paltry 1% for income from operations for 2019.

In actuality, ServiceNow's actual costs are reflected in management's stock-based compensation. To consider the company's non-GAAP operating income, with its added-back managerial costs, is akin to arguing that one's salary should not factor in any bills or mortgage payments - this is highly misleading.

In fact, when the company declares that 2019 produced free cash flow margins of 36%, investors would do well to look askance. Why?

Firstly, because ServiceNow's free cash flow does not factor in its deferred compensation ($168 million for 2019) or its stock-based compensation ($662 million for 2019). Secondly, the company is fairly aggressive in its capitalization of intangibles, reaching $73 million for 2019.

You may retort that this is a common industry practice among software companies. Sadly, I disagree. Indeed to put this into perspective I point readers to Microsoft (MSFT), which is one of the best software companies in the world, and its non-existent cost capitalization ethos.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

(Source: Author's calculations)

The most puzzling aspect of the whole story is presented above. We know that ServiceNow's revenues growth rates are unquestionably decelerating. Shareholders may declare that ServiceNow is only getting started, but the facts plainly contradict this assumption.

Hence, why should investors pay 50x trailing cash flows (before capex, cost capitalizations, and stock-based compensation) when it is clear that ServiceNow has no sustainable competitive advantage.

Bottom Line

ServiceNow is a leader delivering enterprise cloud services, thereby aiding enterprises with their digital workflows. Even more, I acquiesce that users unquestionably report a formidable experience making it easier to be productive.

My sole argument is that shareholders are overpaying to participate in ServiceNow stock. Ultimately, shareholders would do well to take profits and sidestep this investment.

