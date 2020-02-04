Beazer Homes: Buying The Dip

The stock seems oversold given the numbers and comparative price to sales valuation to other home builders.

It was a tough week for investors as fears that the coronavirus in China could spread grew. Losses accelerated late in the week with the Dow losing just over 600 points in trading Friday to close a challenging week.

Amid this carnage, Beazer Homes (BZH) reported its latest quarterly results that appeared solid on a headline view but the stock sold off some 20% on the day of the earnings report. We revisit this small home builder given this week's pullback in depth in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Beazer Homes is a small home-builder that has been public for decades and is headquartered in the Atlanta region. It currently builds and sells homes in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The stock trades for approximately $13.75 a share and sports a market capitalization of just under $500 million.

Quarterly Results:

The company posted solid headline numbers. EPS for the quarter came in at nine cents a share, two pennies a share above the consensus. Revenues rose nearly four percent on a year-over-year basis to just under $420 million, just under $10 million above expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA rose over 9% on a year-over-basis and new home orders increased 28%. Average home selling price barely budged, rising just 1.4%. Guidance for the second quarter was unimpressive and seems to be the main reason for the resulting 20% sell-off in the stock.

In addition, the 'community count' might be under some pressure over the next few quarters.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company's balance sheet is in good shape, with good liquidity and extended maturity of debt.

Only one analyst firm has chimed in since fourth-quarter results were posted. Wedbush downgraded Beazer to a Neutral from Outperform, but only reduced its price target a buck a share to $16 over worries about short-term prospects for gross margins.

Verdict:

The stock could be 'dead money' for a bit until further quarterly results allay fears. However, I think the stock is likely to see some sort of narrowing of the losses Friday as investors fully digest this quarter. The company has done a good job over the past six quarters (see above) of increasing its Adj. EBITDA while seeing its interest expenses drop. In addition, home building is probably one of the least impacted parts of the economy from the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus in China. There was some insider buying after disappointing quarterly results in May. We will see if something similar happens in the weeks ahead this time around.

By way of valuation, the stock currently trades for roughly 20% of overall annual revenues. In way of comparison, Lennar (LEN) trades at around 90% of sales and PulteGroup (PHM) trades north of one times sales. Conceding these are larger and more efficient home builders, the valuation discrepancy seems overdone. I added some shares of Beazer last week to my core holdings on the decline using buy-write orders. This way I can profit even if the stock does little until the next quarterly report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.