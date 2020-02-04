Marathon Petroleum: Keep An Eye On It

The company announced an increase of the quarterly dividend to $0.58 per share.

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $31.38 billion compared to $32.54 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net Income for the fourth quarter was $443 million.

Investment Thesis

The U.S. refiner and marketer Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) has increased in size significantly since 2011. As a reminder, Marathon Petroleum was spun off from Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) in 2011.

Marathon Petroleum stock has slipped the past 15 months amid strain in the refining industry and anxiety about the debt it incurred from its $23+ billion acquisition of the refiner Andeavor in April 2018.

The refiner has quickly grown to one of the largest U.S. refiners with an extensive network of retail locations and significant logistics subsidiaries, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), and Andeavor Logistics L.P. (NYSE:ANDX), after their recently completed merger. It is also one of the world's largest downstream oil businesses in this "refiners" segment.

The refiners are a complex industry that can be terrifying by its complexity from the "average guy" point of view, but you should not worry. You need to focus on a few elements to understand how it works and let the rest for analysts.

Marathon is the third U.S. company and the last "refiner" that I consider fit for a long-term investment strategy. It is not my favorite, and the stock has regularly underperformed the small group for different reasons that I will explain later here.

For investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA: CRAK).

However, the company is turning attractive now. I regard it as a business entering an in-depth process of remodeling with significant synergies expected as a result. I will talk about the Speedway spinoff and why the sale of this new business could benefit actual shareholders.

The refining and marketing sector is a significant division of the oil industry, and holding at least one of those three U.S. refiners in your long-term portfolio is highly recommended, especially with a dividend yield of 4.26% now, after the recent dividend increase. Marathon's dividend yield is the second-best behind VLO using the stock prices as of 02/02/2019.

However, while it is crucial to consider MPC as a long-term investment, I recommend trading short-term about 30% of your position to profit from the volatility.

The crack spread is the key to profit for refiners

The crack spread is a critical component of the refiners' business model, and it is crucial to know how it is producing a profit through a margin. The margin is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) produced from the raw commodity.

The "spread" approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can expect to receive by cracking crude oil.

Thus, crack spreads are a determining factor in refiners' profitability and a key component of potential growth that we should always analyze.

Marathon Petroleum declared an R&M margin of $ per bbl estimated based on throughput per region. The R&M Margin is up from $ 4Q'18.

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $11.49/per Bbl $17.30/per Bbl $19.44/per Bbl $15.55/per Bbl

Income coming from three segments is indicated below in my chart with the share of operating Income each part generated for Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter of 2019.

Regarding revenues versus Net Income, Marathon Petroleum is an excellent second choice, in my opinion, if we compare it to Valero (NYSE:VLO) or Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in this segment, especially with the changes that are coming.

Gary Heminger, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[T]oday, we announced our most recent step to create shareholder value, and that is our intent to separate Speedway into an independent company. The Board and our management are fully committed to pursuing the path that maximizes shareholder value, and we believe this separation will create two strong industry-leading companies, well positioned for long-term growth and success.

Marathon Petroleum MPC - Financials History: The Raw Numbers: Fourth-Quarter 2019

Marathon Petroleum 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 22.32 22.99 32.33 28.27 33.55 31.04 31.16 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 22.45 23.13 32.54 28.62 33.69 31.20 31.38 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 1,054 737 951 -7 1,106 1,095 443 EBITDA $ Million 2,262 1,930 2,832 1,590 2,921 2,869 1,834 Estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 2.27 1.62 1.35 -0.01 1.66 1.66 0.68 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,386 1,182 2,727 1,623 2,622 2,787 2,409 CapEx in $ Million 711 849 1,263 1,241 1,178 1,404 1,580 Estimated by Fun Trading Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,675 333 1,464 382 1,444 1,383 929 Estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 5.00 4.99 1.69 0.88 1.25 1.53 1.53 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 17.27 18.45 27.52 28.12 28.41 28.84 28.84 Dividend per share in $ 0.46 0.46 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.58 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 464 456 706 673 666 660 653 Operating Income per Segment 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Refining & Marketing 1025 666 923 -334 906 883 912 Speedway/retail 159 161 613 170 493 442 477 Midstream 617 679 889 908 878 919 889 Items not allocated in Segment -90 -103 -233 -75 -235 -220 -237

Note: Free cash flow and EBITDA are estimated because the company did not release its 10Q yet, and data presented by the company in the press release are incomplete. Use them with caution.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Throughput, and outlook.

1 - Revenues and other Income were $31.38 billion in 4Q'19

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $31.38 billion compared to $32.54 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net Income for the fourth quarter was $443 million, a decrease from the company's Net Income of $951 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company indicated adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 per share. The results beat the street expectations.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating income of $912 million , compared to $923 million in the same quarter a year ago. Lower refining margins and throughputs were to blame. The refining margin was $15.55 per barrel a little smaller than $15.70 a year ago. Capacity utilization during the quarter was 94%. Finally, Marathon Petroleum's total refined product sales volumes and throughput were 3,750K Bop/d and 3,069K Bop/d, respectively.

The company reported an operating income of , compared to $923 million in the same quarter a year ago. Lower refining margins and throughputs were to blame. The refining margin was per barrel a little smaller than $15.70 a year ago. Capacity utilization during the quarter was 94%. Finally, Marathon Petroleum's total refined product sales volumes and throughput were and respectively. Retail: Operating Income totaled $477 million , down 22.2% from the same quarter a year ago. Lower fuel margins, partly offset by higher merchandise sales, were to blame here. The company's retail fuel margin fell from $0.3235 per gallon in the fourth quarter last year to $0.2865 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2019. Conversely, same-store merchandise sales were up by 4.7% year over year.

Operating Income totaled , down 22.2% from the same quarter a year ago. Lower fuel margins, partly offset by higher merchandise sales, were to blame here. The company's retail fuel margin fell from $0.3235 per gallon in the fourth quarter last year to $0.2865 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2019. Conversely, same-store merchandise sales were up by 4.7% year over year. Midstream: It is Marathon Petroleum's general partner and majority limited partner MPLX. Segment profitability was $889 million, the same results as the fourth quarter of 2018. Good results due to strong overall growth across MPLX's businesses.

Guidance for the First Quarter 2020:

2 - Free Cash Flow is estimated at $928 billion in 4Q'19

Free cash flow yearly came at $4.673 billion and $928 million for 4Q'19. Dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.515 billion.

In addition to the dividend, the company bought back shares for $2 billion in 2019.

We returned $409 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter, bringing the total to $3.3 billion of capital return to shareholders in 2019, including approximately $2 billion in share repurchases.

The dividend and share buyback program are covered by generic free cash flow, which is reassuring.

3 - The Total debt of MPC consolidated is $28.84 billion (Consolidated)

The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis. The company has over $8 billion in liquidity and said in the last press release:

As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had $1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents (excluding MPLX's cash and cash equivalents of $15 million), $5 billion available under a five-year bank revolving credit facility, $1 billion available under a 364-day bank revolving credit facility, and $750 million available under its trade receivables securitization facility.

However, as shown below, the debt is $9.125 billion on a standalone basis.

4 - The company is mulling a sale of its Speedway for about $15 billion to $18 billion, including debt.

On January 31, 2019, we learn that Marathon Petroleum reported that the independent oil refiner is pondering selling its Speedway gas-station division instead of spinning off Speedway.

Potential buyers have expressed interest in Speedway and its 4,000 stores, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The unit could be valued at $15 billion to $18 billion, including debt, Marathon has estimated.

During the third quarter of 2019, Marathon Petroleum announced the spinoff of its retail fuel-station business, which is mainly Speedway Brand, into an independent, publicly-traded company, and the launch of a review of its midstream assets MPLX LP. From the Q3 presentation:

Also, the company announced that Gary Heminger, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will retire this year and is even stepping down from Marathon Petroleum's affiliate MPLX LP. The Executive Vice Chairman Gregory Goff, who was considered as a possible successor to Gary Heminger, is also retiring, and it was a surprise.

This drastic move was made under pressure after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. stated publicly that a radical rebalancing of the company was needed.

I believe the sale of Speedway will significantly benefit the company's bottom line with a much better position in terms of cash and debt. This sale could reduce the total debt to about $12 billion from $28 billion now.

5 - Technical Analysis (short term)

MPC is forming a descending channel pattern with line support at $53.2 and line resistance at $58. A descending channel is quite bearish with a succession of lower lows; however, after reaching a low recently, it is possible that MPC is now reversing the trend and is restarting a rising channel pattern (see chart above) which is more bullish.

I think it is a good idea to accumulate between $53 and $54 and eventually lower if you have to. The next lower support assuming bearish cash is $45.

The issue is that we are experiencing a Black Swan Event with the coronavirus, and it is difficult to be assertive. Such an event is unpredictable, and if it gets worse, the stock could drop further.

However, I believe that this "virus story" has been overblown by the media again, which favors sensational over factual.

The typical flu virus or influenza is affecting millions (and killing many). It has spread all over the world; still, it is treated by the press as a non-event. It is how the news is covered in this world. To get attention by presenting one-sided truth. The side that makes the business happy.

So far, there have been an estimated 19 million cases of flu, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths in the U.S. this influenza season – including 68 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

