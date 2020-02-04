Tele 2: 105% Dividend Increase In FY19

Going into 2020, the company proposes a low triple-digit dividend bump, including an extraordinary dividend payout (even though last few years already included one).

Underlying sales and EBITDA were more or less exactly in line with expectations. Synergies from the ComHem merger are starting to materialize, and the company is showing resilience.

Tele2 Reported FY19 results - while results were in line with expectations, the dividend proposal blew everyone away.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as TLTZF and TLTZY . The Tele2 International listing in Stockholm, STO:TEL2-B, offers stronger liquidity).

Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY) is, as many of my readers know, one of my larger telecommunications holdings, together with Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY) and Telenor. (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY). This trinity forms about 7% of my total portfolio. While Telia FY19 and Telenor full-year results came in more or less according to expectations, they also didn't include any sort of surprises when it came to their dividends - small bumps, just as we expected.

Not so for Tele2. The expected dividend bump was 3-5%. What instead came in was a 105% dividend increase for the full-year 2019. This bumps my own YoC for this conservative telecommunications company up to 10.8% for this year.

Let's look at some exciting results.

Tele2 FY19 - Massive Dividend Increase

Well, overall the results perhaps aren't all that exciting. Why not?

FY19 Revenue of 7.3BSEK was essentially flat (-1%)

Service Revenue for FY19 also came in flat, both of these on an organic basis and excluding the merger synergies/additions.

Including additions, the company saw 10% underlying EBITDA growth, driven by ComHem synergies and continued outperformance in the Baltic geographies.

FCF of 4.8BSEK for FY19, almost double the FCF of 2018, driven again by merger synergies.

Results for FY19 in line with overall guidance and savings programs have delivered 800MSEK out of the expected 900MSEK thus far. A new transformation program is launched, expected to generate at least 1BSEK of OpEx savings.

Dividend proposal increasing the ordinary dividend to 5.5 SEK/share (a 25% increase), in addition to an extraordinary 3.5 SEK/share dividend. Expected was a 5-6% increase.

The big news is the completion of ComHem integration, which has fully materialized as of the ending of this year. As a result of this, the company's ambitions regarding this merger have materialized - reiterating that company guidance in Tele2 can most certainly be trusted if going by historical results.

Some results for the company on both an individual and overarching basis.

(Source: Tele2 FY19 Report)

Tele2 going into 2020 continues to be a Sweden-centric (~82% of end-user service revenue) provider. With the integration of ComHem, however, fixed services thanks to ComHem cable have taken a 36% share of the per-service revenue.

(Source: Tele2 FY19 Report)

Metrics and margins on a sequential basis were both in line and satisfactory in the context of guidance and previous results.

Individual results, then.

Sweden experienced some structural changes as segments were merged into a complete "Sweden" Segment. While the incoming transformation program is expected to generate 1BSEK of OpEx reduction over a three-year period, the cost is also expected to be around 1B SEK over the same time period. Very little other relevant news was recorded during the quarter or the year. The story remains, a flat revenue and a 10% increase in EBITDA. Things for Tele2 Sweden are going well, though competition remains strong. Both Consumer and Business segments performed according to expectations.

The Baltics performed well. ASPU in Lithuania increased due to better mix in services, which affected revenue growth and in turn led to a 14% growth in EBITDA. Latvia experienced only an EBITDA growth of 1%, but this was due to the comparative period in 2018 benefitting from positive one-offs. The year was excellent and saw an EBITDA growth of 8%. Estonia saw similar growth in revenues and ASPU which affected a 5% EBITDA growth, but the growth on annual basis was lower due to a very good 2018.

As a whole, however, Baltics came in very strong and contributed beyond expectations.

Germany is a continued house of horrors for Tele2 and saw continued revenue drops. 18% negative for the full year, with a -16% drop in EBITDA compared to FY18. The company simply lacks presence and/or pricing power here, and reviews for the company's services in my home country are horrid. Tele2 should leave Germany behind - as soon as possible. Their services here have failed.

So what's the takeaway here?

Well, this annual report is full of positive surprises. The dividend bump in triple-digits notwithstanding, trends for the Swedish consumer market is stable, and churn isn't all that worrying in any segment. However, the business end of things continues to cause trouble, with no player having real penetration or ability to "take" customers from anyone else. There's continued margin pressure in the business segment, and this is unlikely to cease. The EBITDA growth was, as I see it, very impressive and may be indicative going forward. There's a risk in Tele2 releasing their new service called "Penny," which is a low-cost/low-budget sort of subscription. If other operators feel they need to release similar services, this may further increase the margin pressure telecommunications in the Nordics are experiencing, and that's not something I'd like to see.

Let's see where we are in terms of valuation as of the beginning of this year.

Valuation

Unfortunately, even at 2019 EPS and looking at 2020E EPS, Tele2 shows continued, unacceptable overvaluation in terms of its international peers. At current 2019 EPS of 7.28 SEK/share, is still trading at almost 20X earnings, which even for a defensive telecommunications operator is a bit rich for my blood.

International peer AT&T (T) is arguably as safe (or safer) an investment long term with an almost-equal yield even at today's extraordinary dividend and trades at almost half the P/E of Tele2. There's very little argument to pick the Swedish over the US here.

This becomes even more clear when we start looking at guidance and expectations for the company going forward. Current EPS estimates stand around 0.6-0.7 USD/share for 2020E/2021E. This would indicate that Tele2 is trading at even higher multiples for forward earnings than current multiples. (Source: S&P Global, TIKR.com)

Without the extraordinary dividend, today's yield on Tele2 would be around 3.7%. As far as telecommunications companies go, this is on the low end - most all of them have more. It's not strange to see the yield when we consider Tele2's journey for the past 2 years, however.

(Source: Nordnet)

Simply put, the valuation per share has nearly doubled, and the company has handily beaten overall broader indices. Me, I've been part of that journey. My YoC on the basis of the normal dividend currently stands over 6.32%, which is pretty much the current yield including the extraordinary dividend for this year if you invested now. My current YoC including the extraordinary dividend is 10.35%. Including the capital appreciation of nearly 100%, this is a pretty amazing 3-year development for any holding, but especially a telecommunications company.

However, just because it was a good deal back then, and one I was pounding the table for to friends and family, doesn't mean it's a good deal now. I'd go so far as to say that Tele2 would need to drop 24% from current levels/overvalued, and that's allowing for a generous continuation of the current very high EPS - which isn't at all a guarantee. The 24% drop would indicate a 15X earnings P/E, and a 5-6% yield, which is more "standard" for telecommunications that share Tele2's business model.

So, in the end - Tele2 is more uninvestable than ever. I wouldn't tell anyone to buy here, even though the company just gave long-term shareholders a very-rarely seen windfall of cash.

A perfect example of overvaluation. Move on.

Thesis

I try to focus on finding undervalued opportunities in any market. Examples of companies that can be considered safe, providing ample upside in the form of capital appreciation as well as a healthy, growing dividend. With Tele2, that was certainly the case a few years back. The company was hated on the market, and there were even talks of it being sold.

Then, as I expected, it turned around step by step, and things turned back in the right direction. The ComHem merger enhanced an already ironclad company and made its market position in the Swedish market, as things stand today, near-irreplaceable.

I'll continue to hold my shares until the thesis breaks - which I see as extremely unlikely - or until the overvaluation reaches dotcom-bubble-proportions. Right now, we're seeing overvaluation within the realms of exuberance, but nothing out of the ordinary when put into the context of the Swedish market.

It's a hold for me. A neutral stock. It's not a stock you should buy unless it drops down to 15-16 times earnings, and even then I would put into question their dividend growth prospects when put next to other telecommunications companies.

Stance

Due to continued overvaluation in the 20-25 times earnings range depending on EPS forecast/when you look, Tele2 remains a "Hold" with a neutral outlook.

