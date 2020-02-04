Assessing If Newmont Mining Can Keep The Momentum Going

Because of the powerful run gold has seen over the past while, many gold miners at present are overbought on their long-term technical charts. This should not deter investors from buying these stocks, however, especially for income. Why? Well, because of the performance of non-mining based equities over the past few decades, many investors have taken it for granted the “traditional” sectors such as the consumer staples industry, REITs plus also utilities, to name but a few.

However, we know from history that industries operate in cycles and different asset classes peak and trough at different stages. We believe that the gold mining space could end up being an excellent place for investment dollars going forward. Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental which could possibly affect the trajectory of the share price has already been embedded on the technical chart.

For example, if we look at the long-term chart of Newmont Corporation (NEM), shares printed major multi-year lows in 1984, 2000 and then in 2015. Both of the previous cycles took around 12 years to top. Suffice it to say, if shares started a brand-new multi-year cycle in 2015, we only are in year 5 of this broader multi-year cycle.

One of the core aspects of the technical analysis approach is that history repeats itself. In order to see that Newmont has another 7 years of potential bullish prices ahead of us, though, we'll take a look at how the key financial metrics have been trending. The stability and sustainability of the dividend, for example, is an important area. Let's see how the company's key metrics have been trending up to now.

Newmont pays out an annual dividend of $0.56 per share (paid quarterly), which equates to a yield of 1.24%. The dividend has been increased for 4 years now. Although the yield may not attract that much attention, investors should be focusing more on the growth side. For example, since 2015 (when the annual payout dropped to $0.10 per share), the dividend has increased by more than a factor of 5. Investors should also remember that Newmont paid out $1.40 a share to shareholders in the form of a dividend back in 2012. This payout, based off today's share price, would result in a yield of 3.13%.

There is more. Last April, management paid out a one-off special dividend to the tune of $0.88 per share. Therefore, the stated dividend yield in no way does justice to the money management has been returning to shareholders. Furthermore the payout this year is expected to hit $1 per share. Based off the current share price, this works out to be a yield of 2.2% (not including any other one-off payments)

To see if Newmont can keep up this growth, we go to its cash flow statement. We are not surprised to see that a whopping $850 million (as it included the $0.88 per share payment) was paid out over the past four quarters. However free cash flow ($1.1 billion) was still able to cover the payout, which is significant. We also note from the cash flow statement that the firm has been buying back its own stock as well as paying down debt aggressively. Sustained capex was also to the fore on the back of strong operating cash flow performance ($2.4 billion trailing).

Shareholder equity has more than doubled over the past 12 months, which is really taking pressure off the financials. Newmont's interest coverage ratio, for example, rose past 13 over the past four quarters. This is encouraging given what was returned to shareholders last year.

The company's increasing assets on its balance sheet are expected to return 35% top line growth in 2019 along with 16% top line growth this year. Obviously, these types of numbers will favourably affect the bottom line and cash flows.

To sum up, top line growth, along with the technical chart above, points to the fact the Newmont (and the gold mining industry in general) is in the middle of a multi-year bull market. The company is a large cap (almost $37 billion), and because of its diverse operations, is one of most stable in the industry. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings in term of earnings in a few weeks’ time.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.