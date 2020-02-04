Bechtle: Q4 In Line, Gets Harder To Top Heightened Expectations

Bechtle (OTC: BHTLF) [ETR: BC8] has released its preliminary Q4 financial figures on February 3. The results were as expected, strong and in line with our and market estimates. The company provided only headline figures – revenue and EBT, with the full set of results scheduled for March 19 together with the guidance, as part of its Capital Market Day.

Following the results, the stock reaction was positively moderate at c. +1.5% while subsequently closing at + 2.8% or 3% below its record level of €138.

In the last 12 months, the stock performance was very strong (+91%), mirroring continued double-digit top-line growth and ignoring the group’s mediocre profitability. However, we still struggle to justify those extreme multiples, which average between PE30x and EV/EBITDA 16.5x, which are high for an IT reseller.

Especially considering that double-digit sales growth is not sustainable and coupled with very limited operating leverage (at least in the mid-term), effectively putting a cap on its profitability, we can't reconcile these high valuation levels.

Top-line growth is on par with us and the market

For 3 years straight, Bechtle has managed to beat not only my, but also market expectations and consequently delivered double-digit top-line growth. In line with expectations, 2019 set a new record with sales up 15% organically or 24% including M&A, which in total contributed estimated €630m or 12% to the total sales.

2019 sales figure implies Q4 organic growth of 16% - ahead both on sequential (Q3: +12.3% y/y) and on an annual basis (Q4'18: +15% y/y) with the total growth of 18%. The results compare closely with our expectations: +16.7%/+13.9% (reported/organic), implying segment results being roughly in line with us. As a reminder, we expect System House segment outstripping organic growth dynamics of e-commerce with 16.3% vs. 8.4%, respectively. If this turns out to be the case, it would point to accelerating pressures from softening business conditions. As we highlighted before, the e-commerce segment is usually the first one to be impacted by a deteriorating macro-environment, given its one-off revenue profile.

Going forward, we reckon it will get increasingly difficult to maintain those double-digit sales growth rates as the company fights with those high comparables and clients becoming a bit more cautious. This is the reason, why we see 2020 outlook, which is due on March 19, of only "significant growth," implying <10%.

Chart 1 Strong finish to the year

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

No surprise in profitability - in line

Profitability turned out to be the same as expected, with EBT growing at 22%, including acquisitions, of which contribution accounted for around half of the growth, we reckon. This, in turn, translated into a margin of 4.4% which is on par with the Q4 last year. Bechtle didn't share any information on an adjusted basis, i.e. excluding "PPA," which, according to our estimates, should account for c. 20bps implying annual margin improvement.

In Q4, EBT margin stood at 4.9% and on par with our expectations. This also confirms the assumed segment dynamics, as e-commerce usually has much better margins compared to System Houses, which is more capital-intensive (i.e., people) and subject to product mix (hardware lower margins vs. software sales). As we discussed in our last article ("Bechtle - Strong Finish To The Year Is In Line With Rising Downside Pressure"), Q4 is usually the strongest quarter in terms of profitability, as Bechtle receives the so-called client kick-backs or bonuses, depending on the volume sold and 2019 was largely driven by volume business.

We highlight, Bechtle guides on an EBT margin basis. However, given rather light capital structure (c. 30% debt of total capital), resulting in a low-interest expense, EBT and EBIT earnings are almost the same.

Chart 2 Margin dynamics as expected

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Conclusion

An overall solid set of results, as expected. However, we remain wary whether Bechtle can sustain such high organic growth rates, competing with the undeniably strongest year in recent history. As growth will subside, we question whether the market will still be willing to pay such high multiples (PE30x and EV/EBITDA 16.5x), for a company with high single-digit growth and mediocre margin profile (at least in the mid-term). As Bechtle has a low level of operating leverage, limited margin upside and new products/services such as managed services and cloud would take time to shine through, given their currently small share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.