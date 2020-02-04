Myovant Sciences: A Promising Investment Opportunity In 2020

Today, we will study why Myovant Sciences (MYOV) is a promising pick for 2020.

Company overview

Myovant Sciences is close to transforming from a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company to a commercial organization. The company is focused on evaluating its lead asset, Relugolix in combination therapy for two women’s health conditions with significant unmet demand - uterine fibroids and endometriosis. The company is also studying Relugolix as a monotherapy for advanced prostate cancer patients. Finally, Myovant Sciences is evaluating kisspeptin agonist, MVT-602, for treating female infertility as a part of assisted reproduction.

Why uterine fibroids are a highly underserved market opportunity?

According to Myovant Sciences, “Uterine fibroids, also known as uterine myomas or leiomyomas, are non-cancerous tumors that develop in the muscle of the uterus. Uterine fibroids may cause debilitating symptoms including heavy and prolonged menstrual bleeding, anemia, and pelvic pain.”

According to MedicalNewsToday, while the exact cause of uterine fibroids is not known, it seems to be related to high estrogen levels in the woman’s body during reproductive years. Genetic factors and obesity also seem to play a role in the condition.

Currently, more than 25% of premenopausal women have uterine fibroids, while the global prevalence of this condition is 171 million. The U.S. prevalence of uterine fibroids is around 19 million, while 5 million are symptomatic. However, 3 million of these patients fail the first-line standard of care therapy which involves hormonal contraceptives and GnRH agonists. GnRH agonists are a short-term course to reduce estrogen and thereby manage the disease. However, the side-effects include bone mineral density loss, hot flushes, and other side effects from a low-estrogen state.

Surgical treatment options such as myomectomy and hysterectomy are more effective in treating uterine fibroids. Myomectomy involves surgical removal of the fibroids, while hysterectomy involves removing the entire uterus. However, many women who undergo myomectomy ultimately opt for hysterectomy. Approximately, 250,000 hysterectomies are conducted annually in the U.S. Hysterectomies are highly invasive and lead to loss of fertility. They can result in major complications such as excessive bleeding and infection. The annual societal cost of this condition in the U.S. is more than $34 billion.

Why endometriosis is a highly underserved market opportunity?

According to Myovant Sciences, “Endometriosis is a condition in which cells that normally line the uterus grow outside of the uterine cavity. Endometriosis may cause debilitating symptoms including pain during menstruation (dysmenorrhea), non-menstrual pelvic pain, and pain with sexual intercourse (dyspareunia).”

According to a healthy women's website, estrogen is a key hormone driving the growth of the endometrial tissue outside the uterus. Estrogen also causes endometrial lining in the uterus to grow. However, a drop in estrogen levels causes it to get expelled from the body during menstruation. However, the endometriosis tissue does not have a way out even after estrogen levels drop, which in turn causes internal bleeding. This further results in inflammation, scar tissue, and adhesions. There is research that indicates that the endometrial tissue outside the uterus may form its own network of blood vessels and nerve cells to further proliferate. This, in turn, exacerbates the intensity of this condition.

Currently, around 10% of women in reproductive age suffer from endometriosis, while 75% of these women suffer from debilitating symptoms. The U.S. prevalence of endometriosis is around 8 million, while 6 million are symptomatic. However, 1 million of these patients fail the first-line standard of care therapy which involves hormonal contraceptives and GnRH agonists. Then, there is an average delay of 4–11 years from the onset of symptoms to the diagnosis of the disease.

Surgical treatment options such as laparoscopy and hysterectomy are more effective. Laparoscopy involves surgical removal of visible endometriosis, but not all endometriosis. However, many women who undergo multiple laparoscopies ultimately opt for hysterectomy. Approximately, 100,000 hysterectomies are conducted annually in the U.S. for endometriosis. The annual societal cost of this condition in the U.S. is more than $70 billion.

Why prostate cancer is a huge market opportunity?

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer affecting men and the fifth leading cause of cancer death in the world. According to Myovant Sciences, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. There are around 3 million men diagnosed with prostate cancer and alive in the U.S. The company has estimated 2019 incidence of prostate cancer in the U.S. to be more than 170,000. More than 200,000 men are treated with ADT (androgen deprivation therapy) and GnRH (gonadotropin-releasing hormone) medications, which is the standard of care for prostate cancer. It is estimated that around 30% of men with prostate cancer also suffer from cardiovascular disease.

ADT therapy, however, has its drawbacks. This treatment results in an initial testosterone surge after the first injection as well as potential micro surges upon repeat administration. Since testosterone is responsible for more than 95% of prostate cancer cases, testosterone surges can delay the treatment and may even exacerbate clinical symptoms.

Currently, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Zytiga and Pfizer’s (PFE) Xtandi are the two prominent players in the androgen-resistant prostate cancer indication. Myovant Sciences, however, is targeting patients with androgen-sensitive advanced prostate cancer indication. Hence, Relugolix is competing with androgen-sensitive prostate cancer therapies such as leuprolide, triptorelin, goserelin, degarelix, and histrelin.

How Relugolix works?

Small molecule therapy, Relugolix works by binding and blocking the GnRH receptor (GnRHR) in the anterior pituitary gland. This, in turn, decreases the release of gonadotropins such as LH (luteinizing hormone) and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone), which subsequently lowers downstream production of estrogen and progesterone by the ovaries in women and testosterone by the testes in men.

Myovant Sciences aims to fill the gap in the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis with Relugolix. The company is evaluating a combination of Relugolix 40 mg + estradiol 1 mg and progestin acetate 0.5 mg in uterine fibroids and endometriosis indications. Estradiol and progestin help offset side effects of reduced estrogen levels such as bone health and hot flushes. The combination regimen will be commercialized as a once-a-day pill.

Myovant Sciences also plans to position Relugolix as an oral GnRH receptor antagonist in androgen-sensitive prostate cancer indication.

Myovant Sciences is advancing the Relugolix combination regimen in uterine fibroids and endometriosis indications

In May 2019, Myovant Sciences reported positive results from Phase 3 LIBERTY 1 study, evaluating once-a-day Relugolix combination regimen in uterine fibroids indication. The trial reported a 73.4% response rate for patients on Relugolix therapy, much higher than 18.9% demonstrated for placebo. Patients on Relugolix therapy also demonstrated 84.3% reduction in menstrual blood loss from baseline after 24 weeks of therapy, a clinically relevant key secondary endpoint.

In July 2019, Myovant Sciences also reported positive results from Phase 3 LIBERTY 2 study, evaluating once-a-day Relugolix combination regimen in uterine fibroids indication. The trial reported a 71.2% response rate for patients on Relugolix therapy, much higher than 14.7% demonstrated for placebo. Again, patients on Relugolix therapy also demonstrated an 84.3% reduction in menstrual blood loss from baseline after 24 weeks.

Besides efficacy, the Relugolix combination regimen also demonstrated an excellent safety profile in terms of bone mineral density as compared to placebo in both the trials. The Relugolix combination regimen met all required FDA criteria in a bioequivalence study for the once-a-day pill regimen.

Myovant Sciences expects data from an open-label trial evaluating the Relugolix combination regimen in uterine fibroids indication after 28 weeks of therapy, in the first quarter of 2020. The company plans to file NDA for the Relugolix combination regimen in uterine fibroids indication in April 2020. The company will also be including 12-month safety data from the open-label study to enhance prospects for the labeled duration of use. Myovant Sciences will be filing the NDA through a PRV (priority review voucher), which has been committed by Roivant Sciences and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Issued by FDA since 2007, the PRV enables the recipient company to expedite the review of any one of its new drug products.

Myovant Sciences completed patient recruitment in Phase 3 SPIRIT 2 and SPIRIT 1 studies, evaluating the Relugolix combination regimen in endometriosis indication. The company expects data from this trial in the first quarter and the second quarter of 2020.

Relugolix monotherapy may prove to be a paradigm change in prostate cancer indication.

In November 2019, Myovant Sciences reported a 96.7% response rate from Phase 3 HERO trial for its once-a-day oral Relugolix monotherapy in advanced prostate cancer indication. This surpasses the FDA’s requirement of a response rate of at least 90%. The trial hit its primary endpoint of sustained testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks of therapy.

Besides, Relugolix also achieved all six secondary endpoints of the trial, including superiority to leuprolide acetate on rapid suppression of testosterone and prostate-specific antigen (PSA), all with p-values < 0.0001. Myovant Sciences expects non-inferiority to leuprolide acetate as key evidence required for approval of Relugolix in international markets. The company has also demonstrated the superiority of Relugolix over leuprolide acetate in terms of faster onset and offset of action in changing on testosterone and prostate-specific antigen levels. The safety profile of Relugolix in terms of adverse events and drug discontinuations was seen to be similar to leuprolide acetate.

Based on these results, the company plans to file NDA in the second quarter of 2020. The company also expects survival data for castration resistance-free advanced prostate cancer patients in the third quarter.

Investors should consider these risks

Myovant Sciences is still a clinical-stage company, although its research pipeline is significantly derisked. The company faces some degree of R&D failure risk, inherent for any pharmaceutical company seeking regulatory approval for a new product. The bigger risk, however, stems from the market uncertainty post commercial launch of the Relugolix combination regimen for uterine fibroids. Allergan’s (AGN) Esmya did not hit the goal of FDA approval in this indication due to safety concerns. However, Myovant Sciences can expect some tough competition from AbbVie (ABBV) and ObsEva.

In August 2019, AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) submitted NDA seeking FDA approval for its investigational GnTH antagonist, Eagolix, in combination with low-dose hormone (add-back) therapy (estradiol 1.0 mg/norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), in uterine fibroids indication. The companies have already secured FDA approval for Orilissa (Elagolix) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis. In December 2019, ObsEva also announced positive results from Phase 3 trial, PRIMROSE 2, for its investigational GnRH antagonist, Linzagolix, in uterine fibroid indication.

Competing with AbbVie can prove to be a tough game, considering that the latter has much deeper pockets as well as better relationships within the industry. Then again, Relugolix has not demonstrated any substantial clinical benefit over Elagolix.

Orilissa has faced significant insurance-coverage related challenges, especially for long-term use in endometriosis indication. Myovant Sciences is trying to resolve this problem for its investigational Relugolix by supporting its NDA with 12-month safety data. The success of this move, however, remains uncertain.

At end of September 2019, Myovant Sciences had cash worth $157.6 million on its balance sheet. The company spent $70.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Although the company has secured $350 million financings from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, its cash burn rate is definitely worrisome. In absence of a sturdy revenue stream or any other licensing arrangement, the company may require to opt for dilutive financing to fund its operations beyond 2020.

Finally, Myovant Sciences is a loss-making venture and continues to be so for many more years to come.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Myovant Sciences is $26. On February 3, Citi analyst Mohit Bansal downgraded the stock from “Buy” to “Neutral,” and reduced the target price from $25 to $15. The analyst expects Relugolix to be approved and launched both for uterine fibroids and prostate cancer in the first half of 2021. However, he expects the launch trajectory to be slow based on his doctor checks, due to commercial challenges in both indications.

In November 2019, Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi reiterated the “Buy” rating and raised the target price from $18 to $20. The analyst expressed high optimism for HERO trial results. He also pointed out the derisked nature of the company’s Relugolix research program in two of the three targeted indications. In November 2019, JMP Securities analyst, Jason Butler, also reiterated the “Outperform” rating for the stock and increased the target price from $25 to $34.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018.

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to start earning revenues in 2020. The company also expects a slight decline in loss per share in 2020.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $20 is a likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. The company's pipeline is relatively derisked, although certain commercial challenges remain. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.