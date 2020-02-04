Leveraged ETFs: Drift Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Why do leveraged ETFs drift?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying indexes leveraged by the same factor. Beta-slippage and roll yield are usually the main sources of ETF drift. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage. However, it doesn’t always result in a decay. The drift may be positive when an asset is trending with little volatility.

Monthly and yearly drift watchlist

A few simple formulas and data definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as follows, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY -0.04% 0.00% 0.00% 21.45% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO -0.91% -0.79% -0.26% 61.79% -2.56% -0.85% -3 SPXU -0.05% -0.17% -0.06% -44.48% 19.87% 6.62% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 7.69% 0.00% 0.00% 22.43% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 23.80% 0.73% 0.24% 66.13% -1.16% -0.39% -3 TMV -19.88% 3.19% 1.06% -46.89% 20.40% 6.80% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 3.04% 0.00% 0.00% 31.35% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 8.19% -0.93% -0.31% 99.34% 5.29% 1.76% -3 SQQQ -9.07% 0.05% 0.02% -58.55% 35.50% 11.83% DJ 30 1 DIA -0.89% 0.00% 0.00% 15.44% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW -3.32% -0.65% -0.22% 39.09% -7.23% -2.41% -3 SDOW 2.70% 0.03% 0.01% -35.22% 11.10% 3.70% Russell 2000 1 IWM -3.10% 0.00% 0.00% 9.14% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -9.68% -0.38% -0.13% 14.41% -13.01% -4.34% -3 TZA 9.68% 0.38% 0.13% -28.33% -0.91% -0.30% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -10.99% 0.00% 0.00% -10.57% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -30.51% 2.46% 0.82% -39.76% -8.05% -2.68% -3 ERY 40.00% 7.03% 2.34% 20.81% -10.90% -3.63% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 1.23% 0.00% 0.00% 16.66% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 2.78% -0.91% -0.30% 35.47% -14.51% -4.84% -3 DRV -3.65% 0.04% 0.01% -34.75% 15.23% 5.08% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -0.99% 0.00% 0.00% 28.67% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -5.22% -2.25% -0.75% 56.01% -30.00% -10.00% -3 DUST 0.71% -2.26% -0.75% -68.34% 17.67% 5.89% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -6.15% 0.00% 0.00% 0.55% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -18.50% -0.05% -0.02% -11.09% -12.74% -4.25% -3 EDZ 18.19% -0.26% -0.09% -8.42% -6.77% -2.26% Gold spot 1 GLD 4.50% 0.00% 0.00% 19.70% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 13.14% -0.36% -0.12% 54.67% -4.43% -1.48% -3 DGLD -12.07% 1.43% 0.48% -41.94% 17.16% 5.72% Silver spot 1 SLV 0.84% 0.00% 0.00% 11.76% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 0.77% -1.75% -0.58% 13.61% -21.67% -7.22% -3 DSLV -3.67% -1.15% -0.38% -38.49% -3.21% -1.07% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -6.30% 0.00% 0.00% 6.61% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -19.27% -0.37% -0.12% -6.12% -25.95% -8.65% -3 LABD 19.76% 0.86% 0.29% -40.59% -20.76% -6.92% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX -3.20% 0.00% 0.00% 42.85% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL -11.36% -1.76% -0.59% 130.27% 1.72% 0.57% -3 SOXS 6.78% -2.82% -0.94% -74.97% 53.58% 17.86% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY 7.56% 0.00% 0.00% -54.13% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX* 10.25% -4.87% -2.44% -85.81% 22.45% 11.23%

*TVIX is an ETN with a higher counterparty risk than an ETF.

The best and worst drifts

The leveraged ETN in volatility (TVIX) has the worst monthly decay with a drift of -2.4% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. This is due to price variations in VIX futures in the last 2 weeks (“volatility of volatility”).

The highest positive monthly drift is in the inverse leveraged energy ETF (ERY), with a drift of +2.3% normalized to 1x the index exposure. It happened in a 40% gain due to steep downtrend in this industry.

The worst decay in 1 year is in the leveraged gold miners ETF (NUGT) with a normalized drift of -10%. It is due to whipsaw in this industry in the last 6 months.

The highest positive drift in 1 year is for the inverse leveraged ETF in semiconductors (SOXS) with a normalized drift of almost +18% in an asymptotic loss pattern. Leveraged ETFs in volatility (TVIX) and inverse Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ) also have 2-digit positive drifts in large losses due to a steady trend in their underlying indexes.

Pros and cons of hedging with drifting instruments

The inverse leveraged ETFs in large-cap stock indexes (SPXU, SQQQ, SDOW) have lost a lot of value in the last 12 months, but their drifts are positive. SPXU shows a +6.6% drift in 1 year, normalized to the index exposure. Its drift is also positive on 3-year and 7-year periods, as reported in this article. The average 1-year normalized drift of SPXU since inception is about 1%, as shown on the next chart.

SPXU may be a cheap instrument for beta-hedging in a bull market compared with other derivatives. However, its drift was negative last year and in the last 2 weeks. It may suffer a significant decay in the next weeks as volatility seems to come back. The real drift of a hedging position depends on its rebalancing dates.

Since 2015, Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. SPXU may be used in hedging tactics scaled according to the market’s risk level and the investor’s risk tolerance. In a world of probabilities, it is a more realistic approach than just risk on/risk off. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, QQQ, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.