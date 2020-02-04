8x8 Is Still A High-Risk Investment

8x8 fails on the Rule of 40 and has a significant cash burn that appears to be getting worse with time. Free cash flow has gone very negative.

8x8 has strong new bookings but is somewhat higher than forward guidance.

After recent acquisitions, 8x8 now has a video collaboration solution and CPaaS for the Asian market.

In my last article on 8x8, Inc. (EGHT), I gave the company a neutral rating based on the high level of cash burn and negative free cash flow that seems to keep dropping with time. On the bright side, 8x8 is apparently experiencing strong ARR growth of 34%.

The mid-market and enterprise market have combined growth of 63% YoY growth in ARR.

Despite the strong growth, forward guidance is for 26% to 27% revenue growth. Fair enough, SaaS companies tend to be conservative in their estimates and ARR growth does lead to revenue growth.

The bigger worry that I have is the cost of achieving growth. 8x8 is offering incentives and this will drive down margins even further than they are at present.

8x8, alongside our partners, intends to invest in this partnership through various forms of incentives, equipment buyback programs, joint development funds, dedicated resources, and migration tools. Since the products exist today and the ScanSource sales teams are already familiar with 8x8 solutions, we will be able to begin selling under this program in December.

The gross margin has already taken a big hit with the recent acquisitions, tumbling from 81% down to 68%, albeit with increased revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The company's SG&A expense margin which is almost 90% is very concerning. NOTE: The SG&A expense margin includes R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The SG&A expense margin has been steadily rising since 2012. The company is now spending 90% of revenue on SG&A and R&D expenses. This invariably leads to share dilution or cash-raising exercises such as the recent $75 million convertible note issue.

Given the above issues, including a high level of cash burn and a very negative free cash flow margin, I am going to retain my neutral rating for 8x8.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

8x8's annual revenue growth is 20%, fairly consistent with its 5-year growth rate of 22%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

For the purpose of calculating the Rule of 40, I am going to use 26.5%, the mid-point of guidance for the coming year.

Free Cash Flow Margin

8x8's free cash flow margin TTM has plummeted in 2019, going from positive 10% down to almost negative 25%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

This is something I don't like to see in any potential investment.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows - If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In 8x8's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 26.5% -25% = 1.5%

The calculation comes out well below 40%, indicating that 8x8 has a lot of work ahead of it in order to balance growth and profits.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, 8x8 is positioned well below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is extremely undervalued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is quite undervalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that 8x8 is actually overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Summary and Conclusions

8x8 is aggressively expanding its product portfolio and reach with recent acquisitions. It also appears that new bookings are strong, particularly in the mid-size and enterprise markets. This is a consistent phenomenon that I am seeing throughout the industry. Large enterprises are starting to adopt cloud-based communications. I noted this in my recent article on RingCentral, Inc. (RNG). Of the two companies, my vote goes to RingCentral over 8x8, based on fundamentals and stock price action.

Given the high rate of cash burn and very weak free cash flow margin, I am sticking with my neutral rating for 8x8.

Join My Exclusive Service While the Price is Low ... Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry/subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. We are still in the early innings and there are plenty of high-growth investment opportunities out there waiting for you! Start your 2-week free trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.