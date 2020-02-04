Buy UnitedHealth After The Stock Dips

The approximately 7% drop in shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) already looks overdone. Understandably, drug store stocks like Rite Aid (RAD) and Walgreens (WBA) fell on expectations of weak same-store sales growth. Yet, CVSHealth (CVS) guided higher in its last earnings report, as it showed that its vertical integration with Aetna is paying off.

UnitedHealth also posted strong profits as revenue grew by 4.2% year on year. So, why is the stock falling from its 52-week highs?

Strong 2019 Year for UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth posted full-year revenues of $242 billion, up by an impressive 7% Y/Y. Earnings per share grew by 19% Y/Y to $14.33. At 19 times earnings, the stock’s P/E to growth is only narrowly ahead of its 15% EPS growth rate. Furthermore, the company reaffirmed its 2020 full-year guidance. It forecast net earnings of $15.45-15.75 per share and adjusted net earnings of $16.25-16.55 a share.

Improving performance in Medicaid suggests that this year will show good performance. UNH has a new line of employer-sponsored benefit programs. This, along with its individual Medicare Advantage plan, should serve over 700,000 customers in 2020.

OptumHealth revenue topped $30.3 billion last year, led by OptumCare, its care delivery business. The revenue growth potential will only accelerate as the unit expands into more geographies and offers more services to patients.

OptumRx revenue grew 7% to $74.3 billion. OptumInsight revenue grew 11% Y/Y to $10 billion. Its backlog grew by 14% to $19.3 billion.

Leveraging Technology

Personalizing the needs of its customers is done by leveraging its data analytics. For example, by having individual health records ready for patients and doctors, all parties may make real-time decisions. All the while, UNH is keeping healthcare costs affordable while driving long-term costs lower.

December’s repeal of the Affordable Care Act further improved affordability. This positive development may have triggered a “sell the news event” for UNH stock. By mid-January, shares peaked at over $300 and traded recently at $272.55. But if the company meets its 13-16% EPS growth rate target, the market will have to respond by bidding shares higher.

Management took the time to highlight the role of technology in supporting OptumInsight. It said that “deep data and advanced analytics are at the core supporting modern technologies and platforms to make the health system more interoperable, transparent and efficient.”

This technology back-end trickled over to enable the company to simplify the customer experience. Plus, by operating more effectively and delivering on better patient outcomes, investors should expect operating margins improving over the next few quarters.

Two More Catalysts

UNH said that nearly 1.5 million people enrolled in its motion program. It offered incentives to these individuals if they increased mobility. For example, people could earn over $1,000 annually if they achieved a set walking frequency and target. Now, of course, UNH benefits from this initiative. By having healthier customers, its cost of providing care drops. Customers are more engaged and get rewarded for their efforts.

Balance Sheet and Valuation Analysis

UNH has a return on equity of ~26%, a debt-to-capital ratio of ~40%, and recently increased its dividend by 20%. Though the dividend yield is 1.59%, compared to 3.6% with Walgreens and 2.95% with CVSHealth, investors get rewarded with UNH stock price increasing. With an operating cost ratio of 14.5%, a 50-basis point improvement, investors may build a financial model that includes a drop in costs annually.

Computed using a discounted flash flow analysis, UNH stock has a fair value of $396.45 and a margin of safety of 45%:

(Source: Stock Rover)

Compared to its peers, UnitedHealth is at the top of the value score list. CVS is at a very close second place, followed by Cigna (CI). I am bullish on Cigna and recommended CVS for DIY marketplace subscribers when the stock traded near 52-week lows last year.

Price Target and Your Takeaway

20 analysts who cover UnitedHealth stock have a price target of $327.60. After the market erased the December 2019-January 2020 rally, investors have another chance to accumulate the stock at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.