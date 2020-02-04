SVXY: It Is Time To Short Volatility

Roll yield is currently working against SVXY in VIX futures, but the market has a strong history of reversing into contango in very short order.

The long-run return of SVXY is solidly established in that it shorts an index which drops at an annualized rate of around 50% per year.

Over the last week, the price of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has taken a bit of a clobbering in line with a surge of volatility in global markets. At present, the coronavirus in China appears to be driving much of the market volatility; however, I believe that this volatility is poised to subside once again. Specifically, I believe that now is a great time to buy SVXY as an ETF to capture the coming contraction in market volatility.

A History of Profit

If you’re familiar with volatility markets, then you’re likely aware of the appeal of the underlying strategy of SVXY. Put simply, SVXY allows you to essentially short futures contracts in a market which has a strong tendency to converge towards the spot level of the VIX in a given month. Let’s unpack this.

First off, the index which SVXY inverses is the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This is by far the most popular volatility index with well over a billion dollars, tracking it through a variety of ETNs and ETFs. The short-term VIX index is pretty simple: it holds the front two months of VIX futures and constantly rebalances so that the average settlement of the futures contracts is 30 days into the future.

SVXY follows this methodology, but in reverse and at one-half leverage. The reason why it does this is that the short-term index has an incredible track record of destroying wealth. As you can see in the following chart directly from S&P Global, here’s the long-run return of the index.

As you can see, the index which SVXY inverses has fallen at an annualized rate of around 53% per year for the past decade. For some rough math, since SVXY provides a half-leveraged inverse exposure to this index, this basically means that if the ETF had existed 10 years ago and you purchased it, you possibly could have made in the territory of an annualized rate of return of 25% per year. There is some nuance to this in that percent returns are asymmetric and SVXY had a nasty drop a few quarters back due to a short-squeeze in VIX futures, but in general, this is the appeal of the ETF.

So what’s happening here? Why is the index which SVXY shorts falling all the time? Let’s first off talk about the theory and then get into the data.

First off, here’s the concept taught in most finance 101 classes: futures prices tend to converge towards the spot price as time progresses. This is demonstrated in the following graphic from Wikipedia:

And when it comes to VIX futures, they are almost always in contango, as you can see from the following chart provided by VIX Central.

To put two and two together here – on average, VIX futures are in contango (front contract lower than the back contract) which means that for futures prices to converge to the spot price, as time progresses, you will generally see the futures contracts decline in value in relation to the spot. But does this happen in VIX futures?

I recently spent some time working with the past decade of VIX futures data to test this key question: to what extent is roll yield driving the returns of ETPs like SVXY which track the short-term VIX futures index? A chart from my findings is shown below.

This chart is fairly straightforward but requires some explanation. What this chart measures is the average outright price of the front two VIX futures contracts by number of days since a contract became prompt. In other words, this shows the average progression of a VIX futures contract in a typical month, from the time it becomes prompt to the time it expires (for the Month 1 contract). Do you see a trend?

This is a very clear relationship in that the VIX spot level itself (the actual number that the VIX futures settle against) doesn’t really go anywhere in a typical month whereas the futures contracts are generally falling in value towards the spot contract.

Numerically, the average front month futures contract falls by around 3% over the time in which it is the prompt contract until it expires. The second month futures contract declines by around 2.7% during this same time period. There is a lot of variance around this number, but what it tangibly means for investors is that in a typical month, the S&P Short-Term VIX Futures Index will probably decline somewhere around 2-5%. This explains why the index has dropped by around 50% per year for the past decade: futures converge towards spot.

What this means for SVXY is this: the default mode for this ETF is to increase in value since it is shorting this relationship of spot convergence. There certainly are periods where the trade goes against you, but on average, it is a winning trade to buy SVXY. At present, the roll is actually working against you as seen in the following chart.

Since the coronavirus has become a concern, the market has pushed into backwardation in that the spot level of the VIX is above the first month which itself is above the second month. This means that roll yield is positive for the index that SVXY shorts in that your “convergence towards the spot” is pulling the price of futures up towards spot at this time.

Numerically, I believe that the odds strongly favor us switching into contango once again in the near future. For example, over the past decade only 13% of all days have seen the VIX settle in backwardation in the front. In other words, this is a very unusual time and we’re likely to revert back to the norm.

We can further quantify this by studying the average duration of time in which the market stays in backwardation. Over the past decade, the average time in which the market stays in backwardation before reverting to contango is only 5.28 days. In other words, this excursion into backwardation is likely to end sooner rather than later. When this happens, we’ll see SVXY rally as the market both falls towards a more normal level of the VIX and the negative VIX futures roll will continue to pull SVXY upwards. And since the VIX is trading around 18 or so, 27 years of market data would say we’ve got about 55-60% chance that this reversion will happen within the next month.

All this said, if you’ve got an investment horizon of longer than a few days, it is an excellent time to buy SVXY because we are seeing a move against the established trend of the past decade. Mean reversion will exert itself on the VIX and roll yield will once again favor the strategy. This strongly suggests that now is a wonderful time to buy the ETF to profit from the reversal of the VIX rally.

By word of caution, I would suggest holding this strategy through options or with a put options position as a stop loss. A few quarters ago there was a fairly strong short-squeeze in the VIX market and SVXY dropped substantially in a single day since it actually is short VIX futures (rather than an ETN which just pays you whatever the index is net any fees). There is always the slight potential that the market could move strongly against you in a note like this (for example, if the VIX jumps from 12-24, that’s a 100% move and you’re short that at half leverage: not fun). So I’d recommend utilizing options to hedge your risk or even as a direct entry method.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.