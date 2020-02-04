Mercury General Changed The Industry - But That Was 60 Years Ago

While the insurer's founder may be credited with changing the way the industry rates customers, the company has struggled with changing its footprint geographically and operationally.

Although its book value has improved in 2019, it still lags higher marks of the past decade. And, though its dividend yield is healthy, its dividend growth rate is minimal.

An assessment of six Dividend Champion P&C insurance companies revealed Mercury General was worth a closer look. Its dividend yield is greater and its P/B ratio suggests it's slightly undervalued.

My investment thesis for Mercury General (MCY), after taking a closer look, is to pass on recommending it for my investment club's portfolio. I found myself more impressed with the founder than the company. He changed the industry sixty years ago. But, the insurer has struggled with change.

I recently brushed up on the status of one of my investment club's holdings, Old Republic International (ORI), after it reported 2019 full-year results. I compared it to the other five Property & Casualty insurance companies on the Dividend Champions List - Chubb Limited (CB), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Erie Indemnity (ERIE), Mercury General and RLI Corporation (RLI). It stood out as undervalued based on its price-to-book ratio. It also offers one of the healthier yields.

But, another champion topped Old Republic in some of the comparisons. It's good practice to double-check an investment thesis. As well, it doesn't hurt to revisit those no-go decisions. I had looked at Mercury General a few years ago, but it was evident another review was in order.

Mercury General Compared To The Field

Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance companies typically have strong cash positions.

An insurance company is sitting on a lot of cash, not just from the equity that it has to put up, but also from the incoming insurance premiums that the policyholders have paid for the insurance contracts.

Cash is earmarked for either a) future payouts on insurance claims or b) investment to generate additional income. Thus, underwriting (taking on risk for a fee) and investing are the two measures of an insurance company's success. By excelling at both, the company should be able to weather downturns, share its return with shareholders through dividends and grow those dividends. Thus, DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) investors are naturally drawn to P&C insurance companies.

The Dividend Champions List tracks companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least 25 years. There are but 138 companies on the list in total. Cincinnati Financial, at 59 years, is also a Dividend King with a 50+ year track record. RLI and Old Republic are at least halfway to the Dividend King goal at 44 years and 38 years, respectively. Mercury General's track record is quite respectable at 33 years.

Mercury General's yield tops the field of six Dividend Champions with a yield exceeding 5%.

However, its ten-year average dividend growth rate is less than 1%. The average of the ten-year average dividend growth rate for the six P&C insurance companies is 4.8%. For the complete list of Dividend Champions, this average is 7.9%. Mercury General has bumped its dividend by just $0.01 annually since 2012. The company announced the most recent increase of one cent annually in October 2019.

For the six P&C insurance companies, the average payout ratio is 48%. For all Dividend Champions, the average payout ratio is 62%. Mercury General's most recent trailing twelve months payout ratio is 85%. In the past ten years, the insurer's payout has topped the Dividend Champions List average and has topped 100% half the time.

Source

The math supports the concept of investing in a high-yielder with minimal growth as compared to investing in a low-yielder with healthy growth. Consider this comparison between Mercury General, the slowest dividend grower of the six and Chubb, the fastest. The comparison assumes a stable share price and consistent growth trends for both, i.e. $0.01 annually for Mercury General and 9.9% annually for Chubb.

Source: Author-created

So, Mercury General's dividend growth rate is less concerning to me than is its payout ratio. Yet, if there's a cash hoard supporting the payout ratio, as is the case with spintronics expert NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC), it may warrant ignoring that warning signal. And, Mercury General does have $4.53 billion in cash and invested assets.

However, Mercury General's performance since 2010 compared to those Dividend Champion peers has not built up that account. Less than 5% of its revenue in the past nine years has been retained for investment. Even less has been converted to shareholder's equity.

Company Revenue Since 2010 Change in Total Cash & Invested Assets Change in Shareholder's Equity Chubb Limited $214.14B $57.3B $31.6B Cincinnati Financial $44.89B $7.8B $4.3B Mercury General $27.40B $1.2B $7.7M Old Republic $51.76B $4.3B $1.9B RLI $6.99B $817.8M $204M

Source: Author-created from Seeking Alpha data

Mercury General's Valuation Ratio

Some industry professionals believe that highly-respected investor Warren Buffett values P&C insurance companies based on price-to-book [P/B] ratios.

"We believe Buffett has generally used the rule of buying insurance companies near a P/B value of 1.2x (and selling them at a P/B of 2.0x)."

The book value per share is determined by dividing the company's equity (assets less liabilities) by the number of outstanding shares. Mercury General's 2019 third-quarter book value was $32.56. It improved 11.4% compared to the third quarter of 2018. At a share price in the $48.50 range, the P/B ratio falls just under 1.5. Considering the midpoint of Buffett's range is 1.6, Mercury General would be considered slightly undervalued.

However, it is pertinent to note that even though it has recovered to $32.56, Mercury General's current book value trails the value it registered from 2010 through 2015.

Investment Strategy

Each P&C insurer sets its own tolerance for risk regarding its investment strategy. Of the six in the Dividend Champions pack, Chubb and Mercury General have placed the majority of their float, the remainder after reserving cash for future payouts on insurance claims, in fixed maturities. Of the insurer's $4.53 billion in cash and invested assets, 69% is invested in fixed maturities.

"The Company’s investment strategy emphasizes safety of principal and consistent income generation, within a total return framework."

Only $657 million is exposed to securities. This means the company's book value is less exposed in the event of a market downturn. However, it also means the insurer has not taken advantage of the growth in the bull market of the past decade. Consider this example from the company's 2018 annual report which reflects the impact of the fall 2018 market correction.

Source

On September 30, 2019, Mercury General's average yield on its investments was 3.2% and lower than the 3.5% on September 30, 2018. From 2009 through 2018, the insurer's after-tax yield on investment has been this low only twice – 3.2% in 2016 and 3.1% in 2017.

Mercury General's Year-To-Date 2019 Results

The P&C insurer will report fourth quarter and full year results February 10, 2020. Its results for the year through the first three quarters have been better than recent years.

On the underwriting front, Mercury General reported a 7% year-over-year increase for the first three quarters in net premiums earned at $2.67 billion. On the investing front, investment income increased only 1% year-over-year. Total operating revenue to date in 2019, at $2.98 billion, is 16% greater than the $2.56 billion generated in the first three quarters of 2018.

Claims costs to date in 2019 have increased 6.3% compared to 2018. The cost to acquire policies has increased 5.5% while SG&A expenses grew 8.5% compared to 2018. In total, expenses increased 6.3% year-over-year.

Mercury General's combined ratio, the ratios of losses & loss adjustments and expenses compared to net premiums earned, is below 100% for the first time since 2015.

Source: Author-created from company data

The primary contributor to top line improvement are the gains realized from its investments maturing or being sold. In the first three quarters of 2018, the insurer had a loss of $48 million while it had a gain of $197.7 million in 2019. As a result, diluted earnings to date in 2019 are $5.21 per share compared to $1.38 in 2018. Excluding this contributor, operating income per share in 2019 at $2.39 per share improved 13.4% compared to $2.07 per share in 2018.

Through three quarters in 2019, Mercury General has paid $1.8825 per share in dividends. Through three quarters in 2019, the payout ratio equals 78.8%. Operating cash was $413.6 million, almost 4X the dividend distribution of $104.2 million.

Operations Details

Source

Mercury General tracks policies in force in three categories – personal automobile, homeowners and commercial automobile. The majority of its premiums are earned in California, over 86% to date in 2019. Personal automobile policies represented 75% of the premiums. Thus, California personal automobile policies provide 66% of the company's premiums earned.

Part of the insurer's long-term strategy is to increase its “non-wheel” business. In 2018, homeowners' policies grew 7.5%. Through the first three quarters of 2019, the number of Mercury General's personal auto policies in force has actually decreased by approximately 5,000. Homeowners policies have increased by approximately 41,000 or 6.8% through the first three quarters of 2019. Premiums earned on homeowners policies have increased 10.6%.

Until 1990, Mercury General operated exclusively in California. In the 30 years since, the insurer has struggled with efforts to expand its presence outside California. In 2016, the insurer commenced an exit plan for Michigan and Pennsylvania after more than a decade of operation. It was simply unable to profitably grow its business in those states. In the first nine months of 2019, outside of California, conditions actually deteriorated rather than improved. Through the first three quarters of 2018, the ten states the insurer operates in besides California contributed 14.6% of premiums earned. In 2019, the percentage is just 13.7%.

"We have rate increases that are earning in. In addition to that, we are improving - trying to improve our segmentation."

However, on a dollar basis, the contribution from outside California was $392.3 million in 2019 compared to $389.2 million in 2018. Significant improvements occurred only in the homeowners and the “other lines” categories.

Considerations

Founder George Joseph has been the insurer's Chairman of the Board since he started the company in 1961. His life story includes growing up in West Virginia coal mining country during the Great Depression. He joined the Air Force and flew B-17 bombers during World War II. After returning home, he earned two degrees, in math and physics, from Harvard in just three years. Though he wanted to work on guided missiles, his penchant for math landed him in the insurance industry.

After a dozen years, he founded Mercury because he saw a need in the personal automobile insurance market.

"Back in the '50s, everyone paid the same rate, regardless of their driving record. Joseph decided he could create a new system by developing an insurance company that used different factors to create fair and equitable rates for a variety of drivers."

The company's basic mission has been to “offer quality insurance at affordable rates”.

Mr. Joseph owns over 18.8 million shares of the insurer, equivalent to 34% of its outstanding shares. At 97 years old, he is considered the nation's oldest billionaire. But, he prefers his legacy focus on the mission rather than the end result.

"I hope I'll be remembered for the contribution I've made to the insurance industry."

The Takeaway

My assessment of Mercury General has produced a mixed bag. There's little debate about whether George Joseph has made a mark in the insurance industry. He changed the way the industry rates customers sixty years ago.

But, there's also little to debate about his company's performance in the past decade, especially when considering that critical book value metric. If the insurer can maintain a combined ratio less than 100%, the next decade could be different with invested assets on the balance sheet improving at a faster pace. If so, book value should grow beyond the prior decade's high of $34.02.

Perhaps the company's commitment to capital preservation can be traced back to its founder's childhood roots in the Great Depression. This has meant, even when operating cash did not cover the dividend, there was enough of a cash hoard to cover the distribution. But being forced to dip into the cash earmarked for investment means there's less float to generate income.

As well, considering earnings have not routinely covered the dividend, it is less likely the recent track record for dividend growth will change anytime soon. Granted, this is less a concern in the near term considering the yield is so high.

My largest concern with the insurer lies in its footprint and its lack of and struggles with expansion. In thirty years, it has expanded geographically to only ten more states. As well, the product lines beyond personal automobile policies are producing only 25% of total revenue. From both perspectives, this seems inadequate.

So, although the yield is both attractive and safe, and although the distribution is more likely to grow than not, albeit slightly, I intend to recommend my investment club pass on the opportunity to invest in Mercury General. It may have changed the industry sixty years ago, but the ability to enact change effectively seems to be evading the insurer of late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI NVEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in ORI and NVEC.