Dollarama: Lack Of Inflation Could Lead To Only Modest Same Store Sales Growth

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) (TSX:“DOL”) delivered an unimpressive Q3 F2020. While its same store sales growth rate reaccelerated, much of this was due to the 3 additional Halloween shopping days in Q3 F2020. The company continues to face a challenging retail environment and its operating margin continue to compress. Given the fact that total return is only expected to be 9.5% in two years, we do not see its current risk and reward profile attractive. Therefore, we believe a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q3 F2020 Highlights

Dollarama delivered a slightly disappointing quarter. While its sales increased by 9.6% and its EPS increased by 7.6% year over year, a large portion of its top and bottom line was due to the three additional Halloween shopping days. In addition, due to rising SG&A expenses, its operating margin declined to 22.4% in Q3 F2020 from last year’s 23.6%.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Dollarama continues to guide about 60-70 new stores annually

Dollarama currently has about 1,271 stores in Canada at the end of Q3 F2020. The company expects to grow its stores to 1,700 by 2027. This means the company will open about 60 to 70 stores annually. This should help grow its store count by about 5% in F2020. However, as its store base increases, the annual contribution to its total revenue will diminish gradually. This means that Dollarama will rely more on same-store sales and traffic growth to grow its total revenue and earnings in the next few years.

Same-store basket and traffic growth resumes

The company has delivered strong same strong sales growth in the past quarter. As can be seen from the chart below, its SSSG increased by 5.3% year over year in Q3 F2020. This was better than last year’s 3.1%. Similarly, its same store traffic growth increased by 2.4% year over year. This was also better than last year’s negative 0.9%. The acceleration was driven by its ongoing merchandising initiatives. These initiatives include improved category management, increase in its SKU count across all categories, etc. In addition, there are 3 additional Halloween shopping days included in this past Q3 F2020. These factors helped drive acceleration in its SSSG and SSTG.

Lack of inflation remains an issue

Looking forward, we think an acceleration of SSSG is unlikely. This is because there is a lack of inflation due to current competitive retail environment. In fact, management indicated in its latest conference call that they are not seeing any inflation in their competitors. In addition, they have clearly stated that Dollarama will not be the first to move its prices up. Without raising their prices, it is difficult to improve their margins and sustain their SSSG. In addition, gross margin will likely remain compressed. In fact, its gross margin declined to 43.7% in Q3 F2020 from 44.3% in Q3 F2019.

Valuation Analysis

We estimate that Dollarama to generate adjusted EPS of C$2.05 per share in its F2021. Its F2022 EPS is expected to grow by 10% year over year thanks to modest SSSG and new store openings. We note that Dollarama’s growth rate has decelerated recently. Hence, it is difficult to justify a valuation that it once had (e.g. above 25x). Therefore, using a fair valuation of 22x, we derive our price targets of C$45.10 per share by the end of F2021 and C$49.61 per share by the end of F2022. These price targets imply a total return of negative 0.9% in 1 year and only 9.5% in 2 years.

F2021E F2022E Adjusted EPS (C$) $2.05 $2.26 Growth (%) 10.0% Dividends per share (C$) $0.20 $0.23 Forward P/E ratio 22 22 Price Target $45.10 $49.61 Total Return -0.9% 9.5%

A 0.39%-yielding dividend

Dollarama has increased its dividend every year since it started paying its dividend back in 2011. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.044 per year. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 0.39%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 0.39% is towards the low end of its historical yield range. The company’s dividend is safe with a low payout ratio. In fact, its payout ratio is only about 16% of its free cash flow in the past 12-months.

Risks and Challenges

Dollarama faces several risks. These risks include (1) foreign exchange risk as most of its products are imported from overseas; (2) competition from e-commerce retailers and other retailers; (3) rising minimum wages; (4) adverse weather condition such as the ice storm in April 2019 that negatively impacted its same-store sales and same-store traffics.

Investor Takeaway

Dollarama should be able to continue to deliver positive EPS growth in the next few years thanks to its store expansion plan and modest SSSG. However, its total return is estimated to be only about 9.5% in 2 years. The risk and reward profile is not compelling. Hence, we believe investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

