Amazon: Here We Go Again

If you are not already long Amazon (AMZN), there is no time like the present. After 17 years of absolutely incredible growth taking the stock from $6 in 2002 all the way to $2012 in 2018, there was finally a blip that sent it down 37% in the last half of 2018, and the bears were circling! The stock had rebounded 42% before Friday, when it roared up 8% and touched a new all-time high of $2055.72 before settling back in at $2008.72. First off, congratulations to all those that have remained loyal to the stock, especially if you have held it for 17 years or longer. This is one of those few charts that are just mesmerizing to look at.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Amazon released Q4 earnings Thursday after the bell and blew away expectations, which is what pushed the stock to all-time highs, and the future continues to look extremely bright for the company. I am long AMZN from $852.35, as I originally wrote about here. I remain long the company, and I do not see a time where I would have any reason to sell.

Just How Good Was Q4 2019?

Amazon joined a rather elite club once again on Thursday post-earnings. The earnings release sent the company over the $1 trillion mark in terms of market cap. This put it alongside Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) as $1 trillion companies. The key numbers that led to this massive rally were:

Revenue - $87.44 billion vs. expectations of $86.02 billion

- $87.44 billion vs. expectations of $86.02 billion Amazon Web Services - $9.95 billion vs. expectations of $9.81 billion.

- $9.95 billion vs. expectations of $9.81 billion. Earnings per share - $6.47 per share vs. expectations of $3.96 per share.

Take a long look at that last number. There was a $2.51 BEAT versus expectations when it came to EPS - that is massive. Revenue also grew 21%, and this shows that the investments made by Amazon with regard to quicker shipping are leading to more purchases. This was a major driver behind the results we saw on Thursday. In the release, Jeff Bezos also mentioned, "...more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before..." This puts the subscriber count at more than 150 million paid members worldwide. We have not heard an update on Prime in terms of subscribers in a couple of years, and last we heard, the subscriber base was around 100 million. Third-party sellers were a large reason for the revenue boost. Amazon saw a 31% increase in third-party revenue year over year. More and more third-parties are flocking to Amazon to take advantage of everything the company has to offer.

Looking below, we can see what has pushed Amazon to the levels we see it at currently. The revenue growth the company has shown over the past five years is at a level that I do not believe it can continue ahead with. Amazon ideally needs to continue to keep this number above 20% in order to maintain status as a "fast-growing, innovative company". For this reason, I do not think we will see the explosive price appreciation we have seen over the last 5 years, but the stock will continue to tick higher for a long time.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

What's Next?

Looking forward to Q1 2020, Amazon is expecting net sales to grow between 16% and 22% year over year. The company cites favorable impacts due to foreign exchange rates. Operating income is expected to be between $3 and $4.2 billion, which is down a bit from the $4.4 billion we saw in Q1 2019. This is on account of roughly an $800 million lower depreciation expense due to an increase in the estimated useful life of its servers. Looking even further, as shown below, analysts are expecting annual earnings to grow 25% and annual revenues to grow 14%.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Looking at the risks Amazon has faced and continues to face, the largest has to be the increased competition. More and more companies are taking their business online and getting better at marketing it to consumers. Whether it is by price matching or finding routes such as ShopRunner to cut down on delivery times, companies are trying to take back market share from Amazon. However, Amazon is inching closer and closer to holding 50% of the market share. It is projected that the company will hold 51% of the retail e-commerce GMV business by 2021. Amazon needs to continue to focus on cutting down delivery times and diversifying the current business that it has to keep gaining market share as these large stores continue to develop their online presence. The company always seems to find a way to stay ahead of the competition and create revenue in other ways, and I have no doubt it will continue to do so.

Amazon is only going to continue to grow long term. Yes, the rates at which it is growing may slow down, but the company has diversified and innovated enough to be largely untouchable when it comes to the online market... And as the saying goes, "If you build it, they will come".

What Does The Price Say?

If you hate trendlines and technicals, run while you still can. But looking at the absolute tear Amazon has been on over the years, it is hard to ignore how well the stock has held its trend, which has allowed me to stay long the entire time. Have I taken some profits along the way to ensure my portfolio doesn't become overweight? Yes, that is how I manage my investments. Did I miss out on some potential earnings? Yes. But that does not mean I hate the stock or regret anything. I have built a strategy, and I have removed emotion from that strategy to always protect myself from the potential downside regardless of any personal attachment and/or loyalty to a given company. I am long Amazon from $852.35 and will remain long until the company gives me a reason to sell.

The stock has touched the all-time high in 2018 three times now (including Friday's earnings bump). This isn't great news, as there appears to be some resistance there. However, Amazon is setting higher lows and reacting rather sharply off the long-term trend line. This is causing the stock to trade in a tighter range as it approaches breakout, which you can see below. I believe that the earnings release we saw on Thursday is going to push it over that hump and send the stock onto new highs. The price may remain range-bound for a little longer, but I am a firm believer that Amazon will truly break out yet again over the next month or so.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As I previously wrote about, back in early 2017, this is a similar set up where the stock was bouncing off a "ceiling". As you can see below, Amazon bounced off the then all-time high four times, before finally breaking over the line. Then the stock just hovered there for about two months. But then Amazon broke out, holding the same trend line that the stock was on before. I think it is only a matter of time until we see a similar situation occur here yet again.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Amazon is set to explode again in 2020. I believe the stock will see a modest 30% gain over the next year at the least. My current price target sits at $2,500, and this is right in line with other major analysts. If you do not already own Amazon, now would be a good time to look at picking up a few shares. Between absolutely blowing Q4 out of the water and strong guidance for 2020, matched with a great technical lookout, the stock is due for another good run up the charts. Buckle up, here we go again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.