LendingClub Is Riding The High Tide But Fails To Create Value

The stock is relatively cheap, which compensates for most of the poor performance of the platform and business cyclicality.

Credit losses on its loans are steep and it looks like the company is worse than banks at underwriting.

My first encounter with Lending Club (LC) was when I analyzed LendingTree (TREE) several months ago. Because I was finally out of other ideas to pursue, I wanted to take a look into this stock. What grabbed my attention was that it seems a disrupting FinTech that appears cheap (1.15x book value) and has traded higher in the past while its financials are improving, so it could be a turnaround. Furthermore, others have argued that the company has considerable cash balances that should be taken into account in the valuation of the stock.

Over the past 12 months, LC has been a terrible investment, lagging the S&P by over 40%-pts. This could prove to be an opportunity for a contrarian investor to scoop up the discounted shares.

However, my investigation has discovered that the company does not create value after being in business for well over 10 years. It is disappointing that such a mature FinTech with a large market share in a rising industry fails to do as well in its field as a bank.

Introduction

In a nutshell, LC is a Fintech that provides unsecured loans to consumers and small businesses though the internet. The loans are sold to investors, which include retail as well as professional investors, greatly reducing the credit risk to LC. In order for LC to thrive it must be better at banking than an ordinary bank. It can do so by cheap funding, superior underwriting or a low cost structure. It seems that LC has chosen for the latter.

As I started analyzing Lending Club, I found out that most of their revenue came from loan origination. This means that the company has a strong incentive to increase loan production. At the same time, the company sells most of the credit risk to investors. Because a good risk/reward balance is usually a detractor of origination volume, it could be logical for the company to cut corners there and take on loans with poor credit quality. Unsurprisingly, the misalignment of interests has caused LC a lot of (legal) trouble in the past, but it changed its ways.

This is why it surprised me that a large part of the investor type mix consists of banks. Banks are not the type of investors to take on poor risk/reward loans and know how to analyze credit. Also, they have grown their business with LC over the past years, which is a positive for competitive advantage sign. This is, however a negative sign for cheap funding as retail investors have reduced their loan funding. The credit quality question intrigued me most, so credit quality was the first focus of my investigation into Lending Club.

Borrowers & Credit Quality

The table below shows that Fintech companies such as LC have a different customer type than Banks or traditional finance companies (payday lenders) do. It seems that FinTechs are trying to capture the middle of the market, leaving the lowest risk clients for banks but the most dicey borrowers to specialized finance companies.

It is interesting that credit unions have a customer risk profile that is similar to FinTech’s. According to the National Credit Union Association, credit unions charge an average of 9.36% for 36 months unsecured fixed-rate loans. Though credit unions are particular organizations and are not always available to anyone, it could tell that they are competitive and have a lower risk borrower profile than FinTech’s.

Using a $20m sample of actual loan data filed with the SEC, I was able to reconstruct the current credit profile of LendingClub’s customers in the Standard Program. This includes customers that are pre-approved by the platform for a loan and for whom an interest rate is determined. The Custom Program targets mostly lower quality credit borrowers and is responsible for about 26% of origination volume.

Origination value weighted average FICO scores of LendingClub’s loan programs. Below prime is a score of less than 660 (and includes the estimate of Custom Program loan volume based on 2019 YTD data), Prime is 661-720, Prime plus is 721-780, and Super prime is above 781. Source: author’s own estimates, SEC filings from Jan 13 and Jan 14, totaling 1293 observations.

A caveat is that LC uses FICO scores, while the industry average scores by TransUnion uses VantageScore 3.0. The latter has a lower average than FICO, according to Nerdwallet, so the comparable credit rating of LC’s customers is perhaps lower.

According to a recent presentation by FICO, the average score is 706 and about 50% of Americans have a FICO above 720. However, only 32% of the borrowers in the Standard Program of LC have a credit score over 720, which drops to 25% if we also include the Custom Program in the company total.

The pie chart below shows a more retailed distribution of FICO scores and this shows once again that the median for the Standard Program is certainly below 700. I calculated the average FICO for the Standard Program to be 705.

FICO score distribution of the Standard Program based on the aforementioned sample taken in January 2020. The data borrower-weighted. Source: author’s own calculations.

It seems that though the cutoff point for the Standard Program is 660, its FICO is still about the same as the national average, so the Standard Program is heavily geared towards borrowers with FICO scores that are just below average. There is less data available about the Custom Program, which according to the company contains both super prime loans and subprime loans.

The loan tape also contains income information and strangely, there is only a very weak correlation between credit score and income. We have to keep in mind that it is the borrower who enters data on income, occupation, purpose of the loan during the application process. The company doesn’t check a lot and only 88 out of 1293 incomes in my sample were verified by LC, that is 6.8%, which must contain a margin of error still as the annual gross income figures are often still rounded. The lack of actual income verification is probably also why LC reports that its borrowers have incomes that are twice the U.S. median (p. 27 of the 2017 investor presentation). In the Standard Program, it appears that pre-approved borrowers have a gross annual median income of $72k and an average income of $87k. Of course, the truth is that income data is not reliable at all and probably heavily inflated.

The company provides quarterly updates concerning net charge-off rates on both of its programs. It looks like the high charge-off rates for the Custom Program in the table shown below confirms my suspicion that it overwhelmingly lends to below prime borrowers. Overall, the charge off-rates that LC’s loans are facing are steep. A loan type with a net charge-off rate of over 6% is rare for banks.

It is also interesting to take a look at the charge-off rates per vintage. 2016 is the worst performing vintage yet, which is perhaps to be expected considering the issues that started to surface in that year and the steps taken since. Nevertheless, it looks like 2017 and 2018 vintages are firmly within the bounds of 2015 and 2016 vintages.

Please don’t be misled by the downward bend of the 2018 vintage in the chart above. This is a result of how LC measures defaults and doesn’t reflect a relative improvement in the vintage. To illustrate this, I have added the chart below which shows the same phenomenon (in red circle) for the 2017 vintage in the 2018 10-K. But as we can see in the chart above, the 2017 vintage remained close to the 2016 vintage between 12 to 18 months from origination.

To complete the picture, I added the 5-year Standard Program charge-off chart below. This program has relatively consistent charge-off rates over the past couple of years that seem to be heading towards the charge-off rates of the 2012 vintage. Overall, it seems that 60 month loans are much riskier than 36 month loans. While the 2016 vintage has a charge off rate of 8.5% for 36 month loans, it is well over 15% for 60 month loans after the first 36 months have passed.

It looks like this data on charge-off rates conflicts with the annualized charge-off rates in the table. These loans run for multiple years, so the annual charge off rates should be a third or a fifth of the total percentages displayed in the charts, right? That is not really true because the loans amortize over time, causing their duration to be about half of the loan maturity. So by the end of year 2 of a 36 month loan, most of the balance has been paid off if it isn’t in arrears. Another issue is that prepayments are free while borrowers whose income or credit score are improving are most likely to prepay. The result is annualized charge off rates that approach 7%. The reported charge-off rates could be positively impacted by the growing loan book as most charge-offs are taken in the second year.

All things considered, this borrower data is interesting but we should really find out what the returns are that investors can expect to see how attractive the product is when credit losses spike.

Loan returns

Using multiple data sources, I constructed the waterfall chart below that shows loan return dynamics for Institutional and retail investors. In this calculation I have not taken into account that LC may give institutional investors better loan allocation. The interest rate of 12.75% is recent LC data. Figures such as fees to LC and FV adjustments are estimates based on my analysis of LC financial statements. The chart below is meant to reflect recent loan originations.

Source: author’s own calculations for Standard Program personal loans. All figures are annualized.

Institutional investors (including banks) should count on a return in the 5.5% area while retail investors will have to do with a quarter less. It could be less still. An academic study has found evidence of non-random allocation in favor of big investors. Considering that institutional investors and banks keep on funding LC’s origination, while making decent returns, we can assume that they will continue to do so in this environment. From their perspective they are in a favorable position: the duration of the loans is short and they can easily stop buying/funding loans at any moment. For LC this is a risk as the platform continues to cost money to support in absence of originations.

The million dollar question remains what comparable loans do for banks. A total annualized loan revenue of 16% may seem high, but charge-offs of 7% are high as well. How good is LC really at originating loans with a favorable risk-return profile?

This is not a very straight forward question to answer as the most banks have a higher quality borrower type and because unsecured personal loans are a tiny portion of bank’s business. Banks typically charge close to 10% for 2-year loans according to Federal Reserve data.

The problem is making it comparable, as it is hard to find reliable charge-off data for the market. PNC Financial (PNC) does publish data on personal loans, and its 2018 annual report reveals that it had a charge-off rate of 1.98% for this category of loans.

The best availability of data consists of loans on credit cards and also, many LC customers say they use their loans to refinance or consolidate credit card debt.

An interesting piece of information is captures by the chart below. The market for unsecured personal loans is growing and this is purely fueled by FinTech lenders. Meanwhile, other lenders, while losing share, all managed to maintain or even increase their absolute loan origination. The increase in market size logically comes from other credit types, and credit cards are a prime suspect.

Interestingly, LC had an origination volume of $8bn in the first 9 months of 2018 while total originations were under $80bn. This is consistent with the 10% self-reported market share over 2018. It also means that LC has over 25% market share within the FinTech category. We may safely conclude that LC is a large and mature player in this niche market.

Now we can take the 7% charge-off rate of LC in mind and compare that to recent charge-off rates of bank credit cards. Data by the Federal Reserve shows that banks take annualized net charge-offs of 3.7% in Q3 2019.

The interest rate charged to people using the credit is a more difficult matter. According to the Fed, average assessed interest was 15% in Q3 2019, but this isn’t representative of all balances, on some of which no interest is charged. As an alternative, I will take Citigroup (C) branded card business. Citi’s Q4 financial supplement (found on this page) shows that net margin was 7.36%, after accounting for net credit losses of 3.1%.

It appears that LC is undercutting banks to gain market share, which is not a big surprise, given its market share gains and studies that essentially show that FinTech lenders underprice their loans (by an average of 164 basis points in the case of Prosper).

This must be a nuisance to banks which offer credit cards. An example is Citi Retail Services, which handles private label credit cards. These cards had a FICO profile that is roughly similar to that of LC as you can see from the table below.

Interestingly, these credit cards faced net credit losses of almost 5% in H2 2019, which is still a lot lower than the losses at LC over the same period. At the same time, Citi recorded a yield on outstanding balances of about 18% in 2019. These clients would be cheaper off at LC, or other personal loan providers for that matter, as the data below by ValuePenguin suggests.

It seems that LC doesn’t have the pricing power or credit analysis capabilities that more traditional financial intermediaries have. Part of the problem is heavy competition by other FinTech lenders. Even Goldman Sachs (GS) has set up an online personal loan lender called Marcus (which doesn’t charge origination fees).

Platform returns to LC

Its platform is an important aspect of the narrative that LC tries to bring across to investors. A low-cost platform is also an important source of competitiveness in absence of superior origination versus others. Retail investors are shrinking as part of the overall origination mix. This is unfavorable as they pay higher servicing fees to LC than banks for example. In relative terms, retail has shrunk from 10% in Q1 2018 to 4% in Q3 2019, in absolute term it declined from about $230m to $130m per quarter.

Let’s have a look at the bottom line for LC. How much does it make on originating loans and selling these to mostly institutional investors? My findings suggest that it isn’t that much. The platform has always been loss-making but had its best quarter in Q3 of 2019 with a loss of just 0.8% on loan balance originated in that quarter. It is encouraging that LC is able to show some cost control in the past few quarters, but it is difficult to discern how much is due to economies of scale and what is attributable to the relocation of half the workforce to Salt Lake City over the course of 2019.

*Includes loan servicing fees (which show a flat trend) plus all revenues directly tied to loan origination and sale. Operating profit/loss excludes ‘other revenue’. Source: author’s own calculations based on LC SEC filings. Gross income on loans held includes gross interest income from loans on balance sheet.

Even though platform losses as a percentage of origination may seem to have slid substantially in Q3, the trend in previous quarters is much weaker. Also, origination growth deflates platform losses as a percentage of origination even if actual losses remain stable. In absolute terms, the platform seems to have a long way to go to profitability. Based on YoY cost growth, I optimistically estimate that origination has to grow by at least 28% for the platform to break-even before interest income. I would be very curious to see what the company will manage to do in Q4 but getting the platform to profitability in 2020 or 2021 should be a top priority.

Another thing that stands out is that net interest income on loans LC holds on its balance sheet support the company’s operating profit. Given that the company can’t grow its loan book profitably without turning a profit or issuing equity, this isn’t a source of growth. However, it could hurt growth as these loans are working capital that needs to grow as LC’s business grows.

The core of being a FinTech is doing what traditional lenders do but better or cheaper. Given that the loans it originates are sold at fair market value and the company is losing money on its platform, it looks like the company isn’t efficient enough. Either it must improve underwriting or become more efficient.

Value

One element about LC that is certainly attractive is its low price to book value. The company holds a large volume of loans (‘Loans held for sale’ on the balance sheet below) and asset-backed securities (‘Securities available for sale’) on its own books for operational purposes. This is working capital, but it provides some yield for the company.

The total equity of the company is $888m -the vast majority of which is tangible and liquid- which makes for a P/B ratio of about 1.15 considering the $1bn market capitalization. According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, consensus EPS for 2020 is $0.40, making the 2020e P/E 29.4. This is a rather steep P/E but could be acceptable if we see a good prospects for profitable growth. It also helps that the company is turning itself around. The expected $0.40 EPS of 2020 are a sharp contrast to the small loss expected for 2019.

I think that an EPS of $0.40 is quite optimistic but not completely out of reach if momentum holds. If the platform manages to break-even, quarterly earnings will be around $0.20 per share. The company is still far from that point. At the other hand, retail as a share of investors is declining and so is the yield on the loans held on balance sheet.

Though it is likely that LC’s efficiency improves over time, it is more likely that a recession hits before its platform reaches a decent level of profitability and an annual EPS of $1, which would make the stock very attractive to many investors and I could see the market prepared to pay 20 times earnings for a growing cyclical company like LC. If that recession hits, personal loan origination plummets while credit losses pile up as borrowers can’t refinance and lose income. This will clearly destroy LC’s bottom-line.

Taking a bearish view, including bankruptcy risk in a severe recession, the stock is worth much less. In that case, I would take a 10% discount on fair value of loans ($96m) the company holds and also write down intangibles ($15m), property, equipment & software ($117m) as well as loan servicing assets ($83m). Dividing the resulting $577m book value by 88 million shares leaves $6.50 per share in this very bearish scenario, a downside of 45%.

Nevertheless, LC has set-up an infrastructure and brand that both have some value in this environment. To me, the current P/B of 1.15 looks to be within the range of reasonableness if LC can continue its slow progress.

On a side note: the company tries to get investors to focus on EBITDA, which is wrong for a financial company as interest income and expense are operating expenses. GAAP earnings are the best underlying cash flow proxy available for LC.

Investment conclusion

The market for personal loans has been growing and this growth has been fueled by FinTech lenders such as LC. The bottom line is that LendingClub has been benefitting from this perfect environment as well with low interest rates and low credit losses. An important factor that LC cannot control is investor appetite for its loans which could change rapidly when investors expect an increase in credit losses.

Though this environment is likely to continue, and it is possible that LC can adapt when needed, it is not wise to bet on it. I think that the stock is not too far from fair value and don’t consider this stock a buy at its current valuation.

