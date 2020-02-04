Gold Resource Corp: Execution And Exploration Results Support A Bullish Outlook

I last wrote about Gold Resource Corp (GORO) in June of 2019, noting that just as gold prices were breaking out, GORO was doubling its gold production. Since that time, gold prices and the price of GORO have continued to climb, though GORO has handily outgained the bright metal:

Today I'd like to review the ensuing developments in order to help answer the question: is GORO now a buy, sell or hold?

D1 Isabella Pearl Reaches Commercial Production

As I noted in my previous article, GORO's Isabella Pearl Mine was scheduled to enter commercial production in the second half of 2019. The company met this goal via a series of pre-production steps, and in its fourth quarter production update, noted that:

Our Nevada Mining Unit’s Isabella Pearl mine reached commercial production in October 2019 meeting its first production target by producing 5,502 gold ounces during the fourth quarter. Also during the quarter we successfully commissioned the hot side of the ADR process plant and began pouring dore bars on site. We continue to ramp up Nevada Mining Unit production and plan to update shareholders regarding our 2020 consolidated production targets in the near future.

This is excellent news as it eliminates the risk of production delays and the associated costs of extra construction work coupled with deferred cash flows.

D2 Alta Gracia Mine Expands

On December 11, 2019, GORO published positive in fill and step out drill results from the Alta Gracia Independencia Vein (and others nearby).

In the grand scheme of things, this second development is of lesser importance. But given the already paid-for infrastructure in Mexico, any expansion of mineable reserves is a boost to future cash flows. Recall that the end of 2018 reserve report showed 128,300 tonnes of 7.03 g/t gold equivalent proven and probable reserves and 176,900 tonnes of much lower grade measured and indicated resources:

The bulk of those reserves are from the Independencia Vein such that in fill drill results can both up the grade of the mineral resources and convert them to proven and probable status, while step out and step up/down results should increase reserves going forward.

The agitated leach circuit at El Alguila has a throughput rate of 250 to 300 tonnes per day. It's currently being used to process both oxide material from the upper part of the Arista system and from Alta Gracia. Eventually the stockpiled ore from Arista will be exhausted and Alta Gracia will be the sole source of feed for the agitated leach circuit. If these drill results succeed in converting all of the measured and indicated resources to reserves, then that will add another 2 years of feed from Alta Gracia, on top of the year's worth of ore that is probably remaining from 2018.

D3 More High Grade Results from the Lower Elevations of the Pearl Deposit

On January 29, 2020, GORO published drill results for the Pearl deposit and from the prospective target named Scarlet. We'll begin by looking at the former and return to the latter in point D4.

The Pearl intercepts show numerous long intercepts a few of which are also of exceptional grade, note in particular the 83.82 meters of 8.58 g/t material as well as the 25.91 meters of 18.04 g/t ore. The high grade intercepts are from deep down in the deposit, so it's worthwhile examining the Isabella Pearl deposit and mine plan to understand the importance of these results.

Three Deposits, One Mine

As the following 3D models and cross sections show, the Isabella Pearl Mine consists of three distinct deposits: the near surface deposit known as Isabella; the mid elevation deposit known as Civit Cat; and the deepest, richest deposit known as the Pearl.

As shown in the following table, Civit Cat is the smallest deposit and has the lowest grade ore, thus it accounts for a very small portion of the mine's economic value. Isabella is much larger and, being near-surface, it has the lowest strip ratio, but it too features relatively low gold grades. The Pearl will be mined in two phases (to improve cash flow timing versus if it were mined as one single deposit) but both phases feature high grade but also high strip ratios.

The mine plan begins with the nearer surface deposits and moves later to the richer deeper deposits. (Most of 2019 was the preproduction stage, so we're just now entering year 1 of the mine plan).

Assuming the drill platform was setup at around 1780m of elevation (see table above), then the new drill results put high grade material at about elevation 1720 to 1690 meters, which is near the top of the Pearl deposit. Adding such high grades near the beginning of the deposit's exploitation should improve cash flow timing and hopefully expand the reserve somewhat.

Also, the last drill hole reported was near surface and beyond the current Isabella mine plan, such that it too could signal potential reserve increases in the future if continuity is proven by additional drilling. (See map below with my annotation.)

D4 Potential Additional Deposit at Scarlet

The same news release also provided initial drill results from the Scarlet target. See the above map for locations and note that the first drill program didn't test the center of the prospective deposit because it lay outside of the terrain that GORO was initially permitted to drill (blue outline in map above). GORO has subsequently obtained permits to drill the remaining area encompassed by the Scarlet target and plans to do so in 2020.

Nonetheless, the initial results show many relatively long intercepts with grades ranging from 0.41 g/t to 1.03 g/t. Furthermore, these intercepts are near surface, so strip ratios would be low if eventually this proves to be a mineable deposit.

Note that GORO has historically used a 0.38 g/t cutoff for determining economic viability at the project, but that could go down if the price of gold continues to stay above the assumed $1,258 per ounce used in the studies. Since all of the long intervals have grades above this conservative cutoff grade, there's certainly a good possibility of delineating an economic deposit here.

It's early days for Scarlet, but I'm encouraged by these initial results and could easily see Scarlet turning into an economic deposit somewhere between the size of Civit Cat and Isabella. And of course, since all the infrastructure necessary to exploit it already exists, it would likely have a NPV higher than either of those deposits did when they were being discovered.

Dividends

To change gears a bit, I think another lever for GORO to pull in revaluing its share price is to play to the passive ETFs that are more and more dominating the market. Many of these have fixed rules on incorporating companies to buy, including continuous dividend payments for X years and/or increasing dividends for Y years. GORO has paid continuous dividends for 10+ years, so will meet that criterion for a number of ETFs, but unfortunately the payments were generally declining until 2016, so that the second criterion won't be met. If GORO is smart, it will continue the gradual dividend increase it began recently so that over time it will begin to be included in passive ETF holdings. This could greatly boost demand for the stock.

Conclusion

GORO has executed well in bringing its Isabella Pearl mine on line. Exploration at numerous properties continues to show promising results which should increase reserves again next year. With all of the major capital expenditures now out of the way, I expect to see all time highs in GORO's Owners' Cash profits beginning next year and increasing as the company begins to mine the high grade Pearl deposit. As a result, assuming gold prices stay where they are now or move higher, I expect to see share prices on the order of $8 to $10 by the end of 2021. I therefore continue to rate the company a buy at today's stock prices.

