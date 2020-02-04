Chipotle: Location Growth Makes It A Better Buy Than McDonald's

Through comparison of the two, we can achieve an idea of where Chipotle's valuation could reach during the 2020s.

This is strongly highlighted when we juxtapose the valuations and growth prospects of Chipotle and McDonald's.

Chipotle's present valuation belies the massive runway for growth ahead of the company. For this reason, I recommend buying Chipotle today to beat the market in the coming decade.

Source: Entrepenuer.com

Introduction

Chipotle's (CMG) runway for growth and recent food controversies have made this company one of the best investments of 2020, despite hovering at record share price highs.

Before we dive into the financial comparisons, I'd like to provide a little glimpse into the joint history of these two companies.

McDonald's (MCD) is an international fast food company that most notably sells burgers, fried chicken, french fries, and desserts. Conversely, Chipotle sells Tex-Mex cuisine, consisting of burrito bowls, burritos, tacos, and salads. Additionally, McDonald's employs a franchising model; whereas, Chipotle has a centrally planned, company-owned approach. While the two have very different models, they share an interesting history.

In the late 90s, McDonald's became a majority shareholder, at one time holding 87% of Chipotle's voting power. McDonald's invested approximately $360M so as to jumpstart Chipotle's growth; however, upon Chipotle's IPO in 2006, the company summarily divested their stake in Chipotle. McDonald's decision to do this stemmed from the fact that Chipotle began to consume a growing share of their company's executive resources. That is, McDonald's team of executives was devoting more and more time to their fast-growing gem, Chipotle.

I'm sure many would say that this was a poor financial decision for McDonald's, but I would actually posit that it was true to the McDonald's culture of maximizing efficiency and protecting brand identity. Chipotle's fast-casual dining experience diverges significantly from McDonald's orientation to drive-thru and traditional "fast food". The two companies were likely better off going their separate ways.

Financial Analysis

After 15 years since their breakup, the two companies have grown in vastly different ways. McDonald's has had stagnant to declining revenues for the past 15 years, with improving margins; whereas, Chipotle has had steadily increasing revenues, save the year or two in which they faced their food borne illness scares, with consistently depressed margins.

At this juncture, you may be asking yourself: "Why is he comparing such seemingly different businesses?" The comparison stems mostly from the multiples, or valuations, the market currently places on these two companies in light of their growth prospects. In that, an asset's value is only the present value of the future cash flows that the asset will generate, and the rate at which these cash flows grow determines a large part of the present value.

So, with that in mind, let's check out what the market is forecasting for Chipotle vs. what the market is forecasting for McDonald's.

Valuation Analysis

In short, Chipotle remains undervalued relative to their growth prospects and the cash flows thereof. Chipotle's price to sales multiple rests at 4.566x, while McDonald's, the mature behemoth, rests at 7.789x. Yet, as I will demonstrate, the growth prospects, that is the rate at which cash flows are set to grow for the two companies, are vastly different.

To be sure, I understand that health scares, with respect to Chipotle's food, have caused the depression in Chipotle's valuation in recent years. However, under the leadership of superstar CEO, Brian Niccol, those health issues have subsided, while efficiencies and throughput have increased, largely thanks to the explosion in digital ordering at Chipotle.

Source: YCharts

As you can see in the above chart, Chipotle was at one time highly valued for their future growth prospects, which remain massive, but due to their food borne illness issues, the market has put them in a four-year penalty box. It's incredible, but today, it yields us the opportunity to get into this stock, which is set to outperform the market over the coming decades.

So, let's dive into the financials and why Chipotle continues to offer compelling value even as the stock soars to new highs.

Store Count: Chipotle's Runway For Growth

The most striking aspect of Chipotle's discount relative to McDonald's is that Chipotle's store count is approximately 1/16th that of McDonald's store count.

McDonald's Chipotle Number of Stores 37,241 2,500 Yearly Revenue Per Store $560,940.90 $2,120,000

Source: I took total revenues from the most recent annual report for each company and divided by each company's store count.

What's more, Chipotle's 1/16th store count generates 1/4th of McDonald's total revenue. This cannot be emphasized enough. Chipotle's 2,500 stores are generating ~$5B; whereas, McDonald's 37,000 stores are generating ~$20B. And in many ways, McDonald's has reached terminal growth. That is, they will likely only grow store count at around 1-2% in perpetuity (theoretically speaking). Conversely, Chipotle has grown their store count 250% over the past decade, and that trajectory will likely continue, as they continue to expand in the states and abroad.

The above chart communicates the foundation of my investment thesis for Chipotle. Chipotle still has decades of growth ahead of it in terms of store locations, and these stores generate massive revenues that are 4 times those of an individual McDonald's. And with a focus on new store efficiency (by way of greater throughput), this gulf will only continue to widen. Once again, the market is valuing McDonald's at 7.789x sales vs. 4.566x sales for Chipotle. Mr. Market has this one wrong. Very, very wrong.

Margins: Temporary Set Back For A Major Comeback

The explanation for the disparity in valuations, aside from the food borne illness scares, likely rests in McDonald's extremely high margins vs. Chipotle's low margins that especially cratered after the food borne illness scares and restaurant restructuring, the latter of which has been taking place in earnest since the appointment of CEO Brian Niccol. The "Chipotlane" for drive-thru as they dub it is just one such restructuring initiative at the company.

Source: YCharts

And to further illustrate the margin disparities, let's check out operating margins:

Source: YCharts

And lastly, let's look at the long-term trends of Chipotle's margins:

Source: Macrotrends.net (The above margins belong to Chipotle)

As can be seen above, Chipotle's margins have cratered, while McDonald's have soared. This can be attributed to a few noteworthy factors.

1. According to their Q3 FY19 10-Q, "New restaurants typically have lower margins following opening as a result of the expenses associated with their opening and operating inefficiencies in the months immediately following opening. Accordingly, results for a particular quarter are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for any other quarter or for any year." And Chipotle is growing their restaurants much more quickly than McDonald's. Additionally, as I mentioned, Chipotle is restructuring their restaurants to, among other throughput strategies, accommodate their billion-dollar digital ordering business that has burgeoned in recent years. Expect margins to remain lower as the company embarks on decades of growth. Further, monitoring the ebb and flows of these margins will be essential to future valuations of Chipotle.

Source: Statista.com

Chipotle store count has grown 250% over the last decade or so, and with nearly no international stores, there's still massive room to grow.

2. Chipotle's margin decline occurred in lockstep with their food borne illness scares in 2015. In response to the food borne illness cases, Chipotle ramped up spending on making their food supply chains even safer. However, we now see margin trending to where it was prior to the food safety issues, though I have my doubts that it will meaningfully eclipse where it once was, as Chipotle embarks on domestic and international expansion and continues to update their throughput strategies.

3. McDonald's is so mature that expanding margins is their only source of growth; therefore, the company's entire focus is on margin expansion via cutting costs, trimming unprofitable stores, and increasing efficiencies. McDonald's is not growing as Chipotle is; therefore, their margins are not experiencing the "Amazon effect" as Chipotle's are.

Valuation: CMG to $50B In The Near Term; Visibility On $100B

So, with the above numbers, $50B is well within sight based on store growth and revenue generation per store. But I have my sights set on $100B, easily. Once Chipotle grows to 10,000 stores, they will generate $21.2B in sales (which may be more if their new store designs prove effective at increasing throughput), and with a conservative 5x sales, that will set Chipotle at a $100B valuation.

If we envision a future with 20,000 stores globally, the valuation doubles to $200B, and Chipotle would still have about half the stores of McDonald's. And this does not take into account returns to shareholders by way of buybacks.

The Share Buyback

Chipotle is already executing generous share buybacks in light of the market's obvious undervaluation of the company.

In the last five years, Chipotle has repurchased 13.125% of their shares, which further highlights the extent to which management at Chipotle sees their company as undervalued.

That is, they are forgoing growth initiatives to repurchase shares. Chipotle is by all metrics a "growth-oriented company", yet they are repurchasing shares aggressively. This would only occur in a situation wherein management sees their company as grossly undervalued, which coincidentally is the case for Facebook (FB) at this time as well.

Risks

The major risk that remains for Chipotle is that another health scare will arise, as their farm to table supply chains create this risk in perpetuity. Aside from the risk of future food borne illnesses, Brian Niccol may not oversee the execution of location expansion well or may damage the Chipotle brand by creating drive-thrus that alienate customers.

Concluding Remarks

To be sure, I am a fan of investing in McDonald's, at the right price. I would buy in on a substantial share price decline and treat it as a deep value play. But at 7x sales with approximately zero store count growth and stagnant revenues, I will look elsewhere for now. With respect to Chipotle, the growth runway for store count, margins, revenue, and free cash flow is massive! Yet, the market is assigning a price to sales of 4.5x. This is a wonderful case of market inefficiency.

In light of Chipotle's massive runway for growth, revenue per store, margin re-expansion, and share repurchase program, the company will re-rate eventually. Wall Street won't continue to assign such an abysmal price to sales on a company that's a staple for many American families' weekly diet.

I am very long CMG, so much so that it's around 8% of my present portfolio. Further, I will add modestly on any dips, as may come in the February 4th earnings report.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.